Pool villas in Krabi: An in-depth look at Sri Nang Din Pool Villa

Long overshadowed by Phuket, Krabi’s property market is finally getting its well-deserved recognition with new luxury developments sprouting up in prime coastal and hillside locations. Among them is Sri Nang Din Pool Villas, a private enclave in Khao Klom area that combines modern architecture with tropical greenery.

This is not just another set of luxury pool villas in Krabi built for short-term holiday rentals. The developer behind Sri Nang Din has over 35 years of experience and more than 15 successful projects in their portfolio.

Their focus here is on long-term quality, with premium-grade construction materials, thoughtful ensign, and features that make life easy, whether you’re living here full-time, renting it out, or a bit of both. Let’s take a closer look.

Sri Nang Din Pool Villa at a glance

Feature Details Location Khao Klom, Krabi – 15 mins to Ao Nang Beach and 5 mins to Krabi International School Total Villas Limited collection of 3 villa types Villa Sizes 305–395 sqm living space, 488–1,044 sqm land Highlights Private pools, smart home tech, premium materials Lifestyle Quiet, leafy setting near schools, hospital & beaches Price Range From 11.9M THB (US$367K)

A look inside Sri Nang Din Pool Villa

Sri Nang Din features three villa designs, all with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and private parking for two cars. Although each villa differs in size and layout, they share the same design DNA: modern meets tropical, where you can enjoy privacy and tranquillity.

Each luxury pool villa comes with a fully-furnished interior, high-quality appliances, and a tropical garden. You can also experience a seamless lifestyle.

Type A – Modern Luxury Villa

This is the largest villa type in the collection, sitting on a 1,044 sqm plot of land with 395 sqm of living space. The layout revolves around a 4-by-9 metre swimming pool, where indoor and outdoor living flow naturally.

Wide terraces, large windows, and open-plan spaces make it an amazing option for entertaining or simply enjoying the tropical surroundings.

Type B – Luxurious Family Villa

Built for people who love to spend time outdoors, the Type B villas occupy a slightly smaller 1,000 sqm plot and offer 318 sqm living space. The 6-by-10-metre pool is the largest in the development, framed by lounging areas perfect for lazy afternoons or family gatherings. Moreover, the design combines communal areas with private retreats, giving everyone their own corner to relax.

Type C – Elegant Pool Villa

Buyers who want a manageable property without sacrificing comfort or style will love the Type C villas. They are the most compact, but still generous, with 488 sqm of land and a 305 sqm living area. At the heart of these villas is a 4-by-8 metre pool surrounded by a tropical garden. Inside, the layout is efficient without feeling cramped.

Explore Sri Nang Din Pool Villas in Krabi

The location

Imagine spending your mornings with birdsong and ending your evenings under starry skies, but still having easy access to the essentials.

But how close are these essentials really? Well, for starters, Krabi International School is just 2 kilometres away, so families with kids won’t have a hard time finding world-class education. You also don’t have to worry about healthcare, since Wattanaphat Hospital is only 8.4 kilometres away.

Most people looking for a luxury pool villa in Krabi want to have easy access to the beach. If you’re one of them, you’ll be happy to know that the famous Ao Nang Beach is just a 15-minute drive away, while the quieter Klong Muang Beach is about 20 minutes by car.

For all the frequent flyers, Krabi International Airport is roughly 28 kilometres from the Sri Nang Din Pool Villas.

What this means for residents is simple. You enjoy a truly private home base without losing easy access to schools, healthcare, shopping, and the island-hopping adventures Krabi is famous for.

The investment possibilities

Krabi’s luxury property market has been gaining momentum in recent years, attracting buyers who want either a permanent base in Thailand or a high-quality holiday rental. Sri Nang Din Pool Villa’s location, build quality, and features put it in a strong position for long-term value appreciation. With a high ROI potential, this property is targeting a 10% return on investment.

Prices start at 11.9 million baht (approx. US$367,000) for Type C, 16.9 million baht (US$522,000) for Type B, and 17.9 million baht (US$553,000) for Type A luxury pool villas. Considering the combination of space, design, finish, and location, it’s a compelling proposition.

Make Sri Nang Din Pool Villa yours today

If you’ve been dreaming of living in a tropical climate, surrounded by nature, you just might fall in love with Sri Nang Din Pool Villa in Krabi. Life here is about combining the pleasures of coastal living with modern comforts.

For some, it will be a dream retirement retreat. For others, a base for family life. For investors, a way to tap into Krabi’s property market while owning a tangible, appreciating asset. Whichever category you fall into, you can take the first step toward ownership today via Dot Property.

Sponsored