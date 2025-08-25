8 Atelier Residence wins Dot Property Awards

8 Atelier Residence, a new condominium development in Phuket’s Bangtao-Pasak, has just been recognised at the Dot Property Awards 2025 with two wins: Best Condominium New Launch – Phuket and Best Condominium Development Interior Design – Phuket.

The boutique-scale project, developed by Glam Estate Group, combines Indo-Chine elegance with modern livability, and its double win signals that it’s not just another name in Phuket’s property scene but one with creative vision and long-term potential.

8 Atelier Residence, a celebrated new arrival

Now in its tenth year, the Dot Property Awards highlight outstanding projects and developers across Asia. Backed by Dot Property Group’s extensive market data and portal network, the awards spotlight developers and projects that make a meaningful impact on the region’s real estate landscape.

Rather than rewarding style alone, the Dot Property Awards focus on vision, execution, and contribution to the market. Therefore, taking home two awards on an island like Phuket, where competition among residential developments is intense, is no small achievement for 8 Atelier Residence.

The recognition reflects both its fresh approach to condominium living and its ability to capture the qualities property buyers are seeking today: design with character, investment potential, and everyday liveability.

Competitive value earns its best new launch award

Winning Best Condominium New Launch – Phuket shows how 8 Atelier Residence has captured the attention of the market even before construction begins later this year. With just 48 units on offer, the project brings a distinct investment option to Bangtao-Pasak, one of Phuket’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

Sizes range from one-bedroom units at 51 sqm to a penthouse of more than 270 sqm. The pricing is equally appealing: starting at 5.6 million baht, or about 110,000 baht per sqm, which places it well below comparable properties in the area.

Set for completion in 2027, the development’s location near Bangtao Beach, Boat Avenue, and international schools adds further to its long-term appeal. It’s this combination of boutique exclusivity, competitive value, and prime positioning that earned 8 Atelier the recognition as one of Phuket’s top new launches.

Award-winning interior design

Unlike the usual tropical-style condominiums that dominate the island, 8 Atelier Residence embraces an Indo-Chine design language, a subtle combination of French colonial charm and Asian artistry. Natural teak and rattan bring warmth, while symmetrical layouts and muted tones create balance and calm. Even the bathrooms of each unit carry the same sense of elegance.

The design of 8 Atelier Residence was entrusted to Phuket’s own 88 My Space Design, which Glam Estate Group appointed to bring layers of personality and diction rarely seen in condominium projects. This commitment to thoughtful, culturally inspired design is what secured the interior design award. It’s in line with Glam Estate Group’s belief that homes should feel both beautiful and enduring.

The developer that’s bringing 8 Atelier Residence to life

Behind 8 Atelier Residence is Glam Estate Group, a boutique developer based in Phuket with a philosophy of ‘fewer, better projects.’ Led by Dusadee Nawawongparnna, whose background includes years with Ritz-Carlton and W Hotels, the team approaches projects with a hospitality mindset. Rather than volume, they focus on developments that endure both in style and function.

Their portfolio includes villa refurbishments, a boutique resort in Nai Harn, and wellness-driven retail concepts. Moreover, every project under their wing reflects a sensitivity to place, a respect for materiality, and a desire to create something that will feel just as right in 30 years as it does today. With 8 Atelier, Glam Estate Group has brought their philosophy into Phuket’s condominium market.

Winning two awards at the Dot Property Awards 2025 puts 8 Atelier Residence among the standout developments in Southeast Asia this year. For buyers and investors, it offers the reassurance that the project’s vision and design have already been validated by one of the region’s most trusted award bodies.

8 Atelier Residence is now officially on sale, with a limited 48 units available starting from 5.6 million baht. Floor plans, pricing, and full details are available exclusively through Dot Property.

Sponsored






