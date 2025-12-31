Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C
BANGKOK — The “Thailand Weather Forecast” page has issued a fresh advisory for the first half of January, predicting two distinct waves of cooler weather that will sweep across the country. Residents should prepare for temperature drops between January 4–11 and a second wave on January 14–15.
For the capital, the forecast indicates a steady decline in morning temperatures starting from the first week of the year. The data predicts the mercury will hit its lowest point at 18.4°C on January 9.
The daily 7:00 AM temperature forecast for Bangkok (Jan 1–15) is as follows:
-
Jan 1-2: ~23°C (23.5, 23.3)
-
Jan 3-7: Dropping to ~21°C (22.1 down to 21.8)
-
Jan 8-9 (Peak Cold): Plunging to 19.0°C and 18.4°C
-
Jan 10-13: Warming slightly (19.7 up to 24.7)
-
Jan 14-15 (Second Wave): Dropping again to 20.5°C and 19.8°C
Reading the Weather Map The forecast utilizes a color-coded map comparing 7:00 AM temperatures to a baseline date of November 12 (the start of the cool season)
-
Blue / Dark Blue: Indicates temperatures significantly lower than the baseline.
-
Yellow / Orange / Red: Indicates temperatures higher than the baseline.
-
Green: Indicates temperatures consistent with the baseline.
The abundance of blue hues across the map for early January confirms that a significant portion of the country will experience cooler mornings compared to the November reference point.
Daily Weather Forecast 31 December 2025
Thai Meteorological Department announced The moderated high-pressure system from China covering upper Thailand and the the South China Sea is weakening while the northwesterly wind at the high-altitude prevails over the upper Thailand. Morning cool to cold is forecast in the upper North and the upper Northeast regions while morning cool with light fog are likely in rest regions with dense fog in some areas of the North and the Central. People in the upper country should keep healthy due to cool to cold weather and beware of fire due to dry air. All transport take more caution with poor visibility.
The weak northeast monsoon prevails over the lower Gulf and the lower South with isolated rains. The wind and waves in the lower Gulf are expected 1-2 meters high and above 2 meters high in thundershowers. People in the lower South should beware of thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolis and Vicinity Forecast
06:00 Today – 06:00 Tomorrow
Morning cool with light fog. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.
7 days Weather Forecast
Weather Outlook During 29 Dec 2025 – 4 Jan 2026
Forecast
During 29 Dec 2025 – 1 Jan 2026, the high-pressure system from China covering upper Thailand and the the South China Sea will weaken while the northwesterly wind at the high-altitude prevails over the upper Thailand.
An increase in temperature with morning light fog are likely in the upper country while morning cool to cold is forecast in the upper North and the upper Northeast regions. During 2 – 4 Jan 2026, another moderarate to rather storng high-pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea with a decrease in temperature and strong wind in the upper country.
Cool to cold weather is forecast in the North and the Northeast while cool in the morning is forecast in the rest regions except for the South. For the lowwer South, the rather strong northeast monsoon prevailing over the lower Gulf and the lower South will weaken with less rains and isolated thundershowers throughout the period.
During 30 Dec 2025 – 2 Jan 2026, the wind and waves in the lower Gulf are expected 1 – 2 meters high, about 1 meters high in the upper Gulf and about 2 meters high in thundershowers. During 3 – 4 Jan 2026, the wind and waves in the Gulf and Andaman sea will strengthen are expected about 2 meters high, 1-2 meters high in the upper Gulf and above 2 meters high in thundershowers.
Caution
People in the upper country and the upper South should keep healthy due to cool to cold weather and beware of fire due to dry air. All transports take more caution with poor visibility. During 3 – 4 Jan 2026, all ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
Latest Thailand News
Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road
Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km
New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed
Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law
FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic
CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online
From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: