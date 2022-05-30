Connect with us

Virtual tour of homes you get for $500,000 and less in Phuket

Mono Luxury Villa Pasak. Photo via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

On the hunt for the best villa in Phuket with a budget of $500,000? Come with us on a 3D tour of beautiful homes in Phuket!

Half a million dollars in Phuket can stretch farther than it does in many other countries around the world. There are always good deals out there to be acquired within this budget, and the quality is usually high. Some are even luxurious. So, here’s what half a million dollars will get you in Phuket.

1. Sun-drenched rooms for those who love open-air spaces

Sale price: $521,000 (17,900,000 THB)

Take the 3D walkthrough

Property Phuket for half a million dollar

Wallaya Grand Residence. Photo via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

If you need plenty of open-air spaces, Wallaya Grand Residence can be the perfect home for you. It has everything you need to live a hotel-like lifestyle. You can cool off in the swimming pool, relax in the private garden, or enjoy your morning coffee in the seating area on the terrace. Plus, the first-floor living room of this 4 bedroom villa is fantastic. With high-ceiling, full-size floor-to-ceiling windows spanning across two floors, and sliding doors that fully open to the outdoors, it’ll feel as though you are living alfresco. The kitchen, dining room, and living room are all bright and cheery almost any time of day. The bedrooms and bathrooms are equally light-filled as well, making them seem spacious and open. villa in Phuket

2. Lush tropical garden with a peaceful atmosphere

Sale price: $524,000 (18,000,000 THB)

Take the 3D walkthrough

Virtual tour of homes you get for $500,000 and less in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Luna Phuket. Photo via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Luna Phuket is a 3-bedroom modern luxury pool villa in Phuket offering a tranquil ambience and easy access to popular places around the island. Situated in the Choeng Thale area, it’s only a few minutes away from Layan Beach and the Laguna area. Thanks to its design, the villa has an excellent tropical feel. The garden is full of luxuriant tropical vegetation, which surrounds the incredible private swimming pool and seating area. There’s a spacious seating area on the terrace overlooking the swimming pool and garden, perfect for relaxing and rejuvenating. The living room has huge glass doors that can be fully opened immediately to the swimming pool. Therefore, you can let the fresh breeze inside while lazing around on the sofa and watching your favourite shows.

3. Beautiful villa with Asian Fusion Style

Sale price: $276,000 (9,500,000 THB)

Take the 3D walkthrough

Virtual tour of homes you get for $500,000 and less in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Mono Luxury Villa Pasak. Photo via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Inspired by the unique design of the Charm of Asia, Mono Luxury Villa Pasak comes in a charming Asian Fusion style. Every room is perfectly proportioned, with an open plan kitchen-dining-and living area and abundant light that the floor-to-ceiling windows let in. Additionally, the combination of hardwood floors and Asian-inspired design add elegance and aesthetic appeal to the villa. This pool villa also has a fantastic private swimming pool and an upper floor terrace where you can have BBQ parties with your loved ones. Moreover, since the villa is located in the famous Laguna Complex Phuket, it’s very close to Boat Avenue, Blue Tree Water Park, and Porto de Phuket. On sale for 276,000 USD, Mono Luxury Villa Pasak truly offers fantastic value for money!

4. A private sanctuary of luxury near Bang Tao Beach

Sale price: $461,000 (15,830,290 THB)

Take the 3D walkthrough

Virtual tour of homes you get for $500,000 and less in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Trichada Breeze. Photo via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Trichada has recently launched the new chic, breezy, and luxurious 3 and 4 bedroom villas known as Trichada Breeze. This new concept will have those dreaming of a tropical lifestyle weak at their knees. This stunning new phase of villas focuses on open-concept living. Every room in the villa has been designed to provide a calm and relaxing tropical environment. The living room and master bedroom open out to your sparkling swimming pool and beautiful lush garden – ideal to lounge around on a hot sunny day or to stargaze on a clear night. There’s an outdoor dining area as well, where you can enjoy your meals outside while enjoying the warm breezes of the island. Overall, the villa oozes beauty on every corner. villa in Phuket

5. The elegance of Thai culture with top-class facilities

Sale price: $437,000(15,000,000 THB)

Take the 3D walkthrough

Virtual tour of homes you get for $500,000 and less in Phuket | News by Thaiger

The Pasak Villa B. Photo via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Located in the Cheong Thale area, this fantastic luxury pool villa in Phuket is simply incredible. The Pasak Villa B features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with a living area of 328 square metres. Each room is built with attention to detail and designed in Thai architecture. Thus, you can experience the beauty of Thai culture within the villa. With an open kitchen-dining-living area concept, the villa feels very spacious and airy. Since the living room and bedrooms open up to the lovely swimming pool, you can take a dip as soon as you wake up in the morning. Furthermore, the villa is close to numerous tourist destinations and is easily accessible to many areas around the island. These include the Blue Tree Phuket, Bang Tao Beach, Phuket International Airport, and Laguna Golf Course Phuket.

6. Feel a sense of calm and peace in this tropical-style pool villa

Sale price: $320,000 USD (11,000,000 USD)

Take the 3D walkthrough

Virtual tour of homes you get for $500,000 and less in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Baan Wana Pool Villa. Photo via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Looking for something peaceful and unique in Phuket? Baan Wana Pool Villa in Phuket is the perfect property for you. Baan Wana means “the home in the forest,” and that’s precisely what you’ll feel here. The tropical modern style pool villa offers tranquillity amongst the green natural landscape. The private swimming pool is large and charming. The rooms are spacious, open, and airy, with a blend of modern and natural elements in the interior design. The living room opens up to the pool and garden, so it can be turned into a fantastic semi-outdoor space. Additionally, the villa is equipped with a full western kitchen and a Jacuzzi. Imagine enjoying your coffee in the morning with lush greenery and a beautiful swimming pool as your view – what a way to start your day!

For the excellent prices for these properties, we don’t think you’ll get anywhere better! Head to Thaiger Property, talk to an experienced agent and acquire your dream property before someone else purchases it.

Wondering what a million dollars can get you in Phuket? Read our article on what you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket.

    Trending