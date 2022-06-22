What you get for $X
Virtual tour of pool villas you get in Hua Hin under $150,000
Can’t get enough of Hua Hin’s natural beauty? Want to take your love of the seaside resort town to the next level by buying your dream pool villa? Well, we’ve got good news for you: owning a beautiful pool villa in Hua Hin doesn’t have to break the bank. With $150,000, you can live out your most magical tropical dream. We combed through available listings in Hua Hin to find the best pool villas for sale for under $150,000. So, grab an ice-cold drink and let’s take a virtual tour.
1. The perfect pool villa for small families
Price for sale: $141,000 (฿4,990,000)
This 3-bedroom villa in The City 88 project in Thap Tai is perfect for small families. It’s built with a dynamic mix of modern western-style and tropical Thai design. The bedrooms have enough windows to let natural lights in and make them well-ventilated. The open-plan living area is very spacious and features sliding glass doors that open up to the pool and garden. There’s plenty of space to lounge by the pool with a book or cocktail in hand. You can also take your breakfast to eat in the outdoor dining area and enjoy the morning air. Want to find your zen? Why not meditate in the stunning open garden. In addition, the project offers excellent facilities for residents, including a communal swimming pool, garden, and fitness centre.
2. A modern pool villa for those who love to laze around under the sun
Price for sale: $128,000 (฿4,500,000)
Modern and stylish, this villa in the Tara Valley Pool Villa has three bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, and there’s an additional bathroom and an outdoor shower by the pool. The huge sliding glass door at the entrance opens to a large open-plan living room with a small but charming kitchen. A glistening pool awaits as you enter the gate of this villa. The wooden terrace by the pool is the perfect place to laze around, soak up the sunshine, and work on your tan. Furthermore, there’s an extra outdoor space beside the pool that you can transform into a small, lush garden. The villa is located in a quiet spot. However, you can find shops, restaurants, and various other amenities within a short distance.
3. This pool villa offers a breath of fresh air for its residents
Price for sale: $130,000 (฿4,600,000)
This beautiful 2-bedroom villa is located within the La Vallee Light project in Hin Lek Fai. It’s close to the Hua Hin Market Village, Grand Night Market, and Hua Hin Market. Boasting warm, modern decorations, you will feel right at home as soon as you step inside the door. The bright entrance leads to an open-plan living and dining area. One of the highlights of the dining area is the cute window nook, which is the perfect spot to enjoy your meals or read a book. Furthermore, the huge glass door in the living room opens to the pool and garden area. You will love relaxing at the lovely plunge pool, hanging out in the outdoor seating area, or taking in the peaceful atmosphere of the villa gardens. Since there’s a high fence around the villa, you’ll get to enjoy unobstructed privacy.
4. Relaxation and quality time come hand in hand in this charming villa
Price for sale: $136,000 (฿4,800,000)
Located in Hin Lek Fai, this 2-bedroom villa is part of the Mon Mai Villa project. Each room is spacious and airy, with huge sliding glass windows and doors that open up to a lovely private pool complete with sun loungers to get your tropical relaxation on. There’s also an outdoor dining area outdoors, allowing you to eat your breakfast in the fresh morning air or have a nice dinner under the stars with your loved ones. The all-white kitchen is fully equipped with top-quality appliances, providing a lovely space to cook. When you and your loved ones need a break from lazing around the villa, why not visit the nearby Hin Lek Fai Mountain Viewpoint and take in the awe-inspiring view.
5. A fantastic pool villa for those who love to have fun!
Price for sale: $ (฿3,990,000)
With a refreshing swimming pool, a pool table, and a BBQ area, this 3 bedroom pool within The Great Hua Hin project in Hin Lek Fai is an excellent option for those who love to have fun. The private pool is large enough for several laps, and the open plan living area is the perfect space for those who want to spend an enjoyable time in private. Additionally, the pool table in the living room surely provides endless hours of entertainment. With plenty of windows and fun-coloured walls, the bedrooms are bright and well-ventilated. When it’s time to venture out, the Hin Lek Fai Mountain Viewpoint is only 12 minutes away by car, while Hua Hin Beach is about 10 minutes.
Found your perfect property on this list? Want to browse for more beautiful pool villas in Hua Hin? Let the professionals at Thaiger Property help you!
If you’ve been dreaming of living near a golf course, read our article on the incredible homes near golf courses in Hua Hin.
Book tours on your schedule. When you find the perfect home, start your offer online, and a dedicated buying agent will help you every step of the way.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai energy chief suggests senators shed suits to save energy
Thailand News Today | Inflation and fuel prices disrupting travel to Thailand
Student’s body ripped in half in freak motorbike accident in central Thailand
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Thai student caught smoking cannabis, threatened to punch teacher
Renowned economist says Covid-19 was born in US bio-lab
BKK Airport reports increase in flights after Thailand Pass nixed
77 year old Australian separated from 20 others during hike on Koh Larn
Drinking alcohol increases risk of threadworms, says Thai university
Hotels in Sathorn offering luxurious stay 2022
Man killed and 2 injured in Bangkok canal tragedy
Teen killed and 2 year old in critical condition after motorcycle tragedy
Omicron subvariant likely to be a dominant strain in Thailand
Hang on! BTS booty post draws viral attention to train etiquette
AirAsia Thailand resumes Bangkok – Hong Kong flights, pilots new China route
No Thais were killed by Burmese bombs says army
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Patong4 days ago
UPDATE: 19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
- Economy3 days ago
Price of made-to-order food surge in Thailand
- Laos2 days ago
Thousands of Laotian travellers arrive after Thail pass scrapped
- Phuket20 hours ago
Runway temporarily closed for repair, flights to and from Phuket affected
- Expats1 day ago
Koh Pha Ngan ranked top workation location in the world
- Thailand4 days ago
Storm ‘Chaba’ to impact Thailand, meteorologists say
- South2 days ago
Thailand tourism: 9.3 million arrivals predicted, south busy
- Bank Accounts4 days ago
Thai bank apps crash on payday causes customer outrage