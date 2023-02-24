What 1 million USD buys you for a property in Phuket, Bangkok, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Hua Hin

PHOTO: Unique 5BR Seaview Villa in Taling Ngam via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

When it comes to buying property in Thailand, having a budget of 1 million USD can make all the difference. With this kind of cash, you can snag yourself a stunning villa, spacious condo, or luxurious beachfront property in some of the most sought-after locations in the country. We’re talking about living like royalty without breaking the bank! So, if you’ve got a cool million sitting in your bank account, let’s take a look at what you can do with it in Phuket, Bangkok, Koh Samui, Pattaya, and Hua Hin. Get ready to be blown away!

Bangkok: A sense of elegance and sophistication

Price for sale: $1,010,000 (฿35,000,000)

This 102 SqM condo in Bangkok with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is the perfect blend of space and style. Step into this high-quality haven and feel the elegance and sophistication of the well-designed interior. The balcony offers a breathtaking view of the city skyline, creating an instant sense of wonder.

The Estelle Phrom Phong is the ultimate condominium, collaborating with Raimon Land and Tokyo Tatemono for fundraising. Moreover, this project is situated in a prime location,. It’s just 200 meters from Phrom Phong BTS Station and near The Em District Shopping Center.

The building design is inspired by the concept of Modern Japanese architecture. Plus, it has almost 2 Rai of green areas providing privacy and closeness to nature. Moreover, the drop-off area, lobby, and zen garden decoration create an atmosphere similar to that of a premium hotel in Japan.

Project facilities include a natural garden, lobby hall, and pet area on the 1st floor. On the other hand, the 8th floor boasts a featured Japanese-style garden, a communal pool for children and adults, a Jacuzzi, a spa, a Japanese-style hot tub (Onsen), and a multi-purpose area for private family activities. Additionally, the 27th floor offers a yoga room and a gym with a city view. You can also enjoy the 24-hour security system and Wi-Fi services in the lobby and swimming pool area. And don’t forget, pets are allowed in this project!

Phuket: Luxury living at its finest

Price for sale: $923,000 (฿32,000,000)

Having a budget of $1 million means buying a stunning 5-bedroom property in Rawai, Thailand. This modern, 2-story villa has everything you could possibly want, and more! It boasts a private swimming pool and is surrounded by a lush private garden that is perfect for enjoying the tropical vibes that Phuket has to offer. Moreover, it has floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to fill the interior, creating a bright and cosy atmosphere. The indoor-outdoor living layout also ensures that you can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors from the comfort of your home.

If you love to entertain, this villa is perfect for you! The covered terrace with an outside kitchen and BBQ is ideal for hosting family and friends, and the dining room is large enough to accommodate everyone comfortably. And, for those quiet nights in, the villa has cable television and wifi internet!

The villa also includes a covered parking area with an electric doorway, an outside shower, and even a bathtub for those relaxing soaks after a long day. And, if you’re looking for something truly unique, you’ll love the conversation pit that’s perfect for cosy nights in.

Koh Samui: The epitome of tropical paradise

Price for sale: $1,150,000 (฿40,000,000)

Indulge in the ultimate tropical lifestyle at this luxurious sea view villa in Koh Samui. A little over a million dollars will buy you a 500 SqM sanctuary with 5 opulent bedrooms and 8 lavish bathrooms, nestled in the tranquil Taling Ngam area.

Imagine waking up to the serene sound of waves and soaking up the sun on your private rooftop terrace. This villa boasts a breathtaking view of the sea and lush treetops, with seamless indoor-outdoor living that invites you to feel closer to nature. Unwind in the comfort of your own private garden or take a dip in the sparkling pool, while the balmy breeze caresses your skin.

Elegantly designed with natural elements, the interior of this villa exudes sophistication and tranquillity. The full western kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, perfect for cooking up a storm or hosting intimate dinner parties. Meditate in the garden or relax in the jacuzzi and outdoor showers, surrounded by tropical greenery.

In addition, this villa is perfect for hosting family and friends, with plenty of areas to hang out and entertain guests. Covered parking, Wi-Fi, and other luxurious amenities are included to ensure a seamless tropical lifestyle.

Hua Hin: The beach is your backyard

Price for sale: $1,010,000 (฿35,000,000)

Looking for a beachfront condo that will take your breath away? This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom gem in Hua Hin City is exactly what you’ve been searching for. At a spacious 193 SqM, it boasts unobstructed views of the ocean.

Step outside and feel the sand between your toes with direct beach access. Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows invite natural light and showcase the stunning sea view. Although the design may be slightly outdated, a little bit of decoration and updates will turn this condo into a luxurious beachfront retreat that will impress all who visit.

The building’s communal pool, sauna, fitness centre, tennis court, and 24-hour security add to the appeal of this fantastic property. So, if you’re ready to take your beachfront living to the next level, don’t hesitate to make this condo your own.

Pattaya: Live the life you deserve in this condo

Price for sale: $981,000 (฿34,000,000)

Nestled in the picturesque Reflection Jomtien Beach Pattaya, this super-luxury condo is a masterpiece of opulence and style. A majestic 217 SqM haven awaits you, adorned with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and all the amenities you could ever want.

Open the sliding doors to your spacious balcony, and let the sea breeze whisk your worries away. Wake up to the sun’s warmth, a fresh cup of coffee in hand, and soak up the serene sea views. This bright and airy condo is bathed in natural light, offering refreshing glimpses of the blue ocean, beckoning you to dip your toes in the refreshing water. Moreover, it has complete amenities, including a Jacuzzi, bathtub, microwave, oven, and TV.

The Reflection Jomtien Beach is a condo project like no other. This exceptional development features full-height glass 180-degree sea views, sky gardens, and fully-furnished units that are perfect for residents seeking an unparalleled lifestyle. The facilities are second to none, including a communal pool, gym, sauna, tennis court, and a communal garden, all meticulously designed to provide residents with the ultimate living experience.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to finding your dream property in Thailand's most sought-after locations. With one million USD to spend, buying a property in Thailand allows you to indulge in luxurious beachfront villas, spacious condos with breathtaking sea views, and serene tropical escapes. Whether you're eyeing Phuket, Bangkok, Koh Samui, Pattaya, or Hua Hin, there's always a perfect fit waiting for you.

