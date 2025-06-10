Lifull Connect launches SEA Connect Ventures to lead Southeast Asia’s PropTech market

Lifull Connect, a global digital real estate group, has formally launched SEA Connect Ventures, a newly formed regional vehicle that consolidates its Southeast Asian operations and recently acquired assets across the region.

SEA Connect Ventures now holds market leadership in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Cambodia, with an extended presence in Vietnam and Malaysia. The business combines key portals and transactional infrastructure under a single entity designed to scale, including leading platforms such as FazWaz, Lamudi, Dot Property, Thailand Property, Hipflat, and RealEstate.com.kh.

The acquisition, which included several well-known brands such as Lamudi, was completed through an administrative process following the restructuring of Digital Classifieds Group (DCG).

Mauricio Silber, CEO of Lifull Connect, described the move as enabling Lifull Connect to move quickly and strategically in securing a dominant footprint in the region’s high-growth real estate markets.

“Bringing these assets together under SEA Connect Ventures allows us to take a long-term view of the Southeast Asian PropTech opportunity,

“We’re excited about the future of this region and proud of how quickly our teams moved to make this happen. DCG built strong momentum across these core markets, and this marks the beginning of a new chapter with a focus on integration, execution, and continued growth.”

Similarly, Mat Care, Founder of DCG, who will remain involved to support the journey ahead, maintains a positive outlook for the Southeast Asian market.

“We built something special at DCG, with talented teams and strong local brands across the region. SEA Connect is the best possible home for it, a place where the platforms we created can continue to grow, evolve, and make an impact at scale. I’m excited about what we can build together in this next phase.”

SEA Connect Ventures is wholly owned by Lifull Connect and will serve as its primary platform in Southeast Asia. The company will continue to operate a multi-brand, multi-country strategy and is already one of the largest PropTech groups in the region, boasting extensive market coverage.

Following the consolidation, the group is now focused on integrating operations and accelerating both organic growth and future acquisitions in the region.

With a combined reach of over 600 million people across the region, SEA Connect Ventures now operates one of the largest real estate platforms in Southeast Asia.

Press release