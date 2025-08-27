Best areas to live in Phuket for expats, finding your perfect neighbourhood

Phuket continues to be a popular destination for people looking to start a new life. It’s where digital nomads, retirees, young families, investors, and entrepreneurs come together, all chasing a slower pace of life under the tropical sun. The island is large enough to offer choice, but small enough to feel like a community, and that balance is what continues to draw expats from across the world.

Of course, choosing where to live is never simple. Each neighbourhood in Phuket has its own tempo. Some are better for nightlife, others for family life. Some keep you close to international schools and supermarkets, while others are about living steps away from the sea. The trick to know what suits you before you sign a lease or commit to buying.

Here are some of the best areas to live in Phuket for expats today, based on insights from other expats, online forums, and Dot Property.

Where to live in Phuket for expats

Neighbourhood (click to jump to section) Best For Highlights Things to Consider Cherng Talay Luxury living & investors Beach clubs, Bang Tao Beach, Boat Avenue, international schools, strong rental yields (6–8%) High property prices, competitive market Rawai Long-term expats & families Community feel, seafood restaurants, Nai Harn Beach, laid-back lifestyle Far from airport & major shopping centres Kata & Karon Younger expats & hospitality workers Surfing, family-friendly swimming, buzzing restaurant/bar scene Crowds, transient tourist vibe Phuket Town Culture seekers & budget-conscious expats Historic Sino-Portuguese charm, vibrant food scene, lower costs, close to schools/hospitals No beach clubs or resort-style living Si Sunthon Balanced lifestyle & smart investors Strategic location, nearby schools/hospitals, growing expat area, Arise Vibe development Not beachfront, still emerging area

Cherng Talay

Cherng Talay has become a byword for stylish living in Phuket. Sitting on the west coast of the island, this is where you find the beach clubs that make the travel magazines (Catch Beach Club and Xana Beach Club, among others), the villa compounds that double as investment properties, and the restaurants where weekend brunch is practically a ritual. Bang Tao Beach is the natural anchor, with its long stretch of soft sand and water that stays swimmable most of the year.

For expats, the beach is just one part of Cherng Talay’s appeal. Thanks to Boat Avenue, Porto de Phuket, and a growing number of boutique shops and gyms, those living in this part of Phuket can enjoy an easy lifestyle where everything is within reach.

Families also like the area for its proximity to international schools like UWC Thailand and HeadStart International School. It’s popular among investors, too, since rental demand never seems to slow. CBRE has reported that the rental yields in the area reach up to 6% to 8%.

But popularity has a price. Villas and condos in Cherng Talay command some of the highest rates on the island. If you can afford it, Cherng Talay offers one of the smoothest transitions into expat life, but budget-minded buyers may want to look just a little further inland.

Rawai

Head south and you find Rawai, a neighbourhood with a very different personality from Phuket’s polished west coast. The beachfront is lined with seafood restaurants and long-tail boats, which gives it a more lived-in charm.

People who choose Rawai often talk about its expat community, and it’s easy to see why. The area is home to a large long-term foreign population, many of whom are self-employed or working online. Those who live here also like to describe it as a dream destination for authentic living due to its combination of peacefulness and convenience.

Nai Harn Beach, a short drive away, is one of the most loved spots for locals, with its calm waters, shaded areas, and a laid-back atmosphere. There’s also easy access to Cape Promthep and other viewpoints that remind you why Phuket remains so photographed.

Rental and property prices in Rawai are more accessible compared to Cherng Talay, and the mix of villas and condos means you have options. What you don’t have is quick access to the airport (42 kilometres away) or major shopping centres (though it does have the bright Mixmall Rawayana), so life here is slower and more self-contained. But for many expats, that’s exactly the point.

Kata and Karon

If you want to live in the thick of things, Kata and Karon have long been expat favourites. This is where you’ll find some of the best beaches in Phuket, with surfing in the green season and family-friendly swimming the rest of the year. The restaurant scene is busy, and since it’s also popular among tourists, you will never have a hard time finding a café, spa, or bar.

The area is pretty popular among younger expats, as well as those who don’t mind the steady noise of tourism. It’s also a top choice with those working in hospitality, as resorts dominate the coastline. Condos are common and often come with sea views, although prices are creeping up with rising demand.

The trade-off is that life here can feel more transient. Tourists come and go, and the high season crowds can be overwhelming. If you thrive on energy and don’t mind a busy backdrop, Kata and Karon could be your right match.

Phuket Town

Move inland and you will find a very different side of the island. Phuket Town has grown into one of the most characterful areas to live, particularly for expats who want more than just beaches. The old quarter is dotted with Sino-Portuguese shophouses, colourful murals, lively culture, and a food scene that rivals anywhere in Thailand.

Phuket Town also offers practical benefits. Schools, hospitals, and government offices are all close by, and the cost of living tends to be lower than on the west coast. Rental prices are also more reasonable, and you can get more space for your money compared to beachside locations.

The community here is mixed, with long-term locals, Thai-Chinese families, students, and a growing number of foreign residents who prefer culture and convenience over sea views. Sure, you won’t find beach clubs or resort-style living here, but you’ll find a sense of authenticity and a thriving creative energy that continues to attract new residents.

Si Sunthon

If you’re new to Phuket, Si Sunthon might not be that familiar to your ear yet. For years, it was seen as the quiet neighbourhood sandwiched between Cherng Talay, the airport, and Phuket Town. It was mostly local, with a few residential pockets, and often overlooked by expats who wanted a more obvious lifestyle zone. That has started to change.

Today, Si Suthon is one of the most promising areas for people looking for a balance between convenience and value. Its location is strategic since it’s only fifteen minutes to Bang Tao, twenty minutes to the airport, and just a short drive to Phuket Town. And with the new Phuket expressway and the planned light rail line, its connectivity will become even better.

What makes Si Sunthon especially interesting for expats is how it’s growing. International schools are nearby, hospitals are within easy reach, and shopping centres like Robinson Lifestyle Thalang and Proto de Phuket are close enough without crowding the neighbourhood. It’s quiet but not isolated and accessible without being overrun.

Yes, it’s not beachfront. If your dream is to wake up to the sound of waves, you will need to look elsewhere. However, for many expats, being fifteen minutes away from the sea while enjoying lower costs and better amenities is a trade-off worth making.

And it’s here that one of Phuket’s newest developments, Arise Vibe, is drawing attention from buyers and investors.

Smart living with Phuket’s largest clubhouse at Arise Vibe

If lifestyle is as important as location for you, and you want a home that feels like more than just four walls, Arise Vibe could be the property you’ve been looking for.

This new residential project, by developer Ornsirin PLC, is under construction in Si Sunthon with completion scheduled for 2026. Prices begin at 2.4 million baht, well below the averages of neighbouring areas like Cherng Talay, which means you can buy in without stretching too far. It also has options for everyone from digital nomads to families, with units ranging from compact studios to larger two-bedroom layouts.

In addition to the well-designed units with its high-quality finishes, Arise Vibe also boasts the largest standalone clubhouse of any residential project in Phuket. There’s a 60-metre saltwater pool, steam and sauna rooms, a yoga studio, and a gym that looks like something you would expect in a resort.

If you’re a remote worker or simply love working from home, you can enjoy co-working zones, private meeting rooms, and a library. For downtime, there’s a bar, a kids’ club, and landscaped areas that make walking to the lift feel like a breather.

In other words, you won’t just get a condo. You get access to more than 30 lifestyle amenities that are rare at this price point. This is a big deal for anyone considering long-term living on the island. Phuket life is about balance, and Arise Vibe has thought about that in a practical way.

Download Arise Vibe brochure

Other neighbourhoods to consider

Aside from the five areas mentioned above, there are smaller pockets that are popular among expats. For example, Kamala has grown into a quieter version of Cherng Talay, with luxury developments perched on its hills. Chalong, on the other hand, attracts those who want easy access to sailing and the marina.

What about Patong? Well, it remains popular. Although it’s infamous for its nightlife, many expats still choose to live here. The convenience is a big reason. Major shopping centres like Jungceylon Phuket, bars, restaurants, and the island’s busiest beaches are all within walking distance. It’s suitable for people who enjoy being at the heart at the action and don’t mind the crowds that come with it.

How to find the best Phuket neighbourhood for you

Choosing where to live in Phuket is about honesty with yourself. Do you want to be in the middle of things, or slightly removed? Do you need to be close to schools, or is nightlife more important? Are you looking for an investment that doubles as a lifestyle choice, or simply a place to rent for a year or two?

The good news is that Phuket has space for all of it. And if you want a smart option that combines accessibility, amenities, and affordability, Arise Vibe in Si Sunthon is well worth a closer look. With its resort-style clubhouse, well-designed layouts, and strong investment potential, it’s a practical and exciting place to live for expats in Phuket.

See more details and explore buying opportunities for Arise Vibe today via Dot Property.

