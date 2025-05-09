Where is Bangkok’s most expensive land? Here are the top 10 locations

You thought rent in Bangkok was high? Try buying land. Prime plots in the city centre are now going for millions of Baht per square wah (a Thai unit of land measurement). These prices officially place Bangkok among the most expensive places to buy property in Southeast Asia.

But how expensive could it be? To give you a hint, even the ‘cheapest’ location on this top 10 list comes in at nearly 2 million Baht per square wah.

Here are the priciest, most eye-popping land prices in Bangkok, based on the latest data from Thailand’s Treasury Department and the Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA).

What’s a square wah?

If you’re new to Thailand’s real estate market, that’s not a typo. Square wah (sq.w.) is the standard unit of land measurement.

1 square wah = 4 square metres

1 rai = 400 square wah = 1,600 square metres

So when land is listed as, say, 3 million Baht per square wah, that’s actually 750,000 Baht per square metre. (Yes, really.)

How much land will be worth in Bangkok in 2025?

Thailand’s government sets an official appraised price for each plot of land. This is used for calculating taxes and fees. But these prices often lag far behind the real market value, which is determined by location, demand, and who’s buying.

According to the Treasury Department, the highest official land appraisal prices in Bangkok in 2025 are as follows:

Siam – Ploenchit – Silom – Rama 1 Road : 1,000,000 baht/sq.w. (or 250,000 baht/sq.m.)

Ratchadamri : 900,000 baht/sq.w.

Sathorn : 800,000 baht/sq.w.

Sukhumvit : 750,000 baht/sq.w.

Already jaw-dropping, right? Well, just wait until you see the actual market prices.

Top 10 most expensive land areas in Bangkok (2025 market prices)

Rank Location Market Price (Baht/sq.w.) Market Price (Baht/sq.m.) 1 Siam – Chidlom – Phloen Chit 3,850,000 962,500 2 Witthayu Road (Wireless Road) 3,070,000 767,500 3 Sukhumvit – Times Square 2,930,000 732,500 4 Sukhumvit – Asoke 2,800,000 700,000 5 Silom 2,670,000 667,500 6 Sathorn 2,350,000 587,500 7 Sukhumvit – Ekkamai 1,960,000 490,000 8 Yaowarat (Chinatown) 1,930,000 482,500 9 Phahon Yothin (early section) 1,900,000 475,000 10 Phaya Thai 1,900,000 475,000

Siam – Chidlom – Ploen Chit leads the pack on both official appraisals and actual market data, followed by Wireless Road and Sukhumvit – Times Square. These neighbourhoods sit at the heart of Bangkok’s business and luxury shopping scenes, where skyscrapers rise above flagship malls, high-end restaurants, five-star hotels, and embassies.

Why are these areas so pricey?

Despite a cooling global economy and softer tourism in some quarters, Bangkok’s land prices keep climbing. Why? There’s no single reason, but a few clear trends are shaping the scene.

First, location is king, and always will be. Neighbourhoods close to BTS and MRT lines, like Asoke, Thonglor, and Sathorn, are in hot demand because they offer easy access to everything: work, shopping, dining, and nightlife. You can hop on a train and be at your rooftop dinner in 15 minutes without sweating through Bangkok traffic.

Second, there’s a limited supply and relentless demand. The city’s central areas remain magnets for investment, and zoning regulations mean plots for new development are few and far between. Developers are scrambling for space, and when demand outpaces supply, prices climb.

What’s interesting here is how Bangkok neighbourhoods with a strong lifestyle identity like Ari and Ekkamai are catching up to business powerhouses like Sathorn and Silom. These areas blend food, art, greenery, and great transport with a community feel. And investors have taken note.

That shift in focus, from pure business districts to lifestyle-driven zones, shows that Bangkok is evolving. Between the digital nomads, regional investors, remote workers, retirees, and multinational developers, the city is no longer just a stopover. It’s a destination for living, working, and building long-term wealth.

What about the rest of Thailand?

Bangkok isn’t the only place seeing skyrocketing land values. Several provincial hotspots are also heating up:

Songkhla (Niphat Uthit 3 Road): 400,000 baht/sq.w.

Chiang Mai (Tha Pae Road): 250,000 baht/sq.w.

Chonburi ( Pattaya Beach Road): 220,000 baht/sq.w.

With infrastructure improvements and urban development expanding beyond the capital, expect to see more of Thailand’s cities join the million-baht club in the years ahead.

So, what does it all mean?

For the average city-dweller? Probably not much, unless you’re in the market for a skyscraper. But for those invested in the city’s growth, it’s another signal that Bangkok’s real estate scene remains among Southeast Asia’s most dynamic and resilient. From heritage districts to future-forward developments, land in the capital is more valuable than ever.

If anything, it means that condo prices will likely rise alongside land values. Developers are already adjusting. With higher land acquisition costs, new projects will push up the price per square metre. But that also means existing units, especially in prime locations, stand to appreciate.

For owners, that’s a win. For buyers, it’s a nudge to act sooner rather than later.

With land values climbing and project costs on the rise, staying informed is important. If you’re keeping an eye on rising land values or planning your next move, explore current listings, market trends, and real-time data on FazWaz to see what’s available, and what it’s really worth.

