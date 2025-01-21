Why more professionals and families are choosing Phuket for their holiday escapes (and why smart investors are buying in)

Freedom Beach Phuket. Image by Hongbin via Unsplash

Phuket is a paradise for all. The sandy beaches allow kids to run free, enabling the parents to take in the sun and relax on pristine beaches whilst the temples and markets somehow make everyone who visits fall in love with the simplistic lifestyle. There’s more than enough luxury to make it all feel like a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

But in recent years, it’s become more than just a holiday destination with families preferring to invest in a holiday retreat, turning a holiday escape into something permanent that actually feels like home.

And they’re not the only ones. Investors are recognising the opportunities, too, especially in exclusive developments like Coral Beach Ocean View Resort by Kang Developments. Perched above Patong’s Azure Bay, this exclusive condominium building offers something special: a blend of family-friendly comfort and upscale design, with features perfect for personal escapes or rental income.

Here are just some of the many reasons why Phuket and Coral Beach Ocean View Resort has become the favoured location and why you might want to consider making it your next big investment.

1. A family-friendly paradise

There’s something exciting in Phuket for every member of your family. You can take your young kids exploring the beaches, like Kata and Kamala, or going on snorkelling trips to nearby islands with your teenagers. When the little ones tire of sandcastles, attractions like Andamanda Phuket Waterpark and Phuket Aquarium provide hours of fun. And for parents? There’s no shortage of top-notch spas, beach clubs, and golf courses.

Many investors see this diversity as a broad audience. Families have become a key demographic in the tourism market, and they’re looking for high-quality accommodations that feel like home. Properties like Coral Beach Ocean View Resort fits this perfectly. With only 24 exclusive units, this condo in Phuket offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units designed with comfort and functionality in mind.

2. A quiet retreat with an exclusive lifestyle

A condo for sale in Phuket. Coral Beach Oceanview Resort.
Image via Coral Beach Ocean View Resort

Sure, Phuket is great for family holidays, but why would anyone choose to live here full-time when the island is always buzzing with activity? Well, if you live somewhere like Coral Beach Ocean View Resort, you get to enjoy something that’s becoming harder to find in Phuket: peace and exclusivity.

Located in an upscale neighbourhood just far enough from Patong to escape the chaos, this development offers the best of both worlds. The area is calm and quiet, with an atmosphere that feels worlds away from the tourist-laden Phuket. You also have access to a wide range of world-class facilities, such as two swimming pools with majestic views, so you don’t really have to go anywhere for entertainment and relaxation.

But when you’re ready for a bit of action, everything you need is only a short drive away. Lazy beach days, fresh seafood dinners, and quick excursions to nearby islands are part of everyday life here.

Additionally, Phuket’s excellent infrastructure means you’re never far from top-tier amenities. International schools like British International School, Phuket (BISP), and high-quality healthcare facilities such as Bangkok Hospital Phuket are close by.

Therefore, owning a property here means having your own slice of this luxurious lifestyle whenever you want it. And for the times you’re not around, your property can be a sought-after rental for other families.

3. Luxurious living that feels like home

Sometimes, luxury can feel a bit impersonal, like it’s all style and no warmth. But Coral Beach Ocean View Resort strikes the perfect balance. Sure, the suites rival five-star hotels, but they’re designed to feel like home. Plus, you get all this at a fraction of the cost compared to hotspots in Europe or other global destinations.

From its sleek one-bedroom suites to sprawling three-bedroom penthouses, Coral Beach Ocean View Resort boasts a mix of style and comfort. Full kitchens for cooking up fresh market finds, spacious living areas where the kids can learn and play, and balconies for sunset cocktails are just some of the features your family can enjoy.

The layout of the development is also spot on. With two buildings, it feels spacious and private. You have plenty of room to relax while still being part of a stylish and well-thought of community. If you’re investing, this condo in Phuket is a high-demand property wrapped in luxury.

4. Year-round demand drives consistent returns

Tourists visit Phuket all year round. High season (November to April) brings sunny skies and beachgoers, while the low season (May to October) attracts tourists seeking cultural experiences, wellness retreats, and quieter beaches.

This consistent demand gives steady rental income for investors. Coral Beach Ocean View Resort, with its family-friendly appeal and luxurious design, is primed to attract guests regardless of the season. The island’s growing popularity among international tourists (over 10 million visitors in 2023 alone!) makes it clear that investing here is a long-term win.

5. Accessibility that makes it easy for families to visit

Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Image via Coral Beach Ocean View Resort

Travelling with kids. You’re probably all familiar with how tricky that can be. However, Phuket International Airport connects the island to the world, with direct flights from major cities like London, Sydney, and Dubai. Thus, you can enjoy less time spent travelling and more time for you and your kids to rest and relax.

Moreover, Coral Beach Ocean View Resort couldn’t be in a better spot to make everything that Phuket has to offer all the more accessible for you. Located on a hillside in Baan Suan Kamnan, it’s only a 3 minute drive away from Patong. Therefore, it’s close enough to all the action but far enough to keep things peaceful when you need a break.

This location is pure gold for investors. Being so close to a major tourist hub in Phuket means the condo is always in demand. It’s the kind of place that practically books itself.

6. Ocean views that elevate everything

Nothing says ‘tropical living’ quite like waking up to the sight of endless blue stretching across the horizon. Every unit at Coral Beach Ocean View Resort makes the most of its spot above Patong Bay. This means that you can enjoy uninterrupted views of the Andaman Sea as soon as you wake up in the morning and just before you fall asleep at night at this condo in Phuket.

But the views aren’t just for show, they also add real value. Properties with unobstructed ocean views are what travelers dream of and investors hunt for in Phuket. Therefore, you can expect higher property values and better rental returns.

7. A smart investment with minimal hassle

Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Image via Coral Beach Ocean View Resort

Owning property in Thailand isn’t always easy, but freehold condos are the exception, and your best option. That’s why buying a unit at Coral Beach Ocean View Resort is such a smart choice. In addition to giving you hassle-free ownership, it also positions you perfectly in Phuket’s thriving holiday market.

Furthermore, Phuket’s property market continues to show steady growth, with rental yields averaging 5 to 8% annually. You can expect to enjoy a dual benefit when you buy a condo like Coral Beach Ocean View Resort in Phuket: a personal retreat and a steady income stream.

With Coral Beach Ocean View Resort’s amazing location, 24 spacious units, and great rental income potential, it’s hard not to be impressed. It’s the perfect choice for families looking for a holiday home and investors wanting to tap into Phuket’s booming market.

To learn more about the property and see why so many families are falling in love with this tropical paradise, visit Coral Beach Ocean View Resort’s website.

Sponsored

