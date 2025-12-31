M6 jammed for kilometers as crowds rush back to Bangkok Before New Year

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: December 31, 2025, 5:35 PM
M6 Motorway Heavily Congested as Holidaymakers Return to Bangkok.

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — Traffic on the special highway, M6 Motorway, has ground to a slow crawl stretching several kilometers as citizens begin their return journey to the capital.

Reporters observing the traffic flow at Kilometer 114, near Ban Pin Thong in Khanong Phra Subdistrict, Pak Chong District, noted a significant increase in vehicle volume. The congestion intensified near Kilometer 4 in Nong Nam Daeng Subdistrict, a key entry and exit point for vehicles coming from Nakhon Ratchasima to enter Bangkok.

A large number of vehicles merging at this point caused a bottleneck, resulting in tailbacks extending for several kilometers. Authorities expect the volume of accumulated traffic to rise further this evening.

The Department of Highways has opened the M6 Motorway (Bang Pa-in – Pak Chong section) free of charge for the New Year 2026 festival until January 5, 2026, covering a total distance of 196 kilometers. To manage the flow, officials initially designated the route as a one-way street for outbound traffic leaving Bangkok during the first seven days of the festival.

Drivers heading outbound (Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima) can use the route only until 24:00 on January 1, 2026.

Officials will temporarily close traffic on the Bang Pa-in – Pak Chong section from 00:01 to 06:00 on January 2, 2026. This strict closure allows authorities to clear all vehicles from the route and reverse the traffic flow to “Inbound” (heading to Bangkok) to accommodate the return rush.

Free Travel for 7 Days DOH Waives Tolls on Motorways M7 & M9 for New Year 2026

The Department of Highways (DOH) has announced a seven-day toll fee exemption to facilitate travel during the New Year 2026 festival. The measure aims to alleviate traffic congestion, support people returning to their hometowns, boost domestic tourism, and ensure efficient logistics transportation during the long holiday.

Toll Waiver Schedule The free access period is effective from 00:01 AM on December 30, 2025, until midnight on January 5, 2026.

Eligible Routes The waiver applies to the following major motorways

Motorway M7: Bangkok – Chon Buri – Pattaya – Map Ta Phut.

Motorway M9 (Outer Ring Road): Kanchanaphisek Road, specifically the Bang Pa-in – Bang Phli section and the Phra Pradaeng – Bang Khun Thian section.

24-Hour Service & Safety To enhance safety and reduce driver fatigue, the DOH has prepared 15 rest stops along these routes. Open 24 hours a day, these locations provide essential facilities, including clean restrooms, parking areas, and rest pavilions. The department has also coordinated with related agencies to deploy officers to monitor traffic and ensure safety throughout the network.

New Year Greetings The Department of Highways extends its best wishes for the New Year 2026, hoping all citizens enjoy a happy and safe journey home. Motorists are urged to drive with caution, strictly obey traffic rules, and observe warning signs to ensure a swift and accident-free trip.

