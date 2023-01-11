Condos priced under US$300,000 in Bangkok close to BTS Skytrain (2023)

Bangkok is a vibrant and exciting city, offering a unique blend of modern luxury and traditional culture. With so many great attractions and amenities, it’s no wonder that so many people are looking to make the city their home. One of the most attractive options for those looking to live in Bangkok is to purchase a condo. With an abundance of condos available on the market, you can find one that fits your budget and lifestyle. If you’re looking for a condo in Bangkok that’s under 300K USD and near the BTS Skytrain, there are plenty of great options available.

Ashton Asoke

Sale Price $265,000

Ashton Asoke is a luxury condominium located in the heart of the bustling city of Bangkok. It is an ideal place to live in if you are looking for a modern, sophisticated and convenient lifestyle. The building is equipped with world-class amenities and facilities, designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience to its residents. With its contemporary design, spectacular views and excellent security, Ashton Asoke is the perfect place to call home.

If you prioritize connectivity, Ashton Asoke’s location is just as impressive. It is situated just a stone’s throw away from the bustling Asoke BTS station, making it easy for residents to commute to any part of the city. Shopping malls, restaurants, and other entertainment options are also within walking distance. Whether you’re looking for a place to live, work, play or simply relax, Ashton Asoke offers it all.

Keyne

Sale Price $265,000

Keynes Sukhumvit is the perfect place for those who want to experience the vibrant energy of Bangkok! Located in the heart of the city, this luxury residential development provides easy access to an array of exciting amenities and attractions, such as shopping malls, restaurants, leisure activities, and educational institutions. Plus, the Phrom Phong BTS station is just a few minutes away, making it easy to get around.

When you live at Keynes Sukhumvit, you’ll be surrounded by luxurious condominiums and top-notch amenities, like a swimming pool, fitness centre, and sauna. Plus, there are plenty of supermarkets, banks, and medical facilities in the area for added convenience. Whether you’re looking to stay in Bangkok for an extended period of time or just want to experience the city’s energy, Keynes Sukhumvit is the perfect home for you!

Hyde 11

Sale Price $271,000

Are you looking for a premium condo in the heart of Bangkok? Look no further than Hyde Sukhumvit 11! This luxury condominium offers the ultimate in modern living with its sleek design and stunning city views. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be blown away by the high-end amenities and the chic décor. Whether you’re looking to buy or rent, Hyde Sukhumvit 11 is the perfect place to call home.

The condo offers an impressive array of features and amenities, including a stunning infinity pool, a fully-equipped gym and sauna, and a rooftop terrace with incredible views of the city. There’s also a 24-hour security and concierge service, as well as a convenient on-site restaurant and cafe. And if you’re looking for some fun, there are plenty of nearby shopping and dining spots, plus easy access to the BTS skytrain. Hyde Sukhumvit 11 is the ideal place to live the Bangkok life!

The Address Chidlom

Sale Price $251,000

The Address Chidlom is a luxurious condo and apartment project situated in the heart of Bangkok’s bustling Lumphini district, just a short distance from the BTS station. Developed by AP (Thailand), this project is a perfect blend of modern and classic style, with its ART DECO architecture, parquet flooring and white decoration giving the building a stylish, elegant look. Every unit is designed with high privacy, and the area is surrounded by a range of amenities, including schools, shopping centres, office buildings, hospitals and department stores. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious living experience or a convenient urban lifestyle, The Address Chidlom is the perfect place for you.

Siamese Exclusive 42

Sale Price $232,000

Ah, the Siamese Exclusive 42 Condo in Bangkok – the ultimate luxury living experience! Did you ever want to live like the rich and famous? Well, now you can! This stunning Condo offers floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the city skyline and a private pool on the rooftop for those balmy evening dips. You’ll feel like a celebrity as soon as you walk inside and take in all the fine amenities – from the luxurious marble floors to the custom-made furniture. Plus, the two-storey penthouse suite is the ultimate in extravagance.

And if you’re looking for some fun, the Siamese Exclusive 42 Condo has plenty to offer! There’s a rooftop bar with a DJ spinning tunes, a heated pool, and a state-of-the-art gym. Plus, there’s a private cinema and spa for those pampering days. You won’t have to worry about a thing when you stay at the Siamese Exclusive 42 Condo – all your needs will be taken care of! So go ahead, live the high life at the Siamese Exclusive 42 Condo – you deserve it!

The Lofts Silom

Sale Price $259,000

The Lofts Silom is the perfect blend of luxury and convenience. From its commanding 37-story high-rise and stunning city views, to its world-class amenities and services, this condominium is the perfect home for those seeking a modern, urban lifestyle.

Residents of The Lofts Silom have access to a variety of high-end facilities, including a 25-meter infinity pool with an endless city view, lush gardens, fragrant gardens, and a herbal garden. The rooftop sky deck is the perfect place to relax and unwind from the hustle and bustle of city life, while the sky gym is equipped with the latest gym equipment to keep you in top physical shape.

Inside, each residence is fitted with premium-quality built-in furniture and sanitaryware from leading brands such as KASH and Smeg. The Lofts Silom is conveniently located at Pramuan Road, just 450 meters to Surasak BTS and a 3-minute drive to the Si Rat Expressway, offering easy access to Bangkok’s attractions, shopping, and entertainment.

The Esse Asoke

Sale Price $257,000

Esse Asoke is a residential development in Bangkok, Thailand that offers residents the perfect blend of modern convenience and a tranquil living environment. This is a place that is designed to help people live their best life! With its amazing location and high-end amenities, it’s no surprise that Esse Asoke is becoming one of the most sought-after places to live in Bangkok.

For starters, Esse Asoke is conveniently located in the heart of the city, making it easy for residents to get to where they need to go. It’s close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment options, making it perfect for those who prefer the hustle and bustle of city life. Plus, the apartments come with all the modern amenities you could want, from high-speed internet to a fully-equipped gym. This is a great place to live for anyone who wants to enjoy all the comforts of modern life while still being close to nature. There are plenty of parks and green spaces in the area, perfect for taking a break from the hustle and bustle of city life. Plus, the area is well connected, with easy access to the BTS and MRT systems.

So if you’re looking for a place that offers the perfect balance of city convenience and tranquil living, Esse Asoke is definitely worth a look. With its modern amenities, great location, and easy access to nature, it’s easy to see why this development is becoming one of the most popular places to live in Bangkok.

Rhythm Sukhumvit 42

Sale Price $226,000

Rhythm Sukhumvit 42 is a luxurious high-rise condominium located in the heart of Bangkok. It offers modern, comfortable living with easy access to the city’s numerous attractions. The building is surrounded by lush greenery and has stunning views of the city skyline, making it an ideal choice for those who want to experience the best of Bangkok.

The condominium is conveniently located near the BTS Skytrain, making it easy to get around the city. It is also close to shopping malls, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Residents are able to enjoy a variety of amenities, including a gym, swimming pool, and sauna. The building also has a 24-hour security service, ensuring a safe and secure living environment. In addition, Rhythm Sukhumvit 42 provides a wide range of services, including dry cleaning and laundry, housekeeping, and concierge services. This makes it an ideal choice for those who want to live in a luxury condominium without having to worry about everyday tasks. Ultimately, living in Rhythm Sukhumvit 42 is the perfect way to experience the best of what Bangkok has to offer.

