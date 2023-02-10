The hottest condos in Central Bangkok coming your way in 2023

PHOTO: Noble Form Thonglor via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Attention all Bangkok residents and real estate lovers! If you’re looking to upgrade your living experience in the city, you won’t want to miss this list of the top 5 highly anticipated condo projects coming to Central Bangkok in 2023. With an array of options that cater to different needs and preferences, these projects are set to raise the bar in terms of design, location, and amenities. So whether you’re in the market for a new home or simply interested in the latest real estate trends, read on to discover the future of Bangkok living!

Live like royalty in the heart of Bangkok

Starting price: $84,000 (฿2,820,000)

Quintara MHy’ZEN Phrom Phong is the latest and greatest addition to the prestigious Eastern Star Real Estate portfolio. This stylish and spacious condo project is located in the heart of Bangkok’s Khlong Tan Nuea. It’s set to be completed in January 2024, so get ready to start living the dream!

This project is packed with a range of facilities that will make your life easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable. Whether you’re looking to stay active and healthy, catch up with friends and colleagues, or simply relax and unwind, you’ll find everything you need right here.

The communal pool is perfect for those hot summer days, while the steam room is the perfect place to soothe your muscles after a workout. And for those who need a space to work or hold meetings, there’s a co-working space and meeting room available for your use. Furthermore, there’s also a communal garden area where you can enjoy a quiet moment surrounded by greenery. On top of that, there’s a communal gym to help you stay in shape. And when you need a quick bite to eat, there’s an on-site restaurant available to cater to all your cravings.

The epitome of luxury and convenience

Starting price: $207,000 (฿6,945,282)

Introducing Cloud Residence SKV23, the latest and greatest condominium project developed by the renowned Hong Kong-based developer, RISLAND. It’s a 43-story high-rise building that is set for completion in June 2024. This condo is located in the bustling Asoke-Sukhumvit area of Bangkok. Therefore, it boasts a prime central business district location, perfect for those seeking an urban lifestyle.

With its convenient connection to both the Asoke BTS and Sukhumvit MRT, you’ll enjoy maximum privacy and a whole new level of experience. And did we mention it’s the highest building on Sukhumvit 23 Road, standing tall at 200 meters? That’s right, you’ll be living in the icon building of the neighborhood! But wait, there’s more! Cloud Residence SKV23 offers not just breathtaking views but also a relaxing atmosphere with its front garden spanning 38 meters long. The common areas, located on floors 28 to 30, provide even more spaces for you to unwind and socialize.

And let’s talk about the facilities. You’ll have access to an infinity-edge lap pool, children’s pool, Jacuzzi, and a fitness center with a 270-degree view. Moreover, there’s also a yoga room, sauna, elite sky working lounge, rooftop bar, dining area, BBQ party area, relaxation area, and sunset deck. All located on the 1st, 28th, 29th, and 30th floors.

The project offers a variety of room options to fit your needs. These include 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom plus, 2-bedroom, Double Space, and Penthouse units, fully furnished with a kitchen set, sanitary bathroom ware, shoe cabinet, wardrobe, and air conditioners. Furthermore, with only 14 units per floor, you’ll enjoy maximum privacy and exclusivity.

Experience high-level living

Starting price: $1,190,000 (฿40,000,000)

Elevate your living experience to new heights with Scope Lang Suan, a premium international condo nestled in the heart of the vibrant Lumphini neighborhood in Bangkok. With only 158 units, this high-rise haven promises a serene and exclusive lifestyle unlike any other. Step into your dream home and bask in the grandeur of spacious units, boasting ceilings reaching up to 3.5 meters, and up to 4 meters in the magnificent penthouse. Whether you choose a cozy 1-bedroom abode or a luxurious 3-bedroom suite, you’ll be swept away by the exceptional design and attention to detail in every nook and cranny.

But the amenities are what truly set Scope Lang Suan apart. Immerse yourself in a world of leisure and recreation, with an indoor kids zone, spa, sauna, and onsen. There’s also meeting room/co-working space, indoor games room, mini theater, kid swimming pool, lounge, communal gym, and so much more.

Situated in a prime location surrounded by shopping malls, academies, hospitals, and BTS sky train stations, you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips. Moreover, with 24-hour security and CCTV, you can live life with peace of mind.

Luxury condo with a timeless charm

Starting price: $641,000 (฿21,500,000)

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok’s bustling CBD, Tonson One Residence is a towering gem that shines brightly among the city’s sea of high-rise buildings. Developed by the esteemed Asset Five Group Co., Ltd., this 29-story paradise boasts 80 units fit for royalty. It features1-3 bedroom units with sizes ranging from 57 sq.m to 300 sq.m,.

But what sets this condo in Central Bangkok apart from the rest? It’s the little touches that make a big impact. The project is crafted with only the finest materials and furniture to exude timeless charm and a level of luxury that’s beyond compare. And when you step inside, you’ll be greeted with a world of endless amenities. Dip your toes in the 25-meter communal pool, relax in the jacuzzi, or break a sweat in the communal gym. You can also cook up a storm in the multipurpose room with kitchen equipment, or host a dinner party in the lounge or meeting room.

And don’t let the hustle and bustle of Bangkok’s CBD stress you out. Tonson One Residence is equipped with a 24-hour security system and CCTV cameras for your peace of mind. Moreover, it even offers concierge and cockpit services for an extra touch of convenience. Plus, with the city’s finest shopping areas, hotels, hospitals, restaurants, embassies, and parks just minutes away, you’ll never run out of things to do.

A world of sophistication and style

Starting price: $7,549,000 (฿225,000)

Experience the best of city living with the upcoming Noble Form Thonglor, a luxury condo in Bangkok. Located in the bustling Thong Lo center, you’ll have access to top-notch amenities like J Avenue, 72 Courtyard, and more. Plus, with easy access to public transportation your commute will be a breeze.

This luxurious high-rise development, by Noble Development, will feature 546 residential units. These include 1- and 2-bedroom options with usable areas ranging from 31.77 to 76.17 sq.m. The project is scheduled for completion in January 2024.

But the real showstopper at Noble Form Thonglor are the stunning facilities. Take in the breathtaking views from the Sky Auditorium, relax in the Moon Bar Rec Room, and get your sweat on at the Cloud Gym. There’s even an urban oasis, complete with a yoga garden and BBQ space. These are sure to help you escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Furthermore, you can head to the Sky Lagoon with a Jacuzzi and Pool Bar if you want to cool off from the Bangkok heat.

