What $300,000 and less buys you for a villa in Pattaya

When it comes to property, a budget of $300,000 goes a long way in Pattaya. With that kind of budget, it’s possible to find a well-designed villa with plenty of space, a pool, and even a garden. So, if you’re looking to buy a pool villa in Pattaya with a $300,000 budget, here are some of the best options.

A modern oasis surrounded by lush greenery

Price for sale: $249,000 (฿11,100,000)

This fantastic three-bedroom villa is made up of 170 glorious square metres. Inside, the villa features a spacious open-plan kitchen-dining-living area, 3 airy bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Each room comes with enormous windows and sliding glass doors, which blurs the line between indoor and outdoor. Moreover, with a combination of neutral tones, wooden elements, and blue accents, the bright rooms exude a cosy atmosphere.

Outside, you’ll find an inviting swimming pool, perfect for escaping the heat or even for a proper swim. There are also plenty of spaces outside for an extra dining area or sun loungers. Imagine soaking up the sun while enjoying the sounds of the birds chirping with nothing but lush greenery surrounding you. Living a relaxing life is practically easy here. But that’s not all. Residents of this villa can also enjoy access to the well-equipped gym within the Vineyard Phase 3 project.

The perfect villa for families

Price for sale: $312,000 (฿11,800,000)

With a total size of 210 square metres, this 4-bedroom pool villa in Pattaya is perfect for families. It boasts a spacious living room, a fully-equipped Western kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a private garden, a private pool, and a covered parking area. The living room receives plenty of natural light thanks to the oversized sliding doors. Just like the living room, the main bedroom opens onto the swimming pool. Moreover, the ensuite main bathroom features a relaxing bathtub, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Located in East Pattaya, part of the Whispering Palms Pattaya project, this pool villa is surrounded by stunning nature. It’s close to Horseshoe Point Resort, the largest racecourse in Southeast Asia. Moreover, it’s only 20 minutes away from Pattaya City.

Your private piece of paradise in Jomtien Beach

Price for sale: $290,000 (฿10,950,000)

This 3-bedroom pool villa is located in one of the most popular areas in Pattaya, Jomtien Beach. But as soon as you step inside, it feels a world away. The two-storey villa comes with 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and an open-plan kitchen-dining-living area that opens out to the terrace. With floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors, the villa is bright, airy, and well-ventilated. The pool is large enough for a swim. Plus, it’s lined with sun loungers where you can relax and soak up the tropical sun as much as you want.

Upstairs, you’ll find spacious bedrooms. The best thing is each bedroom comes with its own balcony overlooking lush greenery. Imagine enjoying your first coffee in the morning while feeling the sunshine and refreshing breeze on your skin from your own private balcony — nothing can top that!

Like a luxurious resort just for you

Price for sale: $312,000 (฿11,800,000)

Living in this 3-bedroom villa in Palm Lakeside Villas project feels like living in a luxe resort — only, it is all yours. The villa boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a sun-drenched open-plan kitchen-dining-living room. The interior is tastefully decorated using neutrals and pastels in its colour palette, which creates a cosy and warm atmosphere. Fully equipped with top-class appliances, the all-black kitchen is perfect for those who love cooking.

Boasting a huge lawn and tropical gardens, this villa is perfect for families with young kids who need space to run around. And even for those with no kids, the extra outdoor space allows you to enjoy more activities. You can while away your time by cooling off or splashing about in the pool or work on your sun tan on the sun loungers. On top of that, there’s a rooftop area where you can enjoy the views of the lush surroundings or have a fun BBQ party.

Looking for a private pool with Jacuzzi?

Price for sale: $317,000 (฿12,000,000)

This pool villa in the Royal Park Village Pattaya project is just 2 minutes away from Dong Tarn Beach and 4 minutes from Jomtien Beach, providing the perfect balance of excitement and seclusion. The fully-renovated pool villa has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and an open-plan kitchen-dining-living room. Boasting Wi-Fi control lighting, a top-notch built-in kitchen, and spacious rooms, the villa is great for families with kids.

The star of the villa is possibly the saltwater swimming pool. It’s big enough for a swim in the morning. At night after a long day of work or exploring Pattaya, you can turn on the 8 high-powered swirl jets to relax in its built-in Jacuzzi. But that’s not all. There’s also a kid’s pool with air blower bubbles built into the floor, ready to provide your kids with hours of fun.

Indoor-outdoor living has never been better

Price for sale: $296,000 (฿11,173,000)

The huge outdoor space of this 3-bedroom villa will set you immediately at ease. The villa has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a big space for a living area inside. But if you need even more space, it has a sprawling garden area where you can enjoy all kinds of outdoor activities. There’s also a semi-outdoor living area complete with a bar, BBQ equipment, a seating area, and a dining area. It’s perfect for accommodating large family gatherings and allows you to enjoy a lot of fresh air as you savour your meal. And just when you think it couldn’t get any better, the villa offers you a large swimming pool. Enjoy morning or late-night swims with your family, or simply take a dip and cool off on an especially hot day.

For those craving a peaceful life

Price for sale: $264,000 (฿9,980,000)

Wouldn’t it be nice to take a nap or read a book on the sun lounger by the pool as you feel the sun on your skin? A peaceful and relaxing life is all yours in this 3-bedroom villa in the Baan Balina 4 project. The sparkling swimming pool is perfect for refreshing dips on those hot days when you don’t want to do anything but laze around. There’s also a covered terrace where you can enjoy your meals outside and a garden where you can practice yoga and meditation.

Inside, you’ll find a sun-drenched living room and a kitchen that is fully equipped with everything you need to cook amazing food. The bedrooms are all spacious, with ample storage and big windows for natural light and air circulation. The main bathroom features a deep-soaking tub, giving you more opportunities to relax and rejuvenate.

