Virtual tours of 1 bedroom condos in Pattaya under $100,000

Pattaya offers an appealing lifestyle with its beaches, world-class restaurants, and a great selection of entertainment venues, from luxury shopping malls to lively nightclubs. In addition, the cost of living is lower than in Bangkok or more popular beach destinations like Phuket. You can definitely find a suitable 1-bedroom condo for under 100K USD offering upscale facilities and breathtaking views here. Let’s take a virtual tour of the best 1-bedroom condos in Pattaya available for sale.

1. Natural lights all around the condo

Price for sale: $93,200 (฿3,420,000)

Sitting on the 5th floor of the City Garden Tropicana and featuring huge windows, this 1-bedroom condo boasts beautiful, light-filled, well-ventilated rooms. With a combination of white and natural wood colours in the interior, it feels very spacious and airy. From the kitchen-dining-living room, you have direct access to a balcony with an extra dining table where you can enjoy your meals while soaking up the sun or watching the stars. The comfy bedroom is pretty spacious with ample storage.

Moreover, the condominium building comes with a range of facilities, such as a swimming pool, gym, garden, sauna, and Jacuzzi.

2. A tranquil condo near Jomtien Beach

Price for sale: $44,400 (฿1,630,000)

If you’re looking for a peaceful place to live near Pattaya’s entertainment venues, this condo in Amazon Residence can be a great option. Located just 1.2 km away from Jomtien Beach and 5 km from Pattaya Walking Street, it’s like an oasis from all of the hustle and bustle. The unit features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, an open plan kitchen-dining-living area, and a balcony. The all-white interior is simple and clean, while the furniture gives the room a burst of fun colours.

When you’re bored inside your condo, you can take advantage of the building’s top-notch facilities. These include a communal pool, garden, Jacuzzi, gym, sauna, on-site restaurant, bar, and lounge.

3. Spacious condo with a charming balcony

Price for sale: $95,400 (฿3,500,000)

With a total size of 90 square metres, this 1-bedroom condo in the Emerald Palace Condominium is very spacious. Aside from its space, what makes this condo unique is that it comes with two large bathrooms. The first bathroom features a comfy bathtub, perfect for relaxing after a long day at work.

Moreover, the condo boasts a sizable balcony where you can breathe the fresh air and take in the pretty views of the pool below. Located in Bang Lamung, the condo is surrounded by shops and restaurants. Plus, it offers a range of facilities like a swimming pool, sauna, gym, and on-site restaurant.

4. The joy of cooking in a full-size kitchen

Price for sale: $87,200 (฿3,200,000)

Most 1-bedroom condos in Pattaya only feature small kitchens, but not this condo at Kieng Talay. The unit boasts a full-size kitchen, perfect for those who love cooking. And with a total size of 80 square metres, it also has a vast living and dining room, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony. The interior’s warm tones make the condo feel very cosy and homey. Plus, it has a retro ambience, thanks to the design.

For those who want to stay active and have fun, the condo comes with a selection of great facilities. The gym and outdoor swimming pool are great for those who want to stay fit, while the game room offers entertainment for residents.

5. Enjoy beautiful sea views and three swimming pools

Price for sale: $81,500 (฿2,990,000)

Living in Pattaya means you have convenient access to the beach and the ocean, and this 1-bedroom condo in The Peak Towers offers beautiful ocean views from its tiny balcony. With a total living area of 45 square metres, this condo is very compact. However, it has a great layout and tasteful decor that makes it feel more spacious, open, and airy. The living room and the bedroom feature large windows, so the rooms receive lots of natural light.

When you want to enjoy the outdoors, the condo has 3 swimming pools, including a rooftop infinity-edge pool overlooking the ocean, a large swimming pool on the second floor, and a children’s pool. It also has a gym, sauna, garden, BBQ area, playground, on-site restaurant, and sky lounge.

6. Stylish condo surrounded by lush greenery

Price for sale: $49,000 (฿1,800,000)

With under $50,000, you can have a stylish 1-bedroom condo near Jomtien beach. Part of the La Santir condominium in Nong Prue, the condo features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and an open plan kitchen-dining-living room. The clean and modern interior has the perfect combination of white and wood, making it feel extra cosy and homey. From the balcony, you can enjoy the view of Pattaya.

Furthermore, the building offers top-class facilities for an upscale lifestyle. Those who enjoy staying active would love to know that the building has everything from a large swimming pool and gym to a tennis court and jogging track. It also has an on-site shop and a playground.

7. For those who love the Mediterranean

Price for sale: $81,500 (฿2,990,000)

Located in Na Jomtien 4, this 1-bedroom condo in Seven Seas Cote d’Azur offers a distinct Mediterranean style with a modern twist. With a mix of white, blue, and neutral tones, the condo is full of character and feels utterly cosy. The ensuite bedroom is pretty spacious, while the open plan kitchen-dining-living room has a warm ambience. Aside from the unit, the whole building will also transport you to the French Mediterranean. The pool area boasts a large swimming pool, manicured garden, and gazebos that’ll make you feel like you’re taking a stroll on a French promenade.

Moreover, there’s a cub house called St Tropez where you’ll find a fitness room, sauna, games room, function hall, library, and a full restaurant. The location of the condo is not too bad as well. It’s only a few minutes away from Central Festival Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach, and Pattaya Floating Market.

8. Romantic Venice-style condo

Price for sale: $53,100 (฿1,950,000)

This 1-bedroom condo, part of the Venetian Signature Condo Resort Pattaya, has a romantic Venice-inspired style. From its private balcony, you can sit down and enjoy the sparkling blue swimming pool designed to resemble the canals of Venice. Inside, you’ll find a small but stunning open-plan living area, a comfy bedroom, and a clean bathroom.

In addition to the beautiful unit, residents can also enjoy a great selection of facilities for a leisurely lifestyle. You can escape the heat in the oversized swimming pool, relax in the lush garden, work out in the gym, or refresh your body in the sauna and steam room. Moreover, there’s an indoor kids zone, a Jacuzzi, and a pool table room.

9. All the privacy you need

Price for sale: $48,800 (฿1,790,000)

Want to enjoy a serene life while still being close to Pattaya’s Walking Street? Consider this 1 bedroom condo in Novana Residence. Located in the heart of South Pattaya and 5 minutes from Walking Street, the condo boasts a peaceful ambience that feels like a world away from the city’s lively nightlife. The sizable rooms are very cosy, and the extra dining table on the balcony allows you to eat your meals while enjoying the outdoors.

Being a corner unit, this condo has plenty of windows for great air circulation and natural lights. For relaxation, the building has everything from a Jacuzzi, sauna, outdoor swimming pool, leisure garden, and gym.

10. A spa just an elevator ride away

Price for sale: $62,400 (฿2,290,000)

If you want a relaxing lifestyle, there’s no better place to live than this 1-bedroom condo in The Orient Resort & Spa. With a premium spa within the building, you can enjoy rejuvenation and relaxation anytime you want. Aside from the spa, the building also offers a large swimming pool with a Jacuzzi, a sauna, a fully equipped gym, and lush green gardens. The unit comes with an open plan kitchen-dining-living room, a bedroom, and a bathroom. With neutral tones all around the unit, it feels very clean, bright, and spacious. Plus, there’s a tiny balcony where you can enjoy the fresh air.

The best thing is that the condo is surrounded by a range of amenities and attractions, such as the Central Festival Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach, and the Pattaya Memorial Hospital.

