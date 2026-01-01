Explosion at Swiss Bar in Crans-Montana Kills at Least 40

​Swiss Ski Resort Tragedy Explosion at Crans-Montana Bar Kills ‘Dozens,’ Italy Reports 40 Dead

​CRANS-MONTANA — A devastating explosion followed by a massive fire at a popular bar in the renowned Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana has resulted in a “mass casualty” event, sending shockwaves across Europe. Swiss police confirmed “dozens” of fatalities, while Italian authorities report the death toll has reached at least 40, with over 100 others injured.

The catastrophe occurred at approximately 01:30 AM local time at “Le Constellation,” a bustling bar and nightlife hotspot packed with tourists.

​Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesperson, told AFP that an explosion of unknown origin triggered a severe fire. While forensic teams are working to determine whether the fatalities were caused by the blast impact or the subsequent blaze, local officials preliminarily believe the incident was an accident rather than an act of terrorism.

While Swiss police have not yet released an official casualty count pending victim identification, the Italian Foreign Ministry, citing Swiss police sources, stated that at least 40 people have died.

​The explosion left more than 100 people injured, many in critical condition. A massive emergency response team comprising over 150 rescuers, 40 ambulances, and 10 helicopters rushed to the scene. Local media report that hospitals in the Valais canton quickly reached full capacity, forcing emergency services to airlift critically injured patients to the University Hospital Zurich.

Swiss authorities have declared a state of emergency. Police have cordoned off the scene and established a no-fly zone over the area to facilitate air rescue operations.

​Internationally, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed that two of its citizens are among the injured. The Swedish Foreign Ministry stated they currently have no reports of Swedish casualties.

Silvia Costelo, a BBC reporter who was in the area, stated she drove past the bar just 30 minutes before the explosion. She described the aftermath as a scene of utter panic and shock, with the sound of ambulance sirens echoing through the valley for hours.