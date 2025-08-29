Arise Vibe: Where lifestyle meets smart investment in Phuket

A new kind of living is coming to Phuket in the form of Arise Vibe. Located amid the fast-rising neighbourhood of Si Sunthon, the project blends resort-style facilities with investor-friendly pricing, a rare mix of lifestyle and smart opportunity in one of the southern island province’s most dynamic districts.

A neighbourhood on the rise

Si Sunthon, in Thalang district, has long been overshadowed by its coastal cousins Bang Tao and Cherng Talay. But that is changing fast. Perfectly positioned between Phuket International Airport, the island’s best beaches, and Phuket Town, this once-quiet area is emerging as one of the island’s most promising real estate zones.

Living here means balance. International schools such as UWC Thailand and British International School, Phuket are close by, while hospitals, malls like Robinson Lifestyle Thalang and Porto de Phuket, and countless lifestyle hubs are within easy reach.

With new infrastructure, including the Phuket Light Rail and the planned expressway, on the horizon, Si Sunthon is not just convenient today, but primed for tomorrow.

Project overview – Arise Vibe

Project details Arise Vibe Price range From ≈2.4 million baht Price per sqm ≈94,000–102,000 baht Location Si Sunthon, Thalang, Phuket Unit types Studio (25.8 m²), 1BR, 1BR Plus, 2BR, 2BR Plus (up to 91.6 m²) Number of units 411 across 3 low-rise buildings Land area 5.5 rai (~8,800 m²) Developer Northhome Co., Ltd. (Ornsirin Group) Completion Q2 2026 (June) Ownership Freehold (foreign quota available)

A trusted developer with fresh vision

Arise Vibe is the debut Phuket project from Ornsirin Group, a Chiang Mai–based developer with more than 30 completed projects across northern Thailand. Renowned for their sustainable approach to design, Ornsirin has a reputation for creating communities that are both practical and stylish.

Here in Phuket, that experience translates into a development that is not only competitively priced but also sure to be your perfect home. Designed by the award-winning A49 Architects, Arise Vibe carries a distinctive brick-clad exterior, rooftop greenery, and interiors styled with nothing short of elegance.

Living spaces for every lifestyle

Across three seven-storey buildings, Arise Vibe offers a range of layouts. Studios start at 25.8 m², one-bedroom units run up to 34.6 m², and one-bedroom plus layouts add a multipurpose room.

For families, the two-bedroom and two-bedroom plus options may be the preferred options, with the latter reaching a generous 91.6 m².

Every unit features a private balcony, a built-in kitchen, and large windows to capture that morning sunlight. Pet owners will be glad to know that some buildings are specifically designed to be pet-friendly, providing flexibility matched by few condos.

For investors, fully furnished packages are included in many promotions, making units truly move-in ready.

Resort-style amenities at your doorstep

One of Arise Vibe’s biggest draws is its standalone clubhouse, the largest in Phuket, offering over 30 facilities designed for work, play, and wellness activities.

Active Oasis : a 60-metre saltwater pool winding through tropical gardens, with jacuzzis, a kids’ pool, and jogging tracks.

Sports Club : boxing gym, yoga studio, fitness centre, and even a climbing wall.

Harmony Hub : co-working lounges, library, private meeting rooms, and a live studio for content creators.

Social Club : private dining room, kids’ playroom, and casual lounge areas.

On the practical side, there’s underground parking, EV charging points, retail corners, smart lockers, 24-hour security, and even a shuttle service to Bang Tao Beach. It’s a community designed for more than holidays; it’s built for everyday life.

Investment appeal

Arise Vibe is marketed as Airbnb-ready, with rental management support available for owners. Projected yields are strong, with official ROI estimates of 7.4% to 7.9% depending on unit type.

Long-term rentals are forecast at around 500 baht per m² per month by 2027, while short-term holiday lets in this location are expected to generate even higher returns. At a starting price of around 94,000 baht per m², Arise Vibe sits well below Cherng Talay’s 150,000 baht per m² average.

With its competitive entry point, strong rental demand, and infrastructure growth in the area, capital appreciation potential is significant.

Arise Vibe is currently running a promotion campaign, exclusive for August. Don’t ponder too long and get in touch today!

Arise Vibe can’t simply be thought of as just another condo; instead, it’s a lifestyle hub designed for Phuket’s next chapter. From its comprehensive facilities to its strategic location and attractive price point, it offers both residents and investors something rare: the ability to live smart while investing smart.

With completion set for mid-2026, units are already drawing attention from buyers who see the potential in Phuket’s up-and-coming Si Sunthon district.

Want to explore more? Download the brochure today, or visit their page on Dot Property to see why Arise Vibe is shaping up to be one of Phuket’s smartest new addresses.

