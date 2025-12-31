Double cold front to hit Thailand after New Year, Bangkok lows at 18.4°C

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: December 31, 2025, 11:30 AM
BANGKOK — The “Thailand Weather Forecast” page has issued a fresh advisory for the first half of January, predicting two distinct waves of cooler weather that will sweep across the country. Residents should prepare for temperature drops between January 4–11 and a second wave on January 14–15.

For the capital, the forecast indicates a steady decline in morning temperatures starting from the first week of the year. The data predicts the mercury will hit its lowest point at 18.4°C on January 9.

The daily 7:00 AM temperature forecast for Bangkok (Jan 1–15) is as follows:

Reading the Weather Map The forecast utilizes a color-coded map comparing 7:00 AM temperatures to a baseline date of November 12 (the start of the cool season)

  • Blue / Dark Blue: Indicates temperatures significantly lower than the baseline.

  • Yellow / Orange / Red: Indicates temperatures higher than the baseline.

  • Green: Indicates temperatures consistent with the baseline.

Photo: พยากรณ์อากาศประเทศไทย

The abundance of blue hues across the map for early January confirms that a significant portion of the country will experience cooler mornings compared to the November reference point.

Daily Weather Forecast 31 December 2025

Thai Meteorological Department announced The moderated high-pressure system from China covering upper Thailand and the the South China Sea is weakening while the northwesterly wind at the high-altitude prevails over the upper Thailand. Morning cool to cold is forecast in the upper North and the upper Northeast regions while morning cool with light fog are likely in rest regions with dense fog in some areas of the North and the Central. People in the upper country should keep healthy due to cool to cold weather and beware of fire due to dry air. All transport take more caution with poor visibility.

The weak northeast monsoon prevails over the lower Gulf and the lower South with isolated rains. The wind and waves in the lower Gulf are expected 1-2 meters high and above 2 meters high in thundershowers. People in the lower South should beware of thundershowers. All ships in the Gulf and Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

Bangkok Metropolis and Vicinity Forecast

06:00 Today – 06:00 Tomorrow

Morning cool with light fog. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-15 km/hr.

7 days Weather Forecast

Weather Outlook During 29 Dec 2025 – 4 Jan 2026

Forecast

During 29 Dec 2025 – 1 Jan 2026, the high-pressure system from China covering upper Thailand and the the South China Sea will weaken while the northwesterly wind at the high-altitude prevails over the upper Thailand.

An increase in temperature with morning light fog are likely in the upper country while morning cool to cold is forecast in the upper North and the upper Northeast regions. During 2 – 4 Jan 2026, another moderarate to rather storng high-pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea with a decrease in temperature and strong wind in the upper country.

Cool to cold weather is forecast in the North and the Northeast while cool in the morning is forecast in the rest regions except for the South. For the lowwer South, the rather strong northeast monsoon prevailing over the lower Gulf and the lower South will weaken with less rains and isolated thundershowers throughout the period.

During 30 Dec 2025 – 2 Jan 2026, the wind and waves in the lower Gulf are expected 1 – 2 meters high, about 1 meters high in the upper Gulf and about 2 meters high in thundershowers. During 3 – 4 Jan 2026, the wind and waves in the Gulf and Andaman sea will strengthen are expected about 2 meters high, 1-2 meters high in the upper Gulf and above 2 meters high in thundershowers.

Caution

People in the upper country and the upper South should keep healthy due to cool to cold weather and beware of fire due to dry air. All transports take more caution with poor visibility. During 3 – 4 Jan 2026, all ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

