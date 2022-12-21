If you are looking for what $150,000 buys you for a 2-bedroom condo in Bangkok, you have come to the perfect place! For those looking for an affordable place to live, finding a two-bedroom condo at $150,000 in Bangkok is certainly possible. With a growing number of condominiums available in the city, and with many of them offering competitive prices, you can find a great place to live without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for a condo located in the heart of the city or a more suburban setting, you can find a great two-bedroom condo in Bangkok. With the right location and amenities, you can find an affordable, comfortable home in this bustling city.

Aspire Sukhumvit 48

Starting Price: $153,000 — ฿5,799,000

Aspire Sukhumvit 48 is a high-end residential building located in the heart of Bangkok. It offers you a unique living experience, with easy access to all the city has to offer. The building features luxurious apartments and penthouses, as well as a wide range of amenities, including a full-service gym, an outdoor swimming pool, and a spa. The building is also conveniently located close to a variety of shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Aspire Sukhumvit 48 is the perfect place to live for anyone looking for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle in the heart of Bangkok. This 62 sqm unit is on the 10th floor and has a view overlooking the city.

The Base Sukhumvit 77

Price: THB $151,000 — ฿5,700,000

The Base Sukhumvit 77 is a modern and stylish condominium located in the heart of Bangkok. It is conveniently located within walking distance to the On Nut BTS station, making it easy to access the city's main attractions. The Base Sukhumvit 77 offers a range of luxurious amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room, as well as 24-hour security and CCTV. Residents can also enjoy the nearby park and shopping mall, as well as a variety of restaurants and cafes.

Supalai Premier Ratchada – Narathiwas

Price: 143,000 — ฿5,400,000

Supalai Premier Ratchada – Narathiwat is a luxury condominium located near the financial hub of Bangkok. It is located in the heart of Ratchada, one of the most vibrant and dynamic neighbourhoods in Bangkok. Its location makes it an ideal option for those looking for a convenient and comfortable stay in the city. The complex features modern and luxurious amenities, including 24-hour security, a fully-equipped gym, a swimming pool, a sauna, Jacuzzi, and a steam room. There is also a shopping mall, coffee shops, restaurants, and a cinema nearby. The units are spacious and air-conditioned and come fully furnished with modern appliances, chic furniture, and high-speed internet access. This 72 Sqm room comes with an amazing city view!

S&S Sukhumvit Condominium

Price: $159,00 — ฿5,999,900

S&S Sukhumvit Condominium is a luxurious and modern condominium with a vibrant and youthful lifestyle. Located in the heart of Bangkok, this condominium provides the best of urban living in a convenient location. The condominium features spacious and well-furnished rooms with modern amenities, making it the ideal choice for young professionals and families alike. Residents can enjoy the peaceful and quiet atmosphere surrounded by lush greenery. The condominium also offers great facilities such as a fitness centre, swimming pool, and sauna.

Supalai Wellington

Price: $145,000 — ฿5,500,000

Wellington Sukhumvit is a luxurious high-rise residential condominium located in central Bangkok, Thailand. It is situated along Sukhumvit Road, one of the main roads in the city. The residence is part of the larger Wellington Sukhumvit development, which also includes an upscale shopping mall and a five-star hotel. The building consists of 35 floors, with one to four-bedroom units ranging from 33 to 144 sq.m in size. All of the units are designed with modern decor, complete with high-quality appliances and fixtures. Residents have access to a range of luxurious amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness centre, sauna, and children’s play area. The complex also features an array of restaurants, shops, and cafes. The property is conveniently located near public transportation, making it easy for residents to get around the city.

Condo One X Sathorn-Narathiwat

Price:$145,000 — ฿5,470,000



One X Sathorn-Narathiwa is a great place to live for those who are looking for a luxury lifestyle. It is located in one of Bangkok’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, surrounded by world-class restaurants, shopping malls, and entertainment venues. Additionally, the development offers an array of amenities and services, such as a 24-hour concierge, fitness centre, swimming pool, and rooftop terrace. As well, the development is close to public transportation and major roads, making it easy to get around town. This property is a 70SqM and also has city view.

Life Ratchadapisek

Price: $158,000 — ฿5,990,000

Living in Life Ratchadapisek offers many great benefits. From its convenient location to its vibrant nightlife, to its great shopping and dining options, there is something for everyone. The area is also known for its excellent public transportation and easy access to Bangkok’s major attractions. Residents of Life Ratchadapisek enjoy a variety of nearby amenities, such as parks, fitness centres, and spas. In addition, the area is home to several universities and other educational institutions, making it a great option for students and young professionals. With so much to offer, it’s no wonder why Life Ratchadapisek is such a popular choice for those looking for a place to call home.

The Niche Sukhumvit 49

Price: $138,000 — ฿5,200,000

The Niche Sukhumvit 49 is an excellent place to live in Bangkok. It is located in a prime location, near the BTS Phrom Phong station, which makes it easy to get around the city. The area is also close to many of Bangkok’s top attractions, such as shopping malls, restaurants, and nightlife. Additionally, the Niche Sukhumvit 49 offers a range of amenities and services for its residents, such as a swimming pool, gym, and private parking. This is a great place to live for those who want to experience the hustle and bustle of the city, while still having the comforts of home. This property is a 70SqM. condo with 2 bedrooms and has a city view.

Lumphini Place Water Cliff

Price: $156,000 — ฿5,900,000



Lumphini Place Water Cliff is a luxurious condominium located in the heart of Bangkok. It offers stunning views of the city and its surrounding areas, as well as easy access to the city’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment. This prime location is also close to the BTS Skytrain and MRT Subway systems, making it easy to get around the city. The condominium offers a variety of amenities such as 24-hour security, a fitness centre, a swimming pool, and a sauna. It is also only a short drive away from some of Bangkok’s top attractions, such as the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and the buzzing nightlife of Khaosan Road. With its convenient location and luxurious amenities, Lumphini Place Water Cliff is the perfect place to call home. This is a corner unit and you can get an amazing city view from your balcony.

Overall, living in one of these affordable 2-bedroom condos in Bangkok is a great option for people looking for a comfortable and convenient living experience. With a variety of features and amenities, such as a pool, gym, and security, it provides a safe and enjoyable place to call home. Additionally, the city has a vibrant culture and plenty of attractions and activities to keep residents entertained. With its excellent value for money, an affordable 2-bedroom condo in Bangkok is a great option for those looking for a relaxed and affordable lifestyle.

