Condo buying guide for expats in Phuket: What you need to know in 2025

Can foreigners and expats buy condos in Thailand? The short answer is yes, and Phuket remains one of the most attractive places to do it. For international buyers, condominiums are the most straightforward route to property ownership in Thailand. They offer clear regulations, secure ownership structures, and, of course, a strong lifestyle appeal.

In 2025, the southern island province continues to attract a global mix of residents, from digital nomads and professionals to retirees and investors, all drawn to Phuket’s resort living atmosphere with a touch of urban convenience.

Key rules in a nutshell

Thailand’s property ownership rules are relatively simple when it comes to condos. Here’s what you need to know before buying:

Freehold ownership: Foreigners can own a condo freehold, as long as the building’s total foreign ownership quota doesn’t exceed 49% under Thailand’s Condominium Act.

Funds from overseas: The purchase funds must be transferred from abroad in foreign currency and accompanied by a Foreign Exchange Transaction (FET) form or bank credit advice from a Thai bank. This document proves that the funds originated overseas and are required for registering the purchase under foreign ownership.

Secure title deed: When the transfer is registered, the Land Office provides a condominium unit title deed (distinct from a land “chanote”), officially recognising your ownership rights and proportionate share of the common property.

That’s it, three straightforward rules that make condo ownership the easiest and most secure option for foreigners in Thailand.

Why expats choose Phuket

Phuket has emerged as a complete lifestyle ecosystem as of late. Everything is always in reach, and residents can enjoy world-class healthcare, international schools, co-working hubs, and a lively expat community.

With direct flights to major global cities, a growing café culture, and a booming wellness scene, it’s a destination that appeals to everyone from entrepreneurs to semi-retirees.

But most appealing of all is the island’s comfort and connectivity, making it an ideal destination for a long-term base in Southeast Asia. With Thailand welcoming over 35 million international visitors in 2024, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket’s rental and resale markets continue to perform strongly.

Smart choices for 2025

If you’re an expat considering property ownership in Phuket, two standout projects reflect what international buyers are prioritising today: smart design, low-density living, and long-term value.

8 Atelier Residence

Located in Cherngtalay, 8 Atelier Residence could simply be described as boutique, exclusive and refined. With just 48 residences, this low-density project ensures privacy while maintaining proximity to Bangtao Beach, Porto de Phuket, and lifestyle hubs.

The architecture draws inspiration from modern Indo-Chine aesthetics, with warm tones, handpicked furnishings, and natural textures that make each home feel timeless. Facilities include a 45-metre swimming pool, fitness studio, spa facilities, co-working areas, and pet-friendly zones, creating a complete living experience.

Prices start from 5.6 million baht, or approximately 110,000 baht per square metre, offering a great investment prospect in the long run. For upgraders and lifestyle buyers, 8 Atelier is the ideal combination of privacy, quality, and long-term investment potential.

Arise Vibe Phuket

Just minutes from Bangtao Beach in Si Sunthon, Arise Vibe shifts its focus to modern professionals, young families, and digital nomads seeking flexibility and convenience. With 411 units across low-rise buildings, the development promises resort-style amenities with functional living.

Highlights include a standalone clubhouse, yoga and fitness zones, co-working lounges, gardens, and the Vibe Vault bar, a social space that encourages community among residents.

With units starting from 2.5 million baht, Arise Vibe offers an affordable entry point for those looking to make Phuket their permanent home or start a rental investment. Its location near schools, restaurants, and shopping areas only adds to its already strong lifestyle appeal, while its design and amenities create a sense of belonging that’s rare in larger developments.

The smarter way to own in Phuket

Buying a condo remains the easiest and most secure path for foreigners to own property in Thailand. It’s straightforward, fully legal, and supported by a thriving property market. For those looking for a lifestyle shift as well as an investment opportunity, Phuket continues to offer some of the country’s most appealing prospects.

Ultimately, projects like 8 Atelier Residence and Arise Vibe represent the new face of island living, boutique, well-designed, and built for modern lifestyles. Whether you’re upgrading your space, seeking rental income, or planning a long-term stay, these two developments show that property ownership in Thailand is effortless and rewarding.

FAQs: What expats ask before buying a condo in Phuket

Can I rent out my condo if I’m not living in it?

Yes, but most owners rent long-term (30 days or more). Short-term rentals under 30 days are generally illegal without a hotel licence and may be restricted by condominium rules. Developments like Arise Vibe and 8 Atelier often provide on-site management options to help owners maximise returns.

What about taxes or fees?

Condo owners pay Land and Building Tax of roughly 0.02% to 0.1% of the property’s appraised value, depending on its use. This is a progressive rate under Thai law. A small monthly maintenance fee also applies to cover common area upkeep.

Can I pass the condo on to my heirs?

Yes. Condominium ownership can be inherited, but if the heir is not a qualified foreigner or if the inheritance causes the building’s foreign ownership to exceed 49%, the property must be sold within one year.

Are pets allowed?

Not all condos in Phuket are pet-friendly, but both 8 Atelier and Arise Vibe offer designated pet-friendly areas, recognising that for many expats, pets are part of the family.

