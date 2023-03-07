What 10 million dollars buys you for a property in Phuket, Bangkok, Koh Samui, Pattaya and Hua Hin

PHOTO: Amazing 5 Bedroom Sea View Villa in Bo Phut via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Are you curious to know what kind of luxury you can expect from a 10 million dollar property in Thailand’s most desirable locations? Our team has conducted extensive research on the property markets in Phuket, Bangkok, Koh Samui, Pattaya, and Hua Hin to bring you a comprehensive guide to the most exclusive and breathtaking homes available.

We’re talking beachfront villas with private infinity pools, sprawling condos with stunning views of the city skyline, and spectacular properties with very modern amenities you could wish for. So buckle up and get ready to be wowed!

Pattaya: Oceanfront opulence

Price for sale: $11,000,000 (฿385,000,000)

This stunning 2,918 SqM villa located in the ASONGKHAI project in Nong Prue, Pattaya is available for purchase. Boasting 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, buying this opulent property is the perfect thing to do for anyone looking for a luxurious lifestyle in Thailand.

The villa features floor-to-ceiling windows that allow sunlight to drench the space with natural light, creating an inviting and relaxing atmosphere. You’ll feel like royalty in the amazing bathrooms, where you can take a soak in the tub and unwind after a long day.

But the real star of the show is the private swimming pool. Swim in the sparkling waters or simply take a dip while enjoying the stunning ocean view. Speaking of which, the azure ocean will be the first thing you see when you wake up in the morning, making every day feel like a vacation.

Other luxurious features include a private gym, jacuzzi, rooftop terrace, rooftop garden, private garden, terrace, covered parking, and balcony. Plus, the villa will be built within 24 months of purchase, so you’ll be able to enjoy your new home in no time!

Phuket: The true seaside paradise

Price for sale: $9,970,000 (฿350,000,000)

This stunning property is a masterpiece of design, encompassing all the elements that make a dream home. With 11 opulent bedrooms and 12 luxurious bathrooms spread over 2,500 SqM, it is a haven for those who value space and privacy.

Thanks to its location, the villa boasts breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea. It’s also sitting amidst lush gardens that will enchant you. The magnificent architecture has combined white and natural elements like wood to create a modern yet cosy ambience.

Relax in the sun loungers by the private pool and soak in the tropical sun, or head to the cinema room for an immersive movie experience. The villa also features a private gym, sauna, and rooftop terrace that make it an ideal place for hosting parties and family gatherings.

The living room is flooded with natural light, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that open to the pool. The villa is fully furnished with a European-style kitchen, offering a comfortable space for cooking and entertaining.

As part of the Surin Heights project, you will have access to a range of facilities, including 24-hour security, private parking, and a garden that enhances the serene atmosphere. Additional services such as cleaning, laundry, car rental, and babysitting are available for an extra fee.

Bangkok: Live like royalty at this condo

Price for sale: $10,700,000 (฿376,000,000)

98 Wireless is the epitome of luxury living in Bangkok. And this 375 SqM condo is a crown jewel of this elite project, located on the 18th floor. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, it is perfect for those who want to live like royalty. So if you’re thinking about buying a luxurious property in Thailand, this condo is your answer.

With tasteful decor, wooden flooring, and an amazing kitchen, this condo offers an airy, bright, and spacious retreat from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok. But the real showstopper is the amazing private pool. It’s perfect for soaking up the sun and relaxing after a long day. Plus, the awesome private outdoor area is rare in Bangkok’s condos. It adds an extra touch of luxury to this already opulent abode.

As part of the 98 Wireless project, this condo offers unparalleled access to superior facilities. These include a Lobby Lounge and a tea room for welcoming visitors, and a limousine service for transportation. You’ll also get a Personal Assistant to cater to all your needs and a large conference room with modern equipment.

The project also boasts a swimming pool, gym, spa, manicure room, and even a children’s playground. And with a standardized security system, you can rest easy knowing that your safety and privacy are guaranteed.

But perhaps the most impressive aspect of 98 Wireless is its stunning Beaux-Arts-inspired architecture, featuring premium quality materials and furniture sourced from all over the world. With an address on Wittayu Road, the most expensive location in Thailand, this condo truly fulfils every dream come true.

Koh Samui: The epitome of luxury tropical living

Price for sale: $8,260,000 (฿290,000,000)

Ladies and gentlemen, feast your eyes on this exquisite 951 SqM villa perched on top of a cliff in Bo Phut, Koh Samui. Completed in Jan 2020, this ultra-modern property is available for sale, and it could be all yours for a base price of $8,260,000 ($8,690/SqM). With 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, this villa offers ample space for you and your loved ones to relax and enjoy the tropical paradise that surrounds you.

From the seamless indoor-outdoor ceilings to the amazing swimming pool, this property is wow-worthy and awe-inspiring. Life will feel like a holiday every day with glass walls that showcase the breathtaking views of the sparkling blue ocean. The villa is full of light, stylish, and peaceful, with a tranquil ocean breeze that will soothe your soul.

With outdoor space perfect for yoga, meditation, and exercise, you’ll find that this villa is the ultimate sanctuary for your mind, body, and spirit. The timeless design features natural elements such as wood, white, and stone, which create an ambience of serenity and elegance.

The villa’s bathrooms are worth mentioning, too. After exploring the island all day, the bathtub is the perfect spot to recharge. Additionally, this stunning villa offers a private pool, private garden, terrace, maid quarters, balcony, outdoor showers, full western kitchen, oven, and TV.

