Condo or resort? Inside PEYLAA, the upcoming Phuket project that promises to let you live the moment

Image via PEYLAA Phuket Bang Tao

Life in Phuket feels like a perpetual holiday. Time seems to slow down, nature becomes a part of your daily rhythm, and the ordinary becomes anything but mundane. Simple pleasures, like sipping coffee on your balcony or taking an evening stroll along the beach, become extraordinary. This is the life that PEYLAA Phuket Bang Tao promises to deliver with its motto, ‘Living the Moment.’

Developed by Capstone Asset, the company behind iconic developments like Kimpton Kitalay Samui and Tonson One Residence, the vision for PEYLAA is simple: to create a place where you can embrace life’s simple joys at your own pace. And with its location in Bang Tao, it has the potential to become Phuket’s most-talked-about address.

Everything you need, all in one place

Swimming pool area of PEYLAA Phuket
Image via PEYLAA Phuket Bang Tao

PEYLAA, named after the ancient Thai word for ‘time’ and inspired by the timeless elegance of a pearl, is a mixed-use development designed for people who want more from their homes. It features three seven-story condo buildings with 408 fully furnished units, plus retail and a luxury hotel, all in one stylish spot.

The residential side of PEYLAA combines the best parts of condo living with the kind of amenities you would expect at a five-star resort. It has everything you could want to live, work, and relax.

Inside the development, you can find three 25-metre pools perfect for your morning swim or just floating the day away. There’s also a Jacuzzi pool and a kids’ pool, so everyone’s got a place to splash.

Fitness enthusiasts can look forward to a fully equipped gym, an outdoor fitness area with bar workout equipment, a jogging track, and a rooftop tennis court with beautiful views. And if wellness is your thing, you’ll love the yoga studio, Pilates studio, and ice bath.

Social spaces are another major highlight of PEYLAA. From hosting a barbecue to chilling in the sunken seating areas and enjoying an event at the multi-purpose pavilion, there’s always something to bring people together. But don’t worry if you don’t like to socialise, this condo in Phuket is big enough to offer plenty of private corners for you to unwind on your own.

For families, there’s a kids’ playground. For remote workers, there’s a co-working space with silent booths and meeting rooms. And for those who just need a quiet moment, there’s a library. Add in over four rai of beautifully landscaped courtyards, and you’ll have the perfect blend of activity and relaxation.

Designed for comfort, built for style

condo for sale in Phuket
Image via PEYLAA Phuket Bang Tao

Practical and elegant are two words that perfectly describe the units at PEYLAA Phuket Bang Tao. Your options include one-bedroom (45 sqm) and two-bedroom (82 to 90 sqm) layouts. If you need more room to grow or entertain, you also have the flexibility to combine units into larger three-bedroom (127 sqm) layouts.

Every unit at PEYLAA is fully furnished and comes with bathtubs, glass-door cabinets, large pantries, and spacious balconies for personal escapes.

Designed by the Bangkok-based architecture firm makeAscene, the interiors are inspired by resort-living, but with all the warmth and familiarity of home. They pair clean lines with wood tones and natural colours to create rooms that feel open, inviting, and effortlessly calming.

And what’s living in Phuket without embracing the tropical sun? Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light while also framing the lush gardens and pools outside, which are visible from most units.

Perfectly placed in Bang Tao

PEYLAA Phuket Bang Tao
Image via PEYLAA Phuket Bang Tao

If real estate is all about location, then PEYLAA has hit the jackpot. Bang Tao is one of the most desirable areas on the island, and PEYLAA is perfectly placed to take full advantage of it.

The development is only 1.9 kilometres from Bang Tao Beach and its soft sands. Moreover, a short drive brings you to Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket for dining and shopping, or the Laguna Golf Course for a round on the greens.

Providing your kids with the best education is one less thing to worry about, too, since you’ll find some of Phuket’s best international schools practically on your doorstep. Top-notch medical facilities, wellness centres, and spas are also nearby, which means life here is as convenient as it is relaxing.

And with Phuket International Airport only 17 kilometres away, weekend getaways and international travel are always within easy reach.

A smart investment for the future

The bedroom at PEYLAA Phuket Bang Tao
Image via PEYLAA Phuket Bang Tao

Starting at just 6.2 million baht for the 45 sqm units, PEYLAA offers competitive pricing for a fully furnished condo in an attractive location.

The development ticks all the boxes for young professionals, families, and investors alike. In addition to the incredible interiors and amenities, PEYLAA offers on-site professional rental management services to help you earn income hassle-free from anywhere in the world with an average rental yield of 8%.

Furthermore, the future looks bright for PEYLAA. Upcoming developments in Bang Tao, including hotels and commercial spaces, are going to increase the community’s appeal and boost property values.

Set to be completed in 2027, PEYLAA Phuket Bang Tao is part condo, part resort, and completely built around the idea that where you live should help you thrive. The motto ‘Living the Moment’ stays true in every part of the development.

Contact +66 65 945 2499, visit peylaa-phuket.com, or follow PEYLAA Phuket Bang Tao on Facebook for more information and purchasing options.

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

