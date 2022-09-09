What $500,000 and less buys you for a luxury condo in Thonglor and Ekkamai (Bangkok 2022)

A budget of half a million dollars gives you plenty of nice options if you’re looking for a luxury condo in Thonglor or Ekkamai. These two neighbourhoods are among the most prestigious addresses in Bangkok. Living in one of them means being surrounded by the city’s upscale amenities and attractive entertainment venues. That’s why property prices tend to be higher here than in the rest of the city. Still, you can snatch an incredible home to live the glamorous life with $500,000. From rooftop swimming pools with saltwater systems to rejuvenating onsens, the condos you’ll see within that budget will provide fantastic facilities that would make much of the rest of the world jealous.

Let’s take a closer look at the fascinating variety of luxury condos that half a million dollars can get you in Thonglor and Ekkamai.

1. Khun By Yoo

Price for sale: Start from $367,000 (฿13,350,000)

Khun By Yoo is the very picture of luxury and one of the finest condo options in the Thonglor area. And with annual price growth of 22.4%, it’s not only a wonderful place to live but also a great investment property. With the concept of “Industrial Heritage” ‘and incorporating a copper-coloured metal material, Khun by Yoo is undoubtedly one of the most stylish and distinctive condos on the market currently. A variety of beautiful 1, 2, and 3-bedroom unit layouts is available. But whatever unit you choose, you get the benefit of moving into a fully furnished home with a sophisticated interior design, complete with world-class amenities.

Think you’ve seen resort-like living? Think again – the facilities here are of a truly remarkable standard. First of all, the temperature of the 30-metres long lap pool is adjustable. Sitting high above Bangkok and boasting an incredible 180-degree view, the pool is designed using Fibre Optic. This creates a sparkling reflection that’ll make you feel like you’re swimming in the sky. Moreover, the fitness centre on the 25th floor boasts world-class sports equipment like Technogym. There’s also a reading lounge serving Nitro Coffee and snacks from famous restaurants and a game room with a pool table. And if you’re a movie lover, you’ll love the entertainment room that functions as a private cinema where you can watch your favourite movies and series.

2. HYDE Heritage Thonglor

Price for sale: Start from $309,000 (฿11,250,000)

The high standards of HYDE Heritage Thonglor are exactly what you would expect for a luxury condo in Thonglor. It redefined a new level of high-end living with all of the exclusive facilities that it offers. You can expect a lush garden area, perfect for that lunch picnic or finding your zen in the morning. If you love to take a refreshing dip or even have a proper swim, the saltwater swimming pool on the 40th floor will definitely be your favourite place. Not interested in outdoor activities? It’s all good, you can head to your very own gym and yoga room, watch movies in the theatre, enjoy ultimate pampering in the spa, enjoy some peace and quiet in the reading room, or sweat it out in the sauna and steam room.

For golf enthusiasts, the golf simulator on the 41st floor allows you to perfect your swing and improve your game. And to add to all those luxury facilities, you’ll also have direct access to a beauty salon. A great selection of unit types is available in this luxury condo in Thonglor. You can choose between 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units, as well as different types of penthouses. Every unit boasts open-plan living spaces, complete with lavish kitchens and bathrooms that aren’t only practical but also aesthetically pleasing. The floor-to-ceiling windows are also a huge plus, as they give each room a bright and airy feel. From the windows, you can admire the sweeping views of Bangkok.

3. The Bangkok Thonglor

Price for sale: From $522,000 (฿19,000,000)

Superbly located on Sukhumvit 55 Road, The Bangkok Thonglor is an incredible place to call home. As soon as you step inside the gate, you’ll understand why this condo building is a sought-after place for those looking for a more luxurious way to live. Every facet of its design features high-quality materials, combining modern luxury and classic styles together to bring timeless elegance. Add to that a home automation system that can be accessed via your smartphone, and you can expect total convenience. The beautiful units range from 1 to 2 bedrooms, each with generous square metres, well-thought-out layouts, and sun-drenched rooms that give residents amazing living spaces.

For downtime and entertainment, you have the ultimate luxury of being one elevator ride away from a great selection of upscale amenities. Head to the 31st floor to find the amazing rooftop saltwater swimming pool with a 360-degree panoramic view. The Sky Fitness centre is not only well-equipped but also boasts phenomenal views of Bangkok – talk about workout motivation! For extra relaxation and rejuvenation, this condo in Thonglor also has a separate male and female onsen, a verdant garden, and a quiet reading room.

4. Park Origin Thonglor

Price for sale: Start from $195,000 (฿7,110,000)

Park Origin will have you rethinking those moments when you thought you had everything you needed in your life. The condo includes amenities you didn’t even know you needed, such as an outdoor onsen, cigar room, golf simulator, boxing ring, sky theatre, karaoke room, and sleeping pods. Aside from these facilities, you can also swim in the 22 or 25-metre saltwater swimming pools, get shredded in the gym, let off some steam in the jogging track, practice yoga in the flying yoga studio, rejuvenate in the steam room, or socialise with others in one of the lounges. But that’s not all. The development also comes with a Jacuzzi, game room with snooker table, indoor kids zone, reading room, garden, and on-site restaurant.

Imagine coming home from a long day to all of these facilities. You won’t have to go anywhere for relaxation and entertainment! In addition to its exceptional facilities, the units in Park Origin also provide residents with the best of what a luxury condo in Thonglor, Bangkok, has to offer. The three-tower development offers a variety of 1 and 2-bedroom units, as well as 3-bedroom penthouses, with magnificent views of Bangkok. All the units come with floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow plenty of natural light in and ensure great air circulation.

5. Walden Thonglor 8

Price for sale: Start from $219,000 (฿7,985,849)

If living in a high-rise building isn’t for you, then this luxury low-rise condo in Thonglor can be a great option. The elegant Walden Thonglor houses opulently designed 1 and 2-bedroom units. All units boast perfection in every sense, so there’s nothing you should overlook. From the floors and ceilings to taps and kitchen worktops, everything is designed with attention to detail.

Perhaps the jewel in the crown of this breathtaking development is the rooftop garden and swimming pool. The garden is filled to the brim with lush greenery. It features walking and running treks as well, so you can enjoy a relaxing morning walk or achieve your running goal anytime you want to. The sparkling swimming pool offers you a refreshing way to relax after a busy day at work. On top of that, there’s an onsen to relieve your tense muscles and a Jacuzzi to help clear your mind. A playground is also available for the little ones, and a BBQ area serves as a great place to cook up something good and gather with friends. Furthermore, there’s a beautiful gym that rivals many of the gyms around Bangkok.

6. Impression Ekkamai

Price for sale: Start from $188,000 (฿6,845,000)

With its A-shaped design, Impression Ekkamai surely stands out from the rest. This one-of-a-kind luxury development in Ekkamai consists of two elegant buildings and offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units, as well as penthouses. Each unit gives you a very stylish sense of design with a warm neutral tone and finishes of outstanding quality. Moreover, all units are fitted with comfy furnishings, allowing you to relax after a long busy day. And for those growing families, the rooms are designed to be flexible so you can adjust the space to suit your needs.

Speaking of facilities, Impression Ekkamai really thought of everything to provide you with a wonderful living experience. The sky garden with 360-degree views, as well as the infinity-edge swimming pool, are the very definition of spectacular. Those who love to stay active and want to lead a healthy life will definitely benefit from the fully-equipped gym and fantastic yoga room. Want to recharge your energy? No need to visit an expensive spa since the development offers a sauna and steam room for its residents. For parents with kids, the kids’ room will keep your little ones entertained. Other facilities include a multipurpose hall, lounge, simulator room, and a private party room.

7. XT Ekkamai

Price for sale: Start from $134,000 (฿4,890,000)

Explore new living and working experiences in your style at XT Ekkamai, a high-rise condominium with a unique identity in the Ekkamai area. Discover the modern full-option facilities occupying 2 rooftop floors where you can enjoy the 360-degree city view. The units range from 1 to 2 bedrooms, modernly furnished with several leading brand furniture to match your style. Just grab your bag and move in! The colourful pastel setting, fun decor, and overall chic design are also what we like about this place.

If you like the idea of working hard and playing hard, you will want to check out XT Ekkamai. The lobby area has a massive co-working space section, where the tables can turn into a pool or ping pong table. On the 37th floor, you’ll find a sparkling blue swimming pool that is big enough for a proper swim. Here, you can enjoy the phenomenal views of Bangkok’s glittering skyline while taking a refreshing dip in the water. There are plenty of seating areas around the pool, allowing you to laze around while reading your favourite book and soaking up the sun. Want to achieve your fitness goal? No need to go to an expensive gym for that because the development boasts a fully-equipped gym. A wide range of other facilities is also available for a convenient lifestyle. These include a garden, bar, lounge, and Jacuzzi.

Do you think these luxury condos in Thonglor and Ekkamai suit your $500,000 budget? If you are interested in any of these condos or need more information, visit Thaiger Property and let the professional team help you out.

