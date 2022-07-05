3D Virtual Tours & Walkthroughs
3D walkthrough of stylish pool villas in Chiang Mai (2022)
With its mystical ancient temples, postcard-perfect jungle scenery, fascinating mountains, laid-back atmosphere, and trendy cafes, it’s easy to see why people from all around the globe flock to Chiang Mai. And what better way to enjoy this mountainous paradise than to live in your very own luxury pool villa? Living in a pool villa in Chiang Mai allows you to truly take in the peaceful and relaxing ambience of the city. So, if you’re currently in the market for one, here are some of the best pool villas in Chiang Mai, offering luxury and tranquillity.
1. Taste true luxury in this modern pool villa
Price for sale: $685,0000 (฿24,425,500)
If you’re looking for a wow-worthy villa, this 4-bedroom villa in San Phranet is a perfect choice. The 512 square metres villa has a sleek and stylish design, with a combination of modern and natural elements. Thanks to the stunning two-story window, the open-plan living and dining room is bright and airy. The bedrooms are made for your extreme comfort, with lavish private bathrooms and enough windows for maximum air circulation.
Need some outdoor fix? Take a plunge in the lovely pool or find your zen in the lush garden. Since the villa is part of The Britt Chiangmai, you can also enjoy a range of upscale facilities. These include a huge communal pool and a beautiful garden area.
2. Designed for intimacy with stunning mountain views
Price for sale: $502,000 (฿17,900,000)
Located just a few minutes away from the Maya Lifestyle Shopping Centre, this fully-furnished pool villa will transport you to an oasis of serenity. Boasting a sleek architecture with modern fittings throughout, the villa features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The open concept living area is very spacious and homey, with comfy sofas, an old teak dining table, and a fully equipped European kitchen.
The crowning glory of this pool villa is the green garden and sparkling swimming pool. You can make a splash in the sparkling pool, spend some quality time in the sunken seating area beside the pool, or practise yoga under the large trees.
3. Extreme comfort amidst a beautiful golf course
Price for sale: $813,000 (฿29,000,000)
Whether you’re a golf enthusiast or you’re looking for a peaceful place amidst vast greens, this luxury 3-bedroom pool villa is a great option. Situated near the most famous golf course in Chiang Mai, the Summit Green Valley, the villa is embraced by the lush tropical garden and the open landscape of the golf course. Furthermore, you can admire the stunning mountain view through the floor-to-ceiling frameless glass window. As a bonus, this Chiang Mai pool villa has a clean air circulation system to help you get through the smoky season.
There are plenty of places to relax and laze around within this villa, from the bedrooms and living room to the comfy sitting area and the sun loungers by the pool. The beautiful swimming pool comes with a salt system to enhance your swimming experience. Moreover, the garden is spacious, allowing you to enjoy various outdoor activities in private.
4. Feels like a million miles from the real world
Price for sale: $782,000 (฿27,900,000)
As soon as you step inside this 6-bedroom villa at Ping River Saraphi, you’ll be transported to a peaceful sanctuary where you can only hear the sounds of tweeting birds and the rushing river below. To match its natural surroundings, the Chiang Mai luxury pool villa features elements like woods in its design. Each room features oversized windows, so you can always admire the lush greenery and breathe the fresh air whenever you want.
The villa has a huge garden, spacious terrace, and a sparkling swimming pool. Thus, you have plenty of opportunities to relax and rejuvenate. Furthermore, the balcony comes with a fantastic transparent bubble tent that acts as an extra bedroom. Imagine sleeping under the stars without having to worry about bugs or mosquitoes!
5. Ultimate tranquillity and privacy for large families
Price for sale: $785,000 (฿28,000,000)
Looking for a modern villa to accommodate big groups or families? This contemporary-style villa in Mae Hia is an excellent choice. With a total size of 750 square metres, this villa features 5 spacious bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and an open concept living-dining-kitchen area. Additionally, the kitchen is divided into two separate rooms, the wet and dry kitchen.
Most of the bedrooms have high ceilings and private mezzanines. Each one featuring luxurious ensuite bathrooms that come with a shower or a bathtub. For some fun under the sun, the swimming pool is large enough for a proper swim. The green garden is also very spacious, perfect for soaking up the sounds and smells of Chiang Mai’s wonderful nature.
If you want to have your personal slice of heaven in Chiang Mai, be sure to visit Thaiger Property to make an offer or browse for more options!
Thaiger Property offers you:
- A simpler experience to search, visit & buy the home of your choice
- The opportunity to book tours on your schedule and control your offer online
- 3D tours of hundreds of projects and their units
