What $100,000 buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Hua Hin

With a $100,000 price tag, the type of condo you’ll get in Thailand will differ from one city to another. You could buy a 2-bedroom ocean view condo on the coast or a tiny but charming 1-bedroom condo in a shiny glass building in the heart of the capital. Still, condos within this kind of budget are generally well-designed and come with an array of upscale facilities. Let’s take a look at how far 100K USD will go for a condo in different cities across Thailand.

1. Bangkok: Central, convenient, and comfortable

Price for sale: $86,900 (฿3,300,000)

A $100,000 budget will get you a stylish 1-bedroom condo in one of Bangkok’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. This particular condo is part of the Garden Asoke – Rama 9 project. It has a total size of 45 SqM, with one bedroom, one bathroom, an open-plan dining-living area, a kitchen, and a balcony. Thanks to the effective layout, it feels more spacious than it actually is. Plus, it’s a corner unit, meaning it has plenty of floor-to-ceiling windows that make it bright and airy. With tasteful decor and crisp design, the condo reflects the trendy atmosphere of Bangkok’s bustling central business district. It’s the ideal place to come home to for young professionals after a long day of work.

Residents of this condo are also invited to utilise the wide range of facilities available within the building. These facilities are designed to meet the needs of urban lifestyles. You can escape Bangkok’s heat and swim in the outdoor swimming pool, stay active at the fully equipped gym, get competitive with a game of table tennis or pool table, or find your zen in the lush green garden. But that’s not all. Since the condo is centrally located, a variety of amenities and entertainment venues are a stone’s throw away. Moreover, it’s also quickly accessible to the rest of Bangkok via the Phetchaburi MRT and the Phra Ram 9 MRT.

2. Phuket: A quiet retreat from the island’s heart

Price for sale: $81,600 (฿3,100,000)

This 2-bedroom condo is part of the D Condo Creek project. Located in Kathu, it’s removed from the island’s busy tourist destinations. Thus, it offers couples and families their peaceful personal space away from the hustle and bustle. However, it’s not too far away from both Patong Beach and Phuket City, so you basically get the best of both worlds. The unit itself features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, an open-plan dining-living area, and a balcony.

As soon as you walk inside the condo, a warmly lit room with a welcoming ambience will welcome you. The rooms come with neutral-toned furniture, wooden floorings, and floor-to-ceiling windows for an airy feel. Without leaving the property, you can enjoy a selection of premium facilities. Aside from allowing you to escape Phuket’s heat, the pool is large enough for you to have a proper swim. Reclining sun loungers around the outdoor swimming pool make basking in the sun with your favourite book in one hand and a refreshing drink on the other a priority. There’s also a fantastic gym and a verdant garden for extra convenience.

3. Pattaya: For those looking for tranquillity and privacy

Price for sale: $118,000 (฿4,500,000)

Part of The Senate Residences, this 1-bedroom condo features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a living room, a kitchen, and a balcony. What we like most about this condo is that the kitchen is separated from the living room. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about kitchen clutter while you’re entertaining your guests. The design of the building was inspired by contemporary European architecture, and the interiors echo this facade for a unique but homey vibe. A blend of dark and light furnishings provides contemporary contrast. Furthermore, floor-to-ceiling windows maximise natural light in each generous room.

With its prime location, the condo places you in arm’s reach of Pattaya’s main attractions. It’s close to famous beaches such as Jomtien and Pattaya Beaches. Moreover, it’s also close to Pattaya View Point, Pratumnak Hill, and Bali Hai Cape. After a long day of work or exploring the city, you can quickly come home to your own private space for some peace and quiet. In addition to being close to Pattaya’s famous tourist destinations, the condo building also comes with a multitude of facilities. Here, you can find a swimming pool, gym, and clubhouse. And if, after an incredibly taxing day, cooking seems too much of a strain, you can take advantage of the on-site restaurant.

4. Koh Samui: Your own slice of tropical paradise

Price for sale: $118,000 (฿4,500,000)

If you’ve always dreamed of living by the ocean and having the sparkling azure water as the first thing you see in the morning, this 2-bedroom condo is perfect for you. The sun-drenched condo has a minimalist design with lots of windows. Therefore, you can enjoy a breathtaking sea view from practically every room. Moreover, it boasts generous living spaces that lead seamlessly onto a spacious balcony, merging indoor and outdoor living. The sizable walk-on balcony makes it possible to eat breakfasts with a view or evening drink whilst enjoying the night air.

And when you think it couldn’t get any better, the balcony features a private pool. Start your day with a dip in the pool or watch the ocean while you relax after a long busy day. Life in this condo indeed feels like a vacation. Part of the Ruby Apartments, it’s located in a quiet neighbourhood in Lamai. Although it’s very peaceful and serene, it’s only 5 minutes away from the beach, restaurants, and supermarket.

5. Hua Hin: A condo as stylish as it is peaceful

Price for sale: $105,000 (฿4,000,000)

Hua Hin i is one of the best places to buy a condo in Thailand if you have a $100,000 budget. With a total size of 85 SqM, this 1-bedroom condo in Blue Mountain Hua Hin project in Hua Hin City provides you with more than enough living space. It also has large windows in every room that look out onto the incredible scenery of the lush greenery outside. And during those quiet moments when there’s not much else to do, there’s no better way to spend your time than enjoying the beautiful mountain view and listening to the birds chirping from your private balcony. Combining white, natural elements, and green accents, the interior of this condo blends perfectly with its surroundings. The kitchen is well-equipped and great for those who enjoy cooking. Moreover, the bathroom features a bathtub, perfect for relaxing and enjoying a peaceful time alone.

For more active pursuits, dive into the sparkling swimming pool on the ground floor. You can relax poolside, too, since it’s lined with reclining sun loungers. There’s also a well-equipped gym if you want to stay on top of your fitness goal. Then you can relax afterwards with a cooling plunge in the bubbling Jacuzzi. Furthermore, a meeting room, kids pool, sauna, indoor kids zone, on-site restaurant, and cafe are all available for residents. When you head out, the condo’s location will have you rubbing shoulders with Hua Hin Beach, Hua Hin Night Market, and other famous attractions.

