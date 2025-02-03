Meet Utopia Corporation, the real estate developer building dreams in Phuket

Image via Utopia Corporation

Phuket has always been a place of dreams. With its golden beaches, turquoise waters, and rich culture, it’s no wonder people from all over the world are drawn to its shores. But what if this island could offer more than a luxurious escape? What if it could provide a home for everyone, where living is not just about comfort but also accessibility and affordability? That’s the mission of Utopia Corporation.

“We want to give our clients something that’s affordable,” Executive Director Jaikar Singh Manchanda, or as he’s more casually called, Jay, told The Thaiger.

Since its founding in 2015, Utopia has created a diverse portfolio of homes, including villas, townhouses, and themed condominiums. The company has also introduced global names like Tonino Lamborghini to Phuket through innovative collaborations with Botanica Luxury Villas.

But Utopia’s aspirations go beyond building homes. Their vision is to elevate Phuket into a global destination for investment and modern living. “We aspire to make Phuket even better than Bangkok,” Jay says, highlighting the company’s commitment to growth and leadership in the real estate sector.

How Utopia Corporation builds a dream in paradise

“Phuket is a utopia in itself,” Jay said with a smile, describing the island’s pristine beauty and welcoming culture. It was this allure that first attracted him as an investor before he took on his current role at Utopia Corporation four years ago. Since then, the company has continued to grow, providing housing solutions for people from all walks of life, including Russians escaping harsh winters and Thais looking for modern, affordable homes.

Utopia began with a strong focus on Mainland Chinese buyers, who dominated the market in 2015. Over time, their clientele has expanded to include buyers from Europe, Russia, and Thailand. “We’ve diversified a lot,” Jay explained, adding that their ability to adapt to changing markets of Phuket property has been key to their success.

Creative projects and affordable luxury for everyone

Utopia believes that high-quality living shouldn’t come with an exclusive price tag. “We’ve always been about accessibility rather than exclusive luxury,” he explained. From villas and townhouses to uniquely designed condominiums, the company makes sure that their properties are accessible to a wide range of buyers.

If you think condos are all the same, think again. One of Utopia’s most innovative projects features a seven-storey condo where every floor boasts a different design. “It’s one of the first of its kind in Phuket,” he shared. Some of the designs the project features include Japanese-inspired aesthetics, ocean-themed interiors, and jungle-style units.

“For our contractors it was a nightmare,” Jay laughed, “we have all kinds of designs, which just makes it very interesting. So I think that obviously catered to all our client needs.”

Utopia also pays careful attention to detail. For example, they recognise that their clients prefer balconies, so they prioritise outdoor living as a nod to Phuket’s climate.

“Phuket is a sunshine Island. The sun is good, the breeze is good, so clients prefer to be outside,” he shared.

Aside from affordability and creativity, Utopia is known for their high-profile collaborations as well. In 2023, the company teamed up with luxury villa developer Botanica and Tonino Lamborghini to create a one-of-a-kind residential project. “It was special because it elevated Phuket,” Jay explained. “Having a name like Lamborghini attached shows the world what this island is capable of.”

These collaborations are part of Utopia’s strategy to position Phuket as more than a holiday destination. Inspired by global hotspots like Monaco and Dubai, Jay believes Phuket can compete with major cities. “We want Phuket to be the most dominant province in Thailand, even better than Bangkok,” he said boldly.

Putting sustainability and community as their priority

Building unique projects that are accessible to everyone is, of course, important. However, Utopia also prioritises building responsibly. Every project incorporates green spaces, and at least 30 per cent of each site is dedicated to preserving nature. “We follow strict environmental guidelines to make sure our projects are eco-friendly,” Jay explained.

Phuket’s natural beauty is also protected by its geography and local regulations, which prevent overdevelopment. “The government ensures that certain lands can’t be sold, and the mountainous terrain naturally limits construction,” Jay added.

This focus on responsibility extends to the community. Utopia’s team is as diverse as its clientele, reflecting the company’s inclusive ethos. “We have staff from all over. Thais, Indians, Russians, Italians – you name it,” Jay said. According to him, it makes connecting with clients so much easier.

Overcoming the challenges and stealing the spotlight

Utopia’s rise to success hasn’t been without obstacles. Convincing buyers to invest in Phuket during the company’s early days was a challenge. “The challenge was to cater to certain demographics, let’s say Russians and Chinese, because people do have a belief or fear sometimes while buying a property about how the investment is going to go,” he admitted.

But Utopia didn’t back down. To overcome this, Utopia focused on demonstrating its credibility through action. “But what we did is we showed them the other side, which is the building side. [We show them] that we actually build what we say. You can trust us by that. I mean, we always say, ‘Don’t trust us by our words; trust us by our actions.’ That was one way to break the beliefs and convince customers that we are trustworthy.”

And trust wasn’t the only thing they earned. Utopia’s commitment to delivering top-tier developments caught the world’s attention, earning them some serious hardware along the way, including the prestigious FIABCI 2020 Prix d’Excellence and the Luxury Lifestyle Award.

So, what’s it like to snag accolades of that calibre? “Firstly, we worked very hard,” Jay reflected. “We made sure our designs were meeting the standards and catering to the needs of our clients, which I emphasised strongly. We also had many good partners who supported us and shared our work with a lot of people. That was a good thing. And how does it feel? It feels very good.”

What’s on the horizon for Utopia Corporation

As Utopia approaches its tenth anniversary in 2025, the company is more determined than ever to push boundaries.

Jay shared, “We want to do new projects that are, again, elevated. It makes the market think it’s something that’s new, you know? It’s the same thing that we have as any other industry. […] So if we cannot do great, we don’t want to do it. That’s our motto.”

“We have lots of things working in the pipeline, so we’re just tweaking and seeing and finding the right time to launch it. And obviously, it’s going to launch next year. So, stay tuned—something very nice, very big, and very good is coming soon,” he teased.

Current projects, such as Utopia Glam, blend luxury with affordability, staying true to the company’s mission of accessible living. These efforts ensure that Phuket remains a place where dreams can become a reality for everyone.

With prestigious awards, groundbreaking projects, and an ambitious vision, Utopia Corporation is shaping Phuket into a place where people can live, thrive, and belong.

