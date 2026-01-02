Patong restaurant fires staff after telling customer to “Wash the pot yourself”

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: January 2, 2026, 10:01 AM
PHUKET — A heated online controversy involving a popular restaurant in Patong has concluded with the immediate termination of a staff member. The employee had sparked outrage after challenging a customer to “wash the pot yourself” if she wished to be served.

The incident, which went viral on TikTok, occurred at the “Sam Chor Chern Chuan Chim” restaurant (Patong Branch), a 24-hour establishment. The user @cookky0030346, a regular customer, reported a shocking service failure when she visited the shop. A male staff member informed her of a 30-minute wait, claiming there were “not enough pots” for the Jim Jum (Thai hot pot) menu.

However, the customer noticed dozens of clay pots stacked at the front of the shop. When she questioned the reasoning, the staff member retorted with a challenge: “The unwashed pots are in the kitchen. You can go wash one yourself. If you don’t believe me, go look.”

Feeling insulted as a paying customer, the woman accepted the challenge. She entered the restaurant’s kitchen and proceeded to scrub a clay pot herself, recording the entire process on video as evidence. The footage shows an elderly woman attempting to intervene, but the customer insisted on finishing the task to express her frustration with the staff’s lack of service mind.

Following the online backlash, the official Facebook page of “Sam Chor Chern Chuan Chim Patong” issued a formal statement and apology. The management explained that the delay in their response was due to the owner being away in another province. Upon returning and investigating the facts, the restaurant took decisive action.

The statement confirmed that the restaurant has “fired the staff member involved” effective immediately, citing severe inappropriate behavior toward a customer. The management vowed to improve their service standards to prevent future occurrences and expressed their deepest apologies to the affected customer and witnesses.

Phuket News
