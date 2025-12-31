20 Best Places for Bangkok’s 2026 New Year Fireworks

Bangkok authorities approved 20 major sites for New Year fireworks displays, featuring riverside landmarks and downtown shopping hubs to ring in 2026 countdown.

To welcome the year 2026, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has confirmed 20 authorized locations. These sites range from iconic landmarks along the Chao Phraya River to major shopping malls in the city center for the night of December 31, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

Approved Fireworks Locations

Amazing Thailand Countdown at ICONSIAM, Khlong San District.

CentralwOrld Bangkok Countdown at CentralwOrld, Pathum Wan District.

One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026 at One Bangkok, Pathum Wan District.

Seacon Countdown 2026 at Seacon Square Srinakarin, Prawet District.

NEON Countdown 2026: The 10th Anniversary

Rajamangala National Stadium, Bang Kapi District (December 30, 2025).

Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), Bang Kapi District (December 31, 2025).

EXTRAVAGANZA SUKHUMVIT COUNTDOWN 2026

Emporium, Khlong Toei District.

EMSPHERE, Khlong Toei District.

Holiday Inn Hotel, Khlong Toei District.

EmQuartier, Watthana District.ASIATIQUE’s THAILAND COUNTDOWN 2026 at Asiatique The Riverfront, Bang Kho Laem District.

ChangChui FEST: Countdown 2026 at ChangChui Creative Park Pinklao, Bang Phlat District.

The Salil Hotel Riverside, Bang Kho Laem District.

Chatrium Hotel Riverside, Bang Kho Laem District.

Montien Riverside Hotel, Bang Kho Laem District.

Terminal 21 Rama 3, Bang Kho Laem District.

Waterside Karaoke Restaurant, Bueng Kum District.

Chocolate Ville, Khan Na Yao District.

Beachy Café, Bang Khun Thian District.

Capella Bangkok, Sathon District.

Safety Note for Pet Owners

Pet owners are advised to take extra care of their dogs and cats, as loud fireworks can cause distress. It is recommended to keep pets safely inside the house in a sound-muffled area. Ensure all gates, doors, and windows are securely closed. Pets should wear collars with identification tags including a name and contact number in case they escape due to fear.