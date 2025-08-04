Why 8 Atelier Residence is poised for growth: Phuket’s investment hotspot in the making

Phuket’s residential real estate market is no longer defined only by beachfront villas and short-stay resort condominiums. The island is now seeing sustained interest from international investors targeting long-term yields, capital stability, and access to full-scale lifestyle infrastructure.

Looking at that demand, 8 Atelier Residence by Glam Estate Group ticks all the boxes. This new condominium project introduces a low-density, freehold condominium to Bangtao-Pasak, one of Phuket’s most established inland neighbourhoods.

With just 48 units, Indo-Chine design features, and pricing that sits below comparable villa stock, it adds a fresh option to the island’s expanding pipeline of investment-grade condos. And as infrastructure continues to expand and demand shifts inland, it’s well positioned to benefit from ongoing market growth in Phuket.

1. Rental demand in prime areas remain strong

Recent market data points to a significant upswing in Phuket’s residential rental segment. According to the Bangkok Post, annual rental yields in high-demand areas are reaching 9 to 10%.

These returns are backed by high occupancy rates in prime neighbourhoods. Laguna Phuket, for example, has reported occupancy rates of 80%, up from 70% pre-pandemic. According to CBRE Thailand, one-bedroom units between 50 and 60 sqm continue to perform well, often commanding monthly rents of 50,000 to 60,000 baht.

That’s exactly the space where 8 Atelier Residence sits. Its 51.8 sqm one-bedroom layouts are sized for this market sweet spot, and the project’s inland Bangtao-Pasak location appeals to tenants looking for something quieter than the beachfront, yet still close to shopping, schools, and dining. Plus, the project’s fewer units and no hotel-style operations appeal to tenants looking for longer stays, which gives buyers a better chance of stable rental income.

Capitalise on Phuket’s real estate boom

2. Prime position in Phuket’s most livable zone

Location continues to be the most powerful factor in Phuket real estate, and 8 Atelier Residence holds a rare spot. It sits in Pasak, a subdistrict of Cheong Thale that sits just inland from Bang Tao Beach. This area is widely regarded as one of the most livable and investment-worthy areas in Phuket.

Thanks to its location, 8 Atelier Residence offers easy access to international schools, golf courses, beach clubs, co-working hubs, and high-end dining. Lifestyle centres like Boat Avenue, Porto de Phuket, and Blue Tree are all within a five- to ten-minute drive.

This part of the island has also become a hub for luxury development. Branded residences, multimillion-baht villas, and flagship resorts have driven up land values and reshaped the area’s profile.

3. Infrastructure pipeline adds long-term value

In addition to the existing amenities and connectivity, you can expect future infrastructure to further boost asset values across Phuket. The government is pushing forward with major transport upgrades like the Muang Mai Intersection project, a new Light Rail Transit system, the Kathu-Patong Tunnel, and an elevated expressway connecting key districts.

Healthcare and tourism infrastructure are expanding, too. The under-construction Phuket International Medical Hub and a new Bumrungrad International Hospital will support the growing base of long-stay medical travellers.

These projects are concentrated around areas like Bang Tao and Cheong Thale, which strengthens the case for early investment. Buyers of 8 Atelier Residence are effectively entering a market that has already begun transitioning from seasonal tourism to stable, infrastructure-supported residency.

4. A targeted approach in a crowded market

Many condos in Phuket follow a familiar formula, often leaning on tropical Balinese-inspired aesthetics. While this approach remains popular, it can also lead to overcrowding and a lack of distinction in the market. 8 Atelier Residence offers a clear alternative.

The project is the only condo in Pasak to adopt an Indo-Chine design concept. Inside, the interiors feature a custom-built fitted furniture, chevron-patterned flooring, recessed ceilings with gold detailing, and tastefully curated finishes that prioritise quality and texture.

Amenities support that same level of attention. Residents have access to a rooftop garden, co-working and co-dining spaces, a 45-metre swimming pool, fitness and wellness rooms, and pet-friendly options on selected floors. Plus, it’s the only condo in an area dominated by luxury villas and private estates, which means residents benefit from a quieter environment that’s rarely available in Phuket’s condo market.

With all of its features, it’s clear that Glam Estate Group doesn’t build the condo to serve the short-stay tourist market. It also doesn’t follow the hotel-condo hybrid model or compete with large branded towers. Instead, it targets mid-luxury buyers and tenants who value privacy, great design, and a more residential setting.

5. Competitive entry point with limited inventory

Starting from 5.6 million baht (around US$170,000), with a foreign freehold quota available, 8 Atelier Residence offers a competitive price compared to nearby branded properties. Plus, early bird discounts of up to 10% are currently available on select units. For buyers focused on mid- to long-term appreciation or rental income, this represents a rare opportunity to enter a maturing market at a relatively accessible price point.

Compared to larger developments with hundreds of units, the limited inventory at 8 Atelier Residence may offer more protection from future supply pressures. The building’s compact scale also reduces operational complexity for investors who plan to self-manage or work with a third-party rental agency.

8 Atelier is a smart addition to any investment portfolio

Not every property needs to deliver both lifestyle and ROI. But in Phuket’s real estate market, those that do tend to outperform. 8 Atelier Residence is one of the few developments to combine high-spec interiors, thoughtful scale, and prime location – all with numbers that speak for themselves.

If 8 Atelier Residence sounds like the kind of property you’ve been looking for in Phuket, now’s the time to take a closer look. With everything it has to offer, a property like this won’t stay in the market for long. Visit the full listing on Dot Property to explore floor plans, pricing, and exclusive launch offers.

