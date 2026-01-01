King and Queen Grant Royal Greeting Card for 2026

Their Majesties the King and Queen Grant New Year 2026 Greeting Card to Thai People

BANGKOK — On December 31, 2025, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Suthida graciously granted a royal New Year greeting card for the Buddhist Era 2569 (2026) to the people of Thailand.

The front of the card features the emblem of the Chakri Dynasty in the center. The Royal Cypher of His Majesty, “V.P.R.,” appears on the bottom left, with Her Majesty’s Royal Cypher, “S.T.,” positioned on the bottom right.

Upon opening the card, the right panel displays a royal photograph of Their Majesties. His Majesty the King appears in a formal suit, photographed alongside Her Majesty the Queen, who wears a traditional Thai Chitralada dress.

The upper section of the card features a portrait of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. In the image, both monarchs are depicted smiling and waving.

The left panel bears the message “New Year Blessings B.E. 2569,” accompanied by the royal signatures of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen.