The smart buyer’s guide to upgrading your lifestyle in Phuket

What does it mean to 'upgrade' in Phuket?

8 Atelier Residence rooftop terrace

When people talk about upgrading in Phuket, it’s less about square metres and more about carving out a lifestyle that feels right. For many buyers, moving from a standard condo or a city apartment to something more refined is about embracing space, privacy, and amenities that enhance daily living.

In Phuket (and many areas across Thailand in general), buyers are looking for more than just somewhere to stay. They want homes that deliver wellness, comfort, and long-term value, all while letting them enjoy the island life in all its glory.

Today’s buyers expect homes that adapt to family, work, and leisure without compromise.

The 3 things smart buyers consider before upgrading

  • Space & functionality: Larger, flexible layouts are key. Buyers look for homes that accommodate families, home offices, and wellness areas. A living space that flows naturally, with practical rooms and clever storage, becomes part of the lifestyle, not just a place to sleep.
  • Community & density: Fewer neighbours mean less noise, greater privacy, and a stronger sense of community. Low-density properties offer access to shared amenities without overcrowding, making daily life much more manageable.
  • Location & lifestyle: Convenience is essential. Proximity to beaches, dining, schools, healthcare, and lifestyle hubs ensures that residents can relax and live life to the fullest. For many buyers, a well-located home adds measurable value to the overall experience.

The smart buyer’s guide to upgrading your lifestyle in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Why Cherngtalay is Phuket’s upgrade hotspot

Cherngtalay is quickly becoming one of Phuket’s most desirable areas for buyers seeking a true lifestyle upgrade. Its proximity to Bangtao Beach makes morning runs along the sand, sunset walks, and casual afternoons at beachside cafés part of everyday life.

Beyond its closeness to the beach, the area offers a nice mix of international schools, wellness centres, shopping malls, and restaurants, all within easy reach. This creates a balance between convenience and calm that appeals to long-stay expats and families alike.

Cherngtalay stands out for its neighbourhood feel, think low-density streets, green spaces, and a friendly mix of residents make it feel like a neighbourhood rather than just a property zone. And it’s not just lifestyle that attracts buyers; steady demand from both full-time residents and seasonal visitors keeps rental returns healthy, typically steady at around 9 to 10 per cent.

Take 8 Atelier Residence as an example

The smart buyer’s guide to upgrading your lifestyle in Phuket | News by Thaiger

8 Atelier Residence shows exactly why people are gravitating to Cherngtalay. With only 48 residences, the development prioritises privacy, exclusivity, and a sense of calm that is increasingly rare in Phuket’s fast-growing property market.

Units range from one-bedroom apartments to spacious three-bedroom layouts and a 276-square-metre penthouse, giving flexibility for families, professionals, or anyone who needs dedicated wellness or home office spaces.

The interiors reflect an Indo-Chine aesthetic, with warm tones, bespoke furniture, and layouts that balance elegance with everyday comfort. Construction piling begins on 25 October 2025, marking the start of the development phase.

Residents will enjoy a 45-metre swimming pool, full-size gym, spa facilities, co-working areas, landscaped gardens, and pet-friendly floors, ensuring that every member of the household is included in the lifestyle upgrade.

Priced from 5.6 million baht (or 110,000 baht per square metre), 8 Atelier combines boutique scale with competitive value. It gives owners both comfort today and room for their investment to grow.

The smart buyer’s guide to upgrading your lifestyle in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Why 8 Atelier?

  • Designed with families and upgraders in mind: Spacious layouts and low-density design cater to buyers seeking space to grow, a calmer setting, and the chance to shape the home to their needs.
  • Works both as a comfortable home and a solid rental option: Owners enjoy immediate lifestyle benefits with healthy rental income and good chances of future value growth.
  • Future-proof design & ownership: Freehold ownership, thoughtful amenities, and a low-density layout so owners keep both privacy and long-term security.

Upgrade your life in style

At its core, upgrading here means choosing a home that fits the way you truly want to live. A real upgrade is where lifestyle, privacy, and value come together.

8 Atelier Residence in Cherngtalay delivers exactly that. Private, low-density, thoughtfully designed, and positioned within a community that gives you access to everything you need, it represents the next step for buyers seeking both comfort and investment potential.

Explore 8 Atelier Residence. Request a digital brochure or chat with us on WhatsApp today to see how your Phuket condo lifestyle upgrade can begin.

Sponsored

