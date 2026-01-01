Bangkok fireworks blast injures 7 at New Year party

New Year Chaos: Unauthorized Fireworks Blast Injures 7 in Bangkok’s Wattana District

BANGKOK — A New Year celebration in Soi Pridi Banomyong 26 on Sukhumvit 71 Road turned dangerous early this morning (January 1), leaving seven people injured after a fireworks display went wrong. Police are preparing to summon the group responsible, while the Wattana District Office plans to file charges for the unauthorized event.

According to initial witness statements given to the police, the group had positioned the fireworks against a wall for support before lighting them. However, the tubes toppled over during ignition, causing the fireworks to explode horizontally and scatter debris into the surrounding crowd.

The blast injured seven individuals. Rescue teams treated four people for minor injuries at the scene, while they transported three others suffering from abrasions to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Officers seized three remaining firework units from the scene and transferred them to the Forensic Science Division. Investigators aim to determine whether the pyrotechnics met safety standards and to confirm the exact cause of the malfunction.

Police are currently awaiting forensic results before determining specific legal charges. Authorities plan to issue summonses for the individuals who possessed and ignited the fireworks to provide further testimony after the New Year holidays conclude.

Ms. Pimjutha Sakunsitthada, Director of Wattana District, inspected the incident site alongside Assistant Director Ms. Worawee Thanadamrongchaiyaporn and the Head of the City Law Enforcement Section.

The inspection confirmed that the group had conducted the fireworks display without obtaining the necessary legal permits. District officials are now collaborating with police and rescue units to gather evidence and proceed with legal action against the violators.

Photo from : Poh Teck Tung Foundation