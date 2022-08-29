Modern style 3 bedroom Condos for rent in Bangkok under 2000 USD

So you have $2,000 a month to spend on rent, and you’re looking for a 3-bedroom condo in Bangkok? The Big City Life certainly costs a pretty penny, but a budget of $2,000 per month is certainly not small in Thailand’s capital. For that amount, you can certainly spread out in a sprawling modern-style three-bedroom condo. Curious to find out what your options are? Below, we’ve compiled some of the best three-bedroom condos available for rent within this price bracket.

1. An inviting condo in an excellent location

Price for rent: $1,980 (฿70,000) per month for 1 year contract

Click here to see more pictures

If you want to rent a 3-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom condo in Bangkok with lots of space, this condo in the Noble Ambience Sarasin project might be what you’re looking for. Boasting a total size of 170 SqM, it gives ample breathability for bigger families. The oversized windows in each room make the condo feel airy. And the sliding glass doors in the open-plan living area and bedrooms can be opened to a tiny balcony. Therefore, you can be sure to have great air circulation. If you love to cook, you’ll find the kitchen to be very inviting, thanks to its sleek design and top-quality appliances.

From a swimming pool and gym to a relaxing garden, a wide range of facilities is available to enhance your quality of life. Moreover, the condo is located in Soi Sarasin in the Lumpini area, so you’ll be a few steps away from many amenities, such as the Peninsula Plaza, Ratchadamri BTS, and Erawan Shopping Mall.

2. Enjoy luxury in this duplex penthouse

Price for rent: $1,560 (฿55,000) per month for 1 year contract

Click here to see more pictures

Being a duplex penthouse with spacious light-filled rooms, this 3-bedroom and 3-bathroom condo gives you plenty of opportunities to chill and lounge around when you’re not out and about. Sitting on the 14th floor of The Coast Bangkok, you’ll have Bangkok’s breathtaking skyline as the first thing you see every morning. A glass wall separates the open-plan dining-living area and the kitchen, allowing natural lights to reach every corner of the condo. Moreover, the condo has an all-neutral look, so it’s easy to decorate, and you will never get tired of the interior design.

Since the condo is located above The Coast Village, you practically don’t have to leave the building to enjoy some leisurely time. The mall has everything from restaurants to beauty clinics. In addition, you can enjoy a great selection of facilities if you rent this condo in Bangkok. These include indoor and outdoor saltwater pools, gardens, a playground, a library, and a gym.

3. Natural light floods this condo

Price for rent: $1,840 (฿65,000) per month for 1 year contract

Click here to see more pictures

There’s no such thing as a stuffy room in this 3-bedroom condo. Part of the Charktip Court, the condo features 3 oversized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a modern living room, a full-sized kitchen, and large balconies overlooking the pool. The living room comes with huge sliding doors, which open out to the balcony so you can let the outdoors in. Furthermore, floor-to-ceiling windows are present in every room, which gives the whole condo an open and airy atmosphere.

Although it’s located within an older building, it boasts a modern interior with a combination of neutral tones and wooden elements. What’s more, you are free to use the facilities available within the building. You can swim in the pool, relax in the sauna, or get fit in the gym. For families with kids, the indoor kids’ zone will surely keep your little ones entertained.

4. Modern luxury in the heart of Bangkok

Price for rent: $1,840 (฿65,000) per month for 1 year contract

Click here to see more pictures

Want to rent a condo in the CBD area of Bangkok? Then this 3-bedroom unit in the Citi Smart Condominium is perfect for you. Located a stone’s throw away from Asoke BTS and Sukhumvit MRT, you have easy access to other parts of the city. It’s also close to famous malls like EmQuartier and Terminal 21. The unit itself is very cosy and chic, with warm tones and high-quality furniture. Each room is beautifully proportioned, the storage space is abundant, and the kitchen is top-of-the-line.

To top it off, the building provides a range of facilities perfect for families. Those who want to stay active will love the pool and gym, while those who want to unwind can enjoy some R&Rs in the garden and sauna. Have kids? The indoor and outdoor kids’ zone will certainly make your children happy. Furthermore, a BBQ area and on-site shops are available.

5. Exclusive condo with a leafy green view

Price for rent: $1,980 (฿70,000) per month for 1 year contract

Click here to see more pictures

Living in this beautiful 3-bedroom condo means you have everything you need within an arm’s reach. Part of the Baan Klang Krung Siam-Pathumwan condo building in the heart of Bangkok, it’s surrounded by amenities and a leading shopping centre. The Ratchathewi BTS, Siam Paragon, Central World, Chulalongkorn University, and Ramathibodi Hospital are all within a few minutes away.

The unit itself has a sleek transitional style, with the perfect mixture of traditional and contemporary. It features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a spacious open-plan living area, and a charming balcony where you can admire the lush greenery surrounding the building. And with plenty of windows, natural light is in abundance in the bedrooms and living area. In terms of facilities, the building provides everything you need to relax after a long busy day. A swimming pool, gym, library, sky park, sauna, steam room, and even a spa are all available for residents.

Did you find your ideal 3-bedroom condo for rent under $2,000 on this list? Still need to browse more? Visit Thaiger Property and rent your dream condo in Bangkok.

If luxury apartment for rent is what you’re looking for, come take a 3D walkthrough to these luxury apartments for rent in Bangkok with us.

Explore Properties in the Neighborhoods of Bangkok Book tours on your schedule. When you find the perfect home, start your offer online, and a dedicated buying agent will help you every step of the way. Find your happy place