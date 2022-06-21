As Thailand’s capital, Bangkok condos are generally more expensive than in other areas across the country. However, there are plenty of good deals if you’re looking at the right places! The property market in the city is currently very competitive. Thus, creating a very favourable market for those looking for a good deal.

Whether you’re looking for a condo featuring exceptional facilities or located in a prime location, we’ve handpicked the best 2 bedroom condos in Bangkok with great prices!

The calculation for below market price is analyzed against similar condos and is based on previous transaction data, the current market situation, neighbourhood details, and the specific details of this property.

1. A green oasis in a dense concrete jungle

Price for sale: $141,000 (฿4,980,000)

฿1,045,039 BELOW MARKET (-17%)

Take a Virtual Tour

This 2-bedroom condo in Blossom Condo At Sathorn-Charoenrat is perfect for those who want to be surrounded by lush greenery in the middle of Bangkok. The ensuite primary bedroom is pretty spacious, with a huge window that makes it well-ventilated and a bath for relaxation. The open plan living-dining-kitchen area is carefully designed to make it feel more spacious. With a floor-to-ceiling window and sliding glass door, the living area opens out to a small but charming balcony overlooking the lush garden. Thus, you can let the fresh air in or admire the beautiful greenery outside.

Moreover, you can enjoy the fantastic facilities available in the building. Swim in the large saltwater swimming pool, get shredded in the gym or enjoy some peaceful time in the garden. There’s an on-site restaurant, indoor kids zone, and a clubhouse as well.

2. Unobstructed view of Bangkok’s skyline from the bedrooms

Price for sale: $307,000 (฿10,815,000)

Priced at the current market value

Take a Virtual Tour

The next 2-bedroom condo on this list is part of the Alcove Thonglor 10. Situated in the heart of the Central Business District on Ekkamai Road, it gives you excellent access to the surrounding neighbourhood of shopping malls, offices, and entertainment venues. The 2 bedroom unit itself is fully furnished and decorated in a modern style. It includes open and bright spaces, breathtaking views of the city, and a large bathtub in the primary bathroom – perfect for relaxing after a long day of work.

Furthermore, residents can enjoy the various amenities available in the building. These include a beautiful swimming pool on the 18th floor, a well-equipped gym, sauna, and garden.

According to Thaiger Property’s calculation, this condo offers a 6% rental yield for those looking for buy-to-let.

3. Charming balcony for those who enjoy being outdoors!

Price for sale: $873,000 (฿30,800,000)

฿7,641,961 BELOW MARKET (-20%)

Take a Virtual Tour

Sitting on the 30th floor of The Lakes, this 2-bedroom condo offers crystal clear views of Benjasiri Park and Bangkok’s skyline. With a total size of 176 square metres, each room is spacious and airy. Living in a condo can sometimes feel stuffy due to the lack of outdoor space. However, this condo features a lovely balcony with a seating area where you can enjoy your coffee in the morning or watch the stars at night.

Moreover, there are various facilities you can enjoy within the building. The large saltwater swimming pool has beautiful views of Bangkok, and the sun loungers by the pool offer an opportunity to laze around while soaking up some sun. You can also find a great gym, sauna, meeting room, and indoor kids zone on the 35th floor. Finally, there’s a garden if you want to spend some tranquil time.

4. Ultimate luxury at a great price

Price for sale: $848,000 (฿29,900,000)

฿4,267,818 BELOW MARKET (-12%)

Take a Virtual Tour

With just under $850,000, you can own an ultra-luxurious 2-bedroom condo in Lumphini. It’s part of the upscale Sidhorn Tonson project and boasts outstanding design with lavish decorations. Since it’s a corner unit, you’ll get to enjoy unique L-shaped windows with a fantastic city view from the bedrooms. You’ll love the ambience of the light-filled rooms and open-concept living set-up. In the primary suite is an ensuite bathroom with a comfortable bathtub. Moreover, each bedroom provides ample closet space.

When you’re feeling bored in your condo, you can take advantage of the fantastic facilities available in the building. From the stunning rooftop swimming pool to the leisure gardens and residence lounge, it’s the perfect place to come home.

5. Modern condo in a prime location

Price for sale: $340,000 (฿12,000,000)

฿2,024,648 BELOW MARKET (-14%)

Take a Virtual Tour

This 2-bedroom condo in Supalai Elite Surawong has all the modern touches and simple design, with wooden flooring in the two bedrooms and marble flooring in the living area. The sliding glass doors in the living area and bedrooms open up to small balconies, allowing you to improve air circulation and enjoy the beautiful city view any time of day. You can also use the numerous upscale amenities in the building, including a fully-equipped gym, infinity pool, sauna, garden area, and co-working space.

Living here means having easy access to every destination. It’s within close proximity to Rama 4 Expressway, Sam Yan MRT, and Naret Road. It’s also directly linked to numerous roads, such as Asoke Road and Sathorn Road. This means that you’ll be surrounded by famous shopping centres, such as Chamchuri Square, Siam Paragon, and MBK Centre. Various educational institutions and world-class hospitals are also nearby.

6. Everything you ever need is just a few steps away

Price for sale: $340,000 (฿12,000,000)

฿299,791 BELOW MARKET (-2%)

Take a Virtual Tour

With a total size of 85 square metres, this 2-bedroom condo in Serene Place Sukhumvit 24 offers a cosy and homey atmosphere. Featuring an open-plan living area, the condo is bright and airy. Additionally, each bedroom comes with a private balcony, which allows you to soak in the morning sunshine as soon as you wake up. Amenities in the building include a lovely swimming pool, kid’s pool, and gym. There are plenty of seating areas by the pool, perfect if you want to enjoy some time outdoors.

One of the highlights of this condo is probably the location. Situated in Soi Sukhumvit 24, it’s a walker’s paradise. You can easily walk to famous shopping malls, department stores, educational institutions, hospitals, embassies, and nightlife venues from the condo.

7. The perfect place to relax after a long day

Price for sale: $241,000 (฿8,500,000)

฿846,998 BELOW MARKET (-9%)

Take a Virtual Tour

Located in Phetchaburi 36, this 2 bedroom condo in Circle Condominium not only gives you excellent access to the surrounding area of entertainment venues, restaurants, and shops but also offers a modern style. The rooms are cleverly designed to give a more spacious feel, with an open-plan concept, plenty of windows in each room, and a small balcony.

Get ready to experience a fantastic urban lifestyle since the building features all the incredible amenities. The large swimming pool has an ozone system, underwater speakers, and a separate kid’s pool. If you’re craving some peaceful time, there’s a koi fish pond near the pool. For the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation, the condo also comes with on-site spas, onsen, and Jacuzzis.

