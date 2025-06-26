Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns

Phuket’s latest luxury real estate development, Utopia Urban Glam, has made waves as it positions itself as a key driver of the island’s economic growth.

The seven-storey building, currently under construction in Rawai’s Saiyuan area, boasts 110 residential units and a range of high-end amenities, including seven swimming pools, a private cinema, a fitness centre, and a rooftop Sky Lounge.

The project, developed by Utopia Development Co Ltd, was officially launched with a traditional Brahmin pillar-laying ceremony yesterday, June 25, attended by key company figures and investors.

The project is being hailed as a major contribution to the government’s strategy to drive Phuket’s economy and attract investment.

According to a report by the Phuket Public Relations Department, the luxury development is positioned as part of the government’s broader efforts to make Phuket a hub for quality tourism, luxury real estate, and international living.

The report states, “The project supports the government’s policy to boost the economy and attract investment in Phuket, which is seen as one of Thailand’s key tourism and economic hubs.”

The development targets foreign investors and residents, with particular focus on the Chinese and Russian markets, both of which remain key drivers in Phuket’s property sector.

Utopia Urban Glam is expected to create local employment, support economic growth, and enhance Phuket’s image as a world-class destination focused on sustainable development. It is set for completion by December 2027.

However, the project is not without controversy. Critics are raising concerns over Phuket’s rapidly disappearing green spaces.

The island’s chief town planner, Pakorn Waraphasakul, is reportedly working to revise regulations to allow larger hotels and condominium projects in the island’s “Yellow Zones,” areas currently designated for low-density residential use.

Critics argue that this could encourage developers to exploit legal loopholes by splitting large projects into smaller ones to bypass environmental assessments, a tactic already used by some developers to gain approval for their projects.

Phuket MP Thitikan Thitipruethikul has expressed concerns over these loopholes, and House of Representatives Committee Chairman Poonsak Chanchampi recently warned that the island is facing “serious governance problems” related to weak oversight and ineffective public consultation.

He stressed that without stronger regulations, proper zoning, and transparent processes, Phuket risks uncontrolled development that could lead to long-term environmental damage, reported The Phuket News.

