What foreign buyers are getting for US$80k in Phuket today

From fully furnished condos to lifestyle-rich communities, here's how far your budget really goes in Thailand’s island paradise

Cita Catellya
260 4 minutes read
You can get a condo unit with a budget of US$80k at Arise Vibe Phuket. Image via Arise Vibe

Phuket has always attracted those chasing the dream of living by the beach, but not every buyer comes with millions to spend. Fortunately, these days, foreign buyers can still secure a well-located condominium on the island with around US$80,000, or roughly 2.8 million baht, provided they know where to look.

While beachfront villas may be well out of reach at this price point, compact condominiums with modern finishes, communal facilities, and solid rental potential are very much within grasp. More inland areas like Thalang, in particular, are gaining attention for offering the kind of value and convenience that is becoming rare elsewhere on the island.

What $80,000 Buys You in Phuket in 2025 Studio and one-bedroom condos, 26–35 sqm, fully furnished, priced from 2.55 million Baht
Lifestyle and Facilities Pools, gyms, co-working spaces, pet-friendly policy, shuttle service, and more
Locations Inland areas like Thalang with access to beaches, schools, hospitals, and shopping
Rental Income Potential High rental yields in areas like Bang Tao and Laguna, Airbnb-friendly management

What US$80,000 buys you in Phuket in 2025

With US$80,000, most foreign buyers are looking at either a studio or a one-bedroom unit in a low-rise condominium. These homes are typically between 26 and 35 square metres and come with practical layouts, air conditioning, modern bathrooms, and compact kitchens. Most are fully furnished, meaning move-in or rental readiness from day one. This makes them perfect for solo residents, couples, or those hoping to rent the unit out when not in use.

A development like Arise Vibe offers a clear example. Located in the inland part of Phuket’s Thalang District, it sells studios starting from 2.55 million baht and one-bedrooms from 3.1 million. That’s within a US$80,000 budget, with prices equating to around 94,000 to 102,000 baht per square metre. This is far lower than many parts of the island.

By comparison, coastal hotspots in Cherng Talay and Kamala often command upwards of 150,000 baht per square metre. These areas, known for their luxury beachfront projects and international appeal, have seen significant price growth in recent years. In some cases, a compact studio with sea views and beach access can cost more than 10 million baht, well beyond the entry-level range.

What kind of lifestyle comes with the property?

With US$80k, you can find a condo in Phuket that features a swimming pool surrounded by lush greenery
With US$80k, you can find a condo in Phuket that features a swimming pool surrounded by lush greenery. Image via Arise Vibe

You might assume that a condo under US$80,000 on an island like Phuket means the bare minimum: four walls, a roof, and not much else. However, today’s new developments are challenging that expectation with a suite of lifestyle amenities that were once reserved for ultra-luxury resorts.

To give you a picture of what’s now possible at this price point, let’s take a look at Arise Vibe’s facilities. Residents at this condominium enjoy access to over 30 lifestyle features, all centred inside its clubhouse (the largest in Phuket at the time of writing). There’s a 60-metre saltwater pool surrounded by lush gardens, steam and sauna rooms, a dedicated yoga studio, and a jogging track that winds through green spaces.

For remote workers, Arise Vibe houses The Harmony Hub, where you can find coworking zones, private meeting rooms, and a peaceful library. And if you need to unwind, you can head to the Vibe Vault cocktail bar or bring the kids to the playroom. There’s also a pet-friendly policy, which is still rare in the Phuket condo market.

Other conveniences include EV charging, underground parking, lift access, and a planned shuttle service to nearby areas like Bang Tao and Cherng Talay. These extras add real value, particularly for buyers who plan to live in the unit themselves or rent it out to long-stay tenants.

Where are these US$80,000 properties located?

Properties in the US$80,000 range are typically found in inland zones like Thalang, Koh Kaew, and parts of Kathu. Although they may be set further from the crowded coastlines, they still offer strong connectivity to key parts of the island.

Thalang, for instance, is just 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport and under 15 minutes from Bangtao Beach, Laguna Golf, and Porto de Phuket. The area is also home to international schools such as UWC Thailand and British International School, Phuket, as well as hospitals and transport links.

Moreover, main highways, reliable utilities, and future light-rail systems are bringing inland areas ever closer to the island’s already established amenities near the coast.

Is rental income possible in US$80,000 properties?

This condo unit is currently on sale for 2,550,000 Baht in Phuket
This unit is currently on sale for 2,550,000 Baht. Image via Arise Vibe

Absolutely. Many buyers in this range plan to use their units part-time and rent them out for the rest of the year. With tourism back in full swing and Phuket now seeing longer average stays, there’s demand for compact, comfortable condo units with monthly or yearly rental options.

According to CBRE and the Bangkok Post, prime neighbourhoods in Phuket like Bang Tao and Laguna are delivering yields of 9% to 10%. While most US$80,000 properties won’t be beachfront, inland condominiums still perform well, particularly when located near international schools, hospitals, and shopping areas.

For owners, this presents a dual opportunity. You can expect capital appreciation over time and dependable rental income. Many developments, like Arise Vibe, support this model with in-house management teams, marketing assistance, and Airbnb-friendly policies that simplify short-term letting.

So, what are foreign buyers getting for US$80,000 in Phuket today? A freehold condominium in a clean, modern building. A fully furnished space with access to pools, gyms, and co-working areas. A home just minutes from beaches, shopping malls, and international schools. And most importantly, a real opportunity to live or invest in one of Thailand’s most dynamic regions.

In today’s Phuket, US$80,000 goes further than you might expect.

Ready to see what’s available? Explore current listings or speak to a sales advisor about Arise Vibe via Dot Property. Only a few units remain at these prices, and opportunities at this range rarely last long.

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia
