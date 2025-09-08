What’s the average price of a 1-bedroom condo in Bangkok?

Bangkok’s real estate market in 2025 is thriving, with steady growth and ongoing improvements in infrastructure. The city attracts both local and international buyers, offering a range of properties from luxury condos to affordable homes.

Among these, 1-bedroom condos are particularly popular, offering a practical and affordable option for young professionals, investors, and expats. These condos are ideal for those seeking low-maintenance living in prime locations.

Platforms like FazWaz make it easy to find and compare 1-bedroom condos in Bangkok’s most sought-after areas.

Average price overview

According to Bamboo Routes, one-bedroom condos in Bangkok (40 to 55 sqm) typically range from 82,000 to 112,000 baht per sqm.

Upscale areas like Sukhumvit and Silom tend to have higher prices. These areas are popular for their central locations, high-quality projects, and great amenities.

Emerging neighbourhoods like Bang Na offer more affordable options, while still providing good access to transport and development opportunities.

Factors that influence condo prices include:

Location near business hubs and transport stations.

Project quality and the reputation of the developer.

Unit size and available space.

Amenities , such as parking, security, and communal areas.

Market demand for condos in the area.

Buyers carefully consider these factors to find the best balance between lifestyle and investment value in this competitive market.

Location insights

Bangkok’s condo market has clear price differences between central and outer districts, influenced by location, infrastructure, and development.

Central areas like Sukhumvit, Silom, and Sathorn are the most popular, prices are typically around 120,000 baht per square metre. These areas attract professionals, expats, and investors because they are close to business hubs, international schools, luxury shopping, and transport links like BTS and MRT stations.

Outer areas such as Bang Na, On Nut, and Ratchada offer more affordable prices, ranging from around 70,000 to 130,000 Thai baht per square metre. These areas are growing quickly, with better transport links and new developments, making them appealing to budget-conscious buyers and those looking for long-term value.

The difference in price between central and outer districts comes down to the balance between convenience and cost. Central areas offer lifestyle and accessibility, while outer areas provide more space for a better price.

On FazWaz, buyers can easily compare prices and see how areas like Sukhumvit are priced higher than emerging neighbourhoods like Bang Na, helping them make choices based on their budget and lifestyle.

Market trends

In 2025, Bangkok’s condo market is showing mixed trends, influenced by the economy, infrastructure improvements, and changing buyer behaviour. New condo launches have dropped to their lowest point in 16 years due to high interest rates, rising construction costs, and economic uncertainty.

Despite this, demand from buyers remains selective. Prices in central areas like Sukhumvit and Silom are holding steady, driven by continued interest from both wealthy locals and expatriates.

Infrastructure developments, such as the expansion of MRT and BTS lines, are improving connectivity and increasing property values, especially in emerging areas like Bang Na and Ratchada.

The rental market remains strong, supported by a growing expat population and recovering tourism. Rental yields are estimated between 4% and 8% in prime areas. Foreign interest in buying condos has slightly decreased due to global economic challenges, but long-term prospects remain positive thanks to government incentives and ongoing urban development.

Overall, Bangkok’s condo market in 2025 is cautious, with buyers being more selective. However, the market offers steady rental opportunities and shows long-term potential due to infrastructure improvements and urban growth.

Featured listings

A snapshot of current options across different neighbourhoods in Bangkok.

The Line Sukhumvit 71 — Phra Khanong Nuea

Compact city living in a well-connected Sukhumvit pocket, a short walk to BTS Phra Khanong. The project combines clean, modern interiors with solid facilities and strong rental appeal for young professionals.

Price: 4,900,000 baht • Size: ~31 sqm • Price/sqm: ~158,065 baht/sqm

Transit: BTS Phra Khanong (~0.4 km)

Amenities: Pool, gym, sauna, library, gardens, 24/7 security

View listing here!

The Lumpini 24 — Khlong Tan

A prestige address in Sukhumvit’s luxury zone with skyline views and polished common areas. It suits buyers seeking long-term value in a blue-chip location with professional building management.

Price: 4,500,000 baht • Size: ~28 sqm • Price/sqm: ~160,714 baht/sqm

Transit: BTS Phrom Phong (~0.9 km)

Amenities: Rooftop lounge, pool, gym, sauna/steam, co-working, 24/7 security

View listing here!

Ideo Mobi Rama 9 — Huai Khwang

An upper-floor home in the new CBD, close to MRT and major malls. Good fit for investors and residents who want modern convenience, business-district access, and open city views.

Price: 6,000,000 baht • Size: ~44 sqm • Price/sqm: ~136,364 baht/sqm

Transit: MRT Phra Ram 9 (~0.36 km)

Amenities: Private plunge pool/rooftop terrace (unit), plus pool, gym, garden

View listing here!

Onyx Phaholyothin — Phaya Thai

Value-forward option near BTS Saphan Khwai with easy reach to Chatuchak and Ari. Balanced choice for buyers who want central access without prime-zone pricing.

Price: 4,890,000 baht • Size: ~43 sqm • Price/sqm: ~113,721 baht/sqm

Transit: BTS Saphan Khwai (approx.)

Amenities: Pool, gym, parking, 24/7 security

View listing here!

Buyer’s tips

When buying a condo in Bangkok, there are several important factors to consider to make sure you’re making a smart investment and choosing a place that fits your lifestyle.

Location and accessibility are key. Being close to BTS or MRT stations, business hubs, and future infrastructure projects can increase both the value and convenience of the condo. Areas that are expected to grow often offer better long-term returns.

Developer reputation and building management are crucial. A reliable developer ensures the project will be completed on time and to a high standard. Good management keeps the property well-maintained, which impacts resale value and your living experience.

Price per square metre is another important factor. Compare prices with similar properties in the area to determine if the price is fair. A higher price might reflect a better location, more amenities, or higher-quality construction.

Facilities like swimming pools, gyms, co-working spaces, 24-hour security, and parking add value and make the condo more appealing to tenants if you plan to rent it out. These features are especially important in competitive markets like Bangkok.

In the end, smart buyers balance these factors, such as location, developer reputation, price, and amenities, to find a condo that meets both their lifestyle and investment goals, ensuring long-term satisfaction and potential for financial gain.

Bangkok’s condo market in 2025 remains strong, with 1-bedroom condos offering a great mix of affordability and convenience. Central areas like Sukhumvit and Silom are still popular, while emerging districts like Bang Na, Ladprao, Rama 9, and Ratchada offer more affordable options.

Prices depend on factors like location, developer reputation, and amenities, while new infrastructure improves accessibility and property value.

Though new condo launches have slowed, the rental market is doing well with yields of 4% to 8% in prime locations. When buying, it’s important to consider factors like location, price per square metre, and the amenities offered. For more on condo investment opportunities, read about the best neighbourhoods for condos in Bangkok.

