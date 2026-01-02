What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 2 to 4)

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: January 2, 2026, 2:06 PM
Wim Hof Method Community Session. Image via Breath Inspired

Happy New Year! The first weekend of 2026 has that slightly unhinged energy where no one quite knows what day it is, but everyone agrees it’s still time to go out. The confetti is gone but Bangkok is still full of exciting events to attend.

Here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 2 to 4)

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 2 to 4)

Event (Click to jump to section) Date Location Why it’s worth your weekend
Tyga at Salone Di Vita January 2 Salone Di Vita An intimate, table-only club show with Tyga bringing slick hits and high-energy party heat to Ekamai.
Wim Hof Method Community Session January 3 Breath Inspired, UnionSPACE Breathwork, ice baths and sauna time for anyone serious about resetting body and mind after the holidays.
Step Aside at Smalls January 3 Smalls Bangkok A loose, modern jazz set celebrating Smalls’ 11th birthday, with late-night food keeping things rolling.
Jan Bican at Vanich House Bangkok January 3 to 28 Vanich House Bangkok A quiet but striking contemporary art exhibition exploring light, bodies and public space in subtle ways.

Tyga at Salone Di Vita

SALONE INVITES: Tyga live in Bangkok
SALONE INVITES: Tyga live in Bangkok. Image via Salone Di Vita

Date & Time: Friday, January 2

Location: Salone Di Vita

Price: Table reservation.

Tyga hits Bangkok this January with a one-night show at SALONE DI VITA in Ekamai. It’s an intimate setup that suits his slick, high-energy sound, with tracks like Rack City and Taste guaranteed to turn the place into a proper late-night party. A quick heads-up on entry: there are no tickets for this show. Access is strictly via table reservations only, and spots are limited. If you want to be there, booking early is the only way.

Wim Hof Method Community Session at Breath Inspired

Wim Hof Method Community Session at Breath Inspired Bangkok
Wim Hof Method Community Session. Image via Breath Inspired

Date & Time: Saturday, January 3, 9pm

Location: Breath Inspired, UnionSPACE

Price: 1,650 baht per person

Saturday mornings get a proper reset at this Wim Hof Method community session led by Stuart and Kam. It’s for people who have already done the fundamentals and want to stay sharp. The session starts with guided breathwork, then straight into ice baths that wake you up fast, followed by time in the barrel sauna and the onsen style hot tub. There is space to chat, recover and connect with others who are just as committed to the practice.

Step Aside at Smalls

Step Aside at Smalls Bangkok
Step Aside. Image via Smalls

Date & Time: Saturday, January 3, 9pm

Location: Smalls Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Smalls turns 11 and the party soundtrack comes from Step Aside, a Thai jazz band that likes to take the long way round. The group brings baritone sax, bass, guitar and drums together for a sound that leans modern, loose and full of sharp turns. This is jazz that stretches out, shifts gear and keeps you listening. Come hungry, too. Smalls’ late night kitchen runs till 1.30am with Gallery Pizza on hand for a proper post set bite.

Jan Bican at Vanich House Bangkok

Jan Bican at Vanich House Bangkok
Jan Bican at Vanich House Bangkok. Image via Embassy of the Czech Republic in Bangkok

Date & Time: From Saturday, January 3 to 28

Location: Vanich House Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Czech contemporary art gets a sharp moment in Bangkok with new work by Jan Bican. He treats streets, bodies and public space as his canvas, using light to pull you closer rather than shout for attention. The pieces sit in that uneasy space between exposure and privacy, intimacy and distance, softness and control. Seen here, far from Europe, the ideas land even harder. You find yourself slowing down, circling back, catching details you missed the first time.

If the first weekend of 2026 feels like a blank page, this is how you start scribbling on it. Go loud, go slow, or do both in the same 24 hours.

