Heartless thief snatches surgery money from woman in brazen daylight robbery

TRANG — Police are hunting a teenage suspect who snatched a bag containing critical medical funds from a 57-year-old woman. This occurred during a daring daylight robbery. The stolen cash was intended for her husband’s heart surgery recovery.

CCTV footage captured the incident at 09:05 AM on the Trang-Palian Road in Ban Khuan Subdistrict. The suspect, a male teenager wearing a navy blue shirt and black trousers, rode a black and gray Honda Scoopy without a license plate. He did not conceal his face.

The footage shows the suspect pulling up alongside the victim, Mrs. Sudjit, 57, who was riding a white and red Honda Wave alone.

As both vehicles moved, the thief snatched the shoulder bag from her right side before calmly speeding away toward the Ban Khuan intersection.

Mrs. Sudjit, a resident of Khok Lo Subdistrict, reported the crime to Mueang Trang Police Station with her son. She listed the stolen items, which included important personal documents, a mobile phone, over 10,000 Baht in cash. Also, a gold ring weighing 2 salung (approx. 32,000 Baht). The total value of the stolen assets is nearly 50,000 Baht.

Still in shock, Mrs. Sudjit explained the heartbreaking context of the theft. She had been caring for her husband. He underwent heart surgery at Trang Hospital on December 19, 2025. She had just left the hospital to buy curry for lunch before heading home. The thief struck as she slowed her vehicle.

“The money in that bag belonged to my husband. He entrusted it to me specifically for his medical expenses and hospital bills.” Mrs. Sudjit stated. She confirmed she had never seen the suspect before.

Officers immediately radioed the suspect’s description to patrol units. Locals in the area have expressed outrage, demanding a swift arrest. They view the crime as a blatant challenge to the law, noting that the suspect committed the robbery in broad daylight on a busy road without even attempting to hide his identity.