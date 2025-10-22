Condo buying guide for expats in Phuket: What you need to know in 2025

Featured projects for 2025, a closer look at 8 Atelier Residence and Arise Vibe Phuket

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner13 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
224 4 minutes read
Condo buying guide for expats in Phuket: What you need to know in 2025 | Thaiger
View of Phuket from Kata viewpoint | Image via Buddee Wiangngorn

Can foreigners and expats buy condos in Thailand? The short answer is yes, and Phuket remains one of the most attractive places to do it. For international buyers, condominiums are the most straightforward route to property ownership in Thailand. They offer clear regulations, secure ownership structures, and, of course, a strong lifestyle appeal.

In 2025, the southern island province continues to attract a global mix of residents, from digital nomads and professionals to retirees and investors, all drawn to Phuket’s resort living atmosphere with a touch of urban convenience.

Key rules in a nutshell

Thailand’s property ownership rules are relatively simple when it comes to condos. Here’s what you need to know before buying:

  • Freehold ownership: Foreigners can own a condo freehold, as long as the building’s total foreign ownership quota doesn’t exceed 49% under Thailand’s Condominium Act.
  • Funds from overseas: The purchase funds must be transferred from abroad in foreign currency and accompanied by a Foreign Exchange Transaction (FET) form or bank credit advice from a Thai bank. This document proves that the funds originated overseas and are required for registering the purchase under foreign ownership.
  • Secure title deed: When the transfer is registered, the Land Office provides a condominium unit title deed (distinct from a land “chanote”), officially recognising your ownership rights and proportionate share of the common property.

That’s it, three straightforward rules that make condo ownership the easiest and most secure option for foreigners in Thailand.

Why expats choose Phuket

Phuket has emerged as a complete lifestyle ecosystem as of late. Everything is always in reach, and residents can enjoy world-class healthcare, international schools, co-working hubs, and a lively expat community.

With direct flights to major global cities, a growing café culture, and a booming wellness scene, it’s a destination that appeals to everyone from entrepreneurs to semi-retirees.

But most appealing of all is the island’s comfort and connectivity, making it an ideal destination for a long-term base in Southeast Asia. With Thailand welcoming over 35 million international visitors in 2024, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket’s rental and resale markets continue to perform strongly.

Related Articles

Smart choices for 2025

If you’re an expat considering property ownership in Phuket, two standout projects reflect what international buyers are prioritising today: smart design, low-density living, and long-term value.

8 Atelier Residence

Condo buying guide for expats in Phuket: What you need to know in 2025 | News by Thaiger

Located in Cherngtalay, 8 Atelier Residence could simply be described as boutique, exclusive and refined. With just 48 residences, this low-density project ensures privacy while maintaining proximity to Bangtao Beach, Porto de Phuket, and lifestyle hubs.

The architecture draws inspiration from modern Indo-Chine aesthetics, with warm tones, handpicked furnishings, and natural textures that make each home feel timeless. Facilities include a 45-metre swimming pool, fitness studio, spa facilities, co-working areas, and pet-friendly zones, creating a complete living experience.

Also: Searching for a pet-friendly condo in Thailand? The options are finally growing

Prices start from 5.6 million baht, or approximately 110,000 baht per square metre, offering a great investment prospect in the long run. For upgraders and lifestyle buyers, 8 Atelier is the ideal combination of privacy, quality, and long-term investment potential.

Arise Vibe Phuket

Condo buying guide for expats in Phuket: What you need to know in 2025 | News by Thaiger

Just minutes from Bangtao Beach in Si Sunthon, Arise Vibe shifts its focus to modern professionals, young families, and digital nomads seeking flexibility and convenience. With 411 units across low-rise buildings, the development promises resort-style amenities with functional living.

Highlights include a standalone clubhouse, yoga and fitness zones, co-working lounges, gardens, and the Vibe Vault bar, a social space that encourages community among residents.

With units starting from 2.5 million baht, Arise Vibe offers an affordable entry point for those looking to make Phuket their permanent home or start a rental investment. Its location near schools, restaurants, and shopping areas only adds to its already strong lifestyle appeal, while its design and amenities create a sense of belonging that’s rare in larger developments.

The smarter way to own in Phuket

Buying a condo remains the easiest and most secure path for foreigners to own property in Thailand. It’s straightforward, fully legal, and supported by a thriving property market. For those looking for a lifestyle shift as well as an investment opportunity, Phuket continues to offer some of the country’s most appealing prospects.

Ultimately, projects like 8 Atelier Residence and Arise Vibe represent the new face of island living, boutique, well-designed, and built for modern lifestyles. Whether you’re upgrading your space, seeking rental income, or planning a long-term stay, these two developments show that property ownership in Thailand is effortless and rewarding.

Condo buying guide for expats in Phuket: What you need to know in 2025 | News by Thaiger
8 Atelier interior images

FAQs: What expats ask before buying a condo in Phuket

Can I rent out my condo if I’m not living in it?

Yes, but most owners rent long-term (30 days or more). Short-term rentals under 30 days are generally illegal without a hotel licence and may be restricted by condominium rules. Developments like Arise Vibe and 8 Atelier often provide on-site management options to help owners maximise returns.

What about taxes or fees?

Condo owners pay Land and Building Tax of roughly 0.02% to 0.1% of the property’s appraised value, depending on its use. This is a progressive rate under Thai law. A small monthly maintenance fee also applies to cover common area upkeep.

Can I pass the condo on to my heirs?

Yes. Condominium ownership can be inherited, but if the heir is not a qualified foreigner or if the inheritance causes the building’s foreign ownership to exceed 49%, the property must be sold within one year.

Are pets allowed?

Not all condos in Phuket are pet-friendly, but both 8 Atelier and Arise Vibe offer designated pet-friendly areas, recognising that for many expats, pets are part of the family.

Also: What’s the average price of a 1-bedroom condo in Bangkok?

Explore 8 Atelier Residence and Arise Vibe Phuket. Request a digital brochure or connect with the Fazwaz team on WhatsApp today to start your journey toward owning a home that fits your lifestyle.

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ramps up safety checks ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

6 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officials accused of corruption after seized belonging sold online

6 hours ago
Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug dealer caught with gun, meth in hotel sting

6 hours ago
Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Breath of life: Chiang Mai’s ‘frozen’ escalator revived after decades

7 hours ago
Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand gears up for busy winter with 250 plus airline services

7 hours ago
Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay | Thaiger Phuket News

Kuwaiti man arrested in Phuket for crystal meth possession and overstay

7 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival processions light up the streets

8 hours ago
Deputy PM says no foreigners encroach Koh Pha Ngan forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Deputy PM says no foreigners encroach Koh Pha Ngan forest

8 hours ago
Russian car rental network dismantled in Koh Pha Ngan crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Russian car rental network dismantled in Koh Pha Ngan crackdown

8 hours ago
Skeletal Thai man rescued after alleged kratom addiction | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeletal Thai man rescued after alleged kratom addiction

9 hours ago
Soi Buakhao traffic revamp sees fresh signs and markings | Thaiger Pattaya News

Soi Buakhao traffic revamp sees fresh signs and markings

9 hours ago
Poolside tragedy: Worker electrocuted at Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Poolside tragedy: Worker electrocuted at Phuket hotel

10 hours ago
Gold factory sues 3 employees and 2 retailers for 400 million baht theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Gold factory sues 3 employees and 2 retailers for 400 million baht theft

10 hours ago
Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand&#8217;s urban skies | Thaiger Transport News

Chinese flying taxis take off in Thailand’s urban skies

10 hours ago
Thailand scraps poker permits in major anti-gambling push | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps poker permits in major anti-gambling push

10 hours ago
Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bolt rider and passenger killed in motorcycle crash after phone distraction

11 hours ago
UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

UHC CEO killer claims attack by Thai ladyboys before shooting

12 hours ago
Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand

12 hours ago
Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi rider fights foreign passenger over drop-off spot dispute

12 hours ago
Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai House passes Clean Air Bill in sweeping 308–0 vote

13 hours ago
German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German man injured by faulty manhole cover in Pattaya

13 hours ago
Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery

13 hours ago
Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Curtain call: Paetongtarn quits Pheu Thai ahead of party shake-up

14 hours ago
3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Japanese tourists fined for lifting skirt of Pattaya hairdresser

14 hours ago
Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chilly weather: Thailand braces for deluge, winter season nears

14 hours ago
GuidesPropertySponsored
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner13 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
224 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.