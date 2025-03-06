Phuket’s best-kept secret? Botanica Four Seasons might be it

Botanica Four Seasons (Spring) - Modern Zen. Image via Botanica Four Seasons

Phuket villas are regarded as some of the best in Thailand, and there’s no shortage of luxury options. But few offer the same sense of tranquillity and seclusion as Botanica Four Seasons.

Tucked away in the quiet enclave of Pru Jampa, Botanica Four Season is not the kind of place you stumble upon by accident. Spread across four distinct phases (Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter), it’s a retreat in every sense of the word. A place where you can wake up to birdsong rather than motorbike engines. A hideaway where mornings are easy and unhurried, surrounded by nothing but lush greenery and fresh island air.

Four different zones, four different architectural styles

There’s a certain balance to the villas at Botanica Four Seasons. They don’t shout for attention, nor do they need to. Attasit Intarachooti, the CEO & Founder of Botanica Luxury Phuket Company Limited, and his team focus on the combination of modern elegance and nature in this project.

The first thing you’ll notice when you walk into one of these villas in Phuket isn’t just the sheer space (though, at up to 590 sqm, there’s plenty of it) but the way it flows. Walls seem optional, with open-plan layouts that let the indoor and outdoor spaces melt into one another. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors flood the interiors with natural light, and organic materials like stone and wood bring warmth to the sleek contemporary aesthetic. Every detail feels intentional.

However, while the idea stays the same, each phase of Botanica Four Seasons offers a distinct architectural style.

Botanica Four Seasons (Spring) – Modern Zen Villas

Adopting the modern zen design, these Phuket villas feature clean lines and open spaces. Floor-to-ceiling glass, lush private gardens, and spacious living areas that bring in as much natural light as possible are just some of the features.

3-bedroom pool villas

Built-up area 305 to 346 sqm

Private pools ( 9.5 x 3.8 m)

Prices from 22.9M baht

Botanica Four Seasons (Summer) – Tropical Balinese Villas

This phase offers a softer, more organic approach inspired by the rich textures and earthy tones of Balinese architecture. It comes with high ceilings, oversized pool decks, and interiors designed to feel as breezy as a Balinese retreat.

3 to 4-bedroom pool villas

Built-up area 370 to 590 sqm

Private pools (4 x 10m /4X11/ 4 x 12m)

Prices from 25.9M to 49M baht

Botanica Four Seasons (Autumn) – Modern Loft Villas

With a modern loft design, it mixes contemporary industrial elements with warm and natural materials. These villas are modern, but not sterile, with high ceilings, bold geometric lines, and oversized windows that maximise natural light.

3 to 4-bedroom pool villas

Built-up area 310 to 380 sqm

Private pools ( 10 x 4m)

Prices from 22M to 29M baht

Botanica Four Seasons (Winter)

This is the final phase, and it’s still under wraps. However, if the previous designs are anything to go by, expect something innovative, luxurious, and in tune with the seasons.

What’s beyond the villa walls?

Embracing a way of living that prioritises wellness, relaxation, and connection is certainly not difficult in Phuket, but having it all integrated just outside of your doors? That’s another story.

Within Botanica Four Seasons, you’ll find the Season Change Clubhouse, a shared facility that makes everyday life feel like resort living. Here, you can unwind, socialise, and stay active without ever needing to leave the estate.

Mornings might begin with a leisurely coffee or a casual chat with neighbours at the clubhouse café. From there, it’s a short stroll to the fitness centre. It’s fully equipped for strength training, cardio, and yoga.

If you prefer to exercise under the sun, the options are just tempting. The outdoor tennis court invites long rallies in the afternoon breeze, while the mini golf course offers a playful way to spend time with friends and family. In addition, a jogging track winds through the estate, lined with tropical greenery, perfect for peaceful strolls in the fresh air.

Children, on the other hand, have their own spaces to explore, including a playground and sandpit. This means that they can run free while parents relax nearby.

But when you’d rather stay in, there’s always the option to unwind in the privacy of your own garden or gather a few neighbours for an impromptu barbecue. And with a pet-friendly policy, even four-legged family members get to enjoy the good life.

Where are the Botanica Four Seasons located?

Botanica Four Seasons is located at Pru Jampa, which isn’t the part of Phuket that ends up on glossy travel brochures. But that’s precisely its charm. While the neon lights and nightlife of Phuket’s more famous areas might appeal to some, Pru Jampa is the choice for people who want to stay away from the tourist crush.

That said, convenience isn’t sacrificed. Just a short drive away, you can find Phuket’s best beaches, such as Bang Tao, Layan, and Nai Thon. Additionally, high-end lifestyle spots like Boat Avenue, Porto de Phuket, and Blue Tree Water Park offer plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

And when it’s time to reconnect with the world? Phuket International Airport is conveniently close, meaning you can step off a flight and be home in minutes. This is something that’s becoming an increasing rarity in many of Phuket’s more saturated areas.

Is Botanica Four Seasons a good investment?

Phuket’s property market has been on an upward trajectory for years, and Botanica Four Seasons presents an attractive investment opportunity. This villa project is developed by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd., a well-established name known for creating some of the island’s most prestigious villa communities.

Moreover, ownership is straightforward. Thai buyers and Thai-registered companies can enjoy full freehold ownership. Meanwhile, foreign buyers have the option of a 30-year leasehold, which allows you to enjoy long-term security without complications under Thailand’s property laws.

Botanica Four Seasons also provides a rental management programme to help you generate passive income when you’re not using your villa. With Phuket’s consistent demand for luxury accommodations, the potential for high returns is strong. Therefore, this development is a great choice for those looking to invest in Thailand’s booming property market.

Phuket’s best-kept secret, but not for long

If there’s one thing about Phuket’s real estate market, it’s that hidden gems don’t stay hidden for long. Botanica Four Seasons is one of those rare finds. It offers an opportunity to own a piece of the island’s next wave of luxury living before the rest of the world catches on. Whether you’re looking for a permanent residence, a holiday home, or a high-yield investment, it’s a development that delivers on all fronts.

For more information, visit the Botanica Four Seasons website.

