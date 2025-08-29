Arise Vibe: Where lifestyle meets smart investment in Phuket

Arise Vibe in Si Sunthon offers resort-style living, smart pricing, and strong investment potential in Phuket

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner5 days agoLast Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025
83 3 minutes read
Arise Vibe: Where lifestyle meets smart investment in Phuket | Thaiger
Arise Vibe’s striking design blends modern architecture with natural landscapes in the heart of Phuket. Image via Ornsirin

A new kind of living is coming to Phuket in the form of Arise Vibe. Located amid the fast-rising neighbourhood of Si Sunthon, the project blends resort-style facilities with investor-friendly pricing, a rare mix of lifestyle and smart opportunity in one of the southern island province’s most dynamic districts.

A neighbourhood on the rise

Si Sunthon, in Thalang district, has long been overshadowed by its coastal cousins Bang Tao and Cherng Talay. But that is changing fast. Perfectly positioned between Phuket International Airport, the island’s best beaches, and Phuket Town, this once-quiet area is emerging as one of the island’s most promising real estate zones.

Living here means balance. International schools such as UWC Thailand and British International School, Phuket are close by, while hospitals, malls like Robinson Lifestyle Thalang and Porto de Phuket, and countless lifestyle hubs are within easy reach.

With new infrastructure, including the Phuket Light Rail and the planned expressway, on the horizon, Si Sunthon is not just convenient today, but primed for tomorrow.

Project overview – Arise Vibe

Project details Arise Vibe
Price range From ≈2.4 million baht
Price per sqm ≈94,000–102,000 baht
Location Si Sunthon, Thalang, Phuket
Unit types Studio (25.8 m²), 1BR, 1BR Plus, 2BR, 2BR Plus (up to 91.6 m²)
Number of units 411 across 3 low-rise buildings
Land area 5.5 rai (~8,800 m²)
Developer Northhome Co., Ltd. (Ornsirin Group)
Completion Q2 2026 (June)
Ownership Freehold (foreign quota available)

A trusted developer with fresh vision

Stylish resident lounge and social space
Relax or connect in Arise Vibe’s modern lounge. Image via Ornsirin

Arise Vibe is the debut Phuket project from Ornsirin Group, a Chiang Mai–based developer with more than 30 completed projects across northern Thailand. Renowned for their sustainable approach to design, Ornsirin has a reputation for creating communities that are both practical and stylish.

Here in Phuket, that experience translates into a development that is not only competitively priced but also sure to be your perfect home. Designed by the award-winning A49 Architects, Arise Vibe carries a distinctive brick-clad exterior, rooftop greenery, and interiors styled with nothing short of elegance.

Living spaces for every lifestyle

Across three seven-storey buildings, Arise Vibe offers a range of layouts. Studios start at 25.8 m², one-bedroom units run up to 34.6 m², and one-bedroom plus layouts add a multipurpose room.

Related Articles

For families, the two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus options may be the preferred options, with the latter reaching a generous 91.6 m².

Every unit features a private balcony, a built-in kitchen, and large windows to capture that morning sunlight. Pet owners will be glad to know that some buildings are specifically designed to be pet-friendly, providing flexibility matched by few condos.

For investors, fully furnished packages are included in many promotions, making units truly move-in ready.

Resort-style amenities at your doorstep

One of Arise Vibe’s biggest draws is its standalone clubhouse, the largest in Phuket, offering over 30 facilities designed for work, play, and wellness activities.

  • Active Oasis: a 60-metre saltwater pool winding through tropical gardens, with jacuzzis, a kids’ pool, and jogging tracks.
  • Sports Club: boxing gym, yoga studio, fitness centre, and even a climbing wall.
  • Harmony Hub: co-working lounges, library, private meeting rooms, and a live studio for content creators.
  • Social Club: private dining room, kids’ playroom, and casual lounge areas.
Lagoon-style swimming pool surrounded by landscaped gardens at Arise Vibe Phuket
A tranquil escape awaits at Arise Vibe with a resort-style pool and lush green landscaping. Image via Ornsirin

On the practical side, there’s underground parking, EV charging points, retail corners, smart lockers, 24-hour security, and even a shuttle service to Bang Tao Beach. It’s a community designed for more than holidays; it’s built for everyday life.

Investment appeal

Arise Vibe is marketed as Airbnb-ready, with rental management support available for owners. Projected yields are strong, with official ROI estimates of 7.4% to 7.9% depending on unit type.

Long-term rentals are forecast at around 500 baht per m² per month by 2027, while short-term holiday lets in this location are expected to generate even higher returns. At a starting price of around 94,000 baht per m², Arise Vibe sits well below Cherng Talay’s 150,000 baht per m² average.

With its competitive entry point, strong rental demand, and infrastructure growth in the area, capital appreciation potential is significant.

Arise Vibe is currently running a promotion campaign, exclusive for August. Don’t ponder too long and get in touch today!

Modern fitness centre with Technogym equipment at Arise Vibe Phuket condominium
Stay active with Arise Vibe’s fully equipped fitness centre, designed for residents who value wellness and lifestyle. Image via Ornsirin

Arise Vibe can’t simply be thought of as just another condo; instead, it’s a lifestyle hub designed for Phuket’s next chapter. From its comprehensive facilities to its strategic location and attractive price point, it offers both residents and investors something rare: the ability to live smart while investing smart.

With completion set for mid-2026, units are already drawing attention from buyers who see the potential in Phuket’s up-and-coming Si Sunthon district.

Want to explore more? Download the brochure today, or visit their page on Dot Property to see why Arise Vibe is shaping up to be one of Phuket’s smartest new addresses.

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Airport stages emergency drill as safety test Friday

40 minutes ago
Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend&#8217;s car on fire, blames anger and impulse | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man sets ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, blames anger and impulse

45 minutes ago
Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM | Thaiger Politics News

Constitutional Court defends ruling that ousted Paetongtarn as PM

1 hour ago
Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust illegal kratom juice operation in Maha Sarakham

1 hour ago
Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Military officer arrested for fake flu vaccine scam in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacked, seriously injured by wild bull in plantation

2 hours ago
Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s pricey new night market flop shut in 2 months

2 hours ago
Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items | Thaiger Cannabis News

Chon Buri cannabis shop raid uncovers illegal drugs and items

2 hours ago
Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman escapes knife attack in abandoned building

2 hours ago
Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Crime News

Nigerian dealer and Thai girlfriend arrested in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old boy found walking with dog on 30km journey to find mother

2 hours ago
PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM bombshell: Pheu Thai confirms push to dissolve Parliament

2 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man’s murder-suicide after affair with teenage sister-in-law revealed

3 hours ago
Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam | Thaiger Crime News

Thai nationals intercepted returning from Cambodia after job scam

3 hours ago
People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video) | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party backs Anutin as PM under strict terms (video)

3 hours ago
Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit | Thaiger Crime News

Forest monk accused of child abuse in Phichit

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flash floods

3 hours ago
PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

PHIST 2025 draws 1,300 delegates as Phuket Governor and Minor Chairman call For community-led sustainability

4 hours ago
Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot

19 hours ago
Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai film director accused of sexually assaulting 2 actresses

19 hours ago
Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT | Thaiger Bangkok News

Kasikornbank launches Visa debit payments on MRT

20 hours ago
Burmese man dies from head injury on Phuket construction site | Thaiger Phuket News

Burmese man dies from head injury on Phuket construction site

20 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs grocery store owner for refusing alcohol on credit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs grocery store owner for refusing alcohol on credit

21 hours ago
Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big

21 hours ago
Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya street sweep sees homeless man given hospital care

21 hours ago
Hot PropertySpecial FeaturesSponsored
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner5 days agoLast Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025
83 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.