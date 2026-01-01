New Year Tragedy: 86 Killed in Thailand Road Accidents in First 2 Days
Thailand’s “7 Dangerous Days”: Road Accidents Claim 86 Lives in First Two Days of New Year 2026 Campaign
BANGKOK — The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has released official statistics for the first two days of the “7 Dangerous Days” New Year road safety campaign. The data reveals a concerning start to the holiday period, with nearly 90 fatalities reported within 48 hours.
New Year’s Eve Statistics (December 31, 2025)
On the second day of the campaign, which coincided with New Year’s Eve, authorities recorded a significant 271 incidents occurred nationwide. 262 people were injured. 53 deaths were reported on this single day.
Combining data from the first two days of the monitoring period, the totals are as follows
- Total Accidents: 469.
- Total Injuries: 452.
- Total Deaths: 86.
The DDPM has identified speeding as the leading cause of road accidents during this period. Additionally, statistics show that motorcycles remain the vehicle type most frequently involved in these accidents.
- Vehicles: Motorcycles were involved in the vast majority of accidents (74.44%).
- Road Type: Most crashes occurred on straight road sections (82.29%), primarily on Department of Highways roads (39.48%) and village/sub-district roads (32.47%).
- Time: The most dangerous time period was between 6:01 PM and 9:00 PM.
The 7 Dangerous Days safety campaign covers the period from December 30, 2025, to January 5, 2026. Authorities continue to urge the public to drive with extreme caution, adhere to speed limits, and avoid drunk driving as traffic volumes remain high across the country.
