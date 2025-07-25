Inside 8 Atelier: Indo-Chine-inspired living meets boutique investment potential in Phuket

Phuket’s Bangtao-Pasak neighbourhood is already known for its polished villa compounds, upscale dining, and easy access to international schools and beaches. And it’s about to gain even more character with the arrival of 8 Atelier Residence. This upcoming condominium project, set for completion in mid-2027, brings a refined Indo-Chine design language to an area long dominated by modern tropical villas.

With only 48 units on offer, it gives investors and future residents a chance to own a condo in Phuket that’s both architecturally distinct and commercially promising.

8 Atelier Residence overview

Price From ≈5.6 million Baht Price per sqm Starting from ≈110,000 baht Early-bird discount 10% off for the first 10 units Location Pasak Soi 8, Choeng Thale, Phuket Unit types 1BR (51.8 sqm), 2BR (85.35 to 95 sqm), 3BR (122.7 sqm), Penthouse (276.31 sqm) Number of units 48 units total Construction status Starts Q3 2025 Delivery time Estimated in mid-2027

Interior design inspired by history

When you think of a luxury condo in Phuket, tropical-style homes with open-plan layouts and modern finishes might be the first thing that comes to mind. 8 Atelier Residence has all of that, but with a lot more personality.

The project is being brought to life by Glam Estate Group with the help of 88 My Space Design, a well-known interior design studio based in Phuket. Instead of following trends, they’ve chosen something more meaningful. The design is based on the Indo-Chine style, which mixes French colonial architecture and traditional Chinese and Vietnamese aesthetics. The result is a rich, timeless look that feels romantic yet contemporary.

Natural materials like teak wood and handwoven rattan feature prominently across the building, selected for both their visual warmth and cultural heritage. Moreover, symmetrical layouts and calming monochromatic tones create a sense of order and elegance. Every element has been chosen to encourage flow, ease of movement, and connection between generations.

Boutique scale, built-in character

8 Atelier Residence features only 48 units. Among these, there’s a single penthouse measuring 276 sqm, 12 one-bedroom units starting at 51 sqm, 30 two-bedroom layouts ranging up to 95 sqm, and 5 three-bedroom options.

The smaller scale is part of the condo’s appeal. Unlike many larger developments in Phuket, 8 Atelier Residence offers a more curated, private living experience with a stronger sense of community. Although the building is low-rise, its location in an upscale, open neighbourhood surrounded by villas means practically all units enjoy scenic views, without being overshadowed by high-rise towers.

Moreover, there’s a focus on long-term value and liveability. The well-rounded suite of amenities reflects that. A 45-metre swimming pool, full-size gymnasium, kids’ club, co-dining areas, and a rooftop garden are all included to serve residents who plan to stay for more than just the holidays. There’s also a co-working space available, with fast internet for digital nomads and remote workers.

And in a rare move for Phuket, the building features designated pet-friendly floors, as well as 49 car parking spaces and 19 for motorcycles.

Investment appeal in Phuket’s top-growth zone

If you view Phuket from an investment perspective, you’ve probably noticed Bangtao-Pasak has become one of the island’s most desirable neighbourhoods. Property prices in the area have seen steady growth, supported by strong demand from entrepreneurs, long-stay travellers, and families relocating from Europe and other parts of Asia.

8 Atelier Residence fits naturally into this picture. The boutique condo may not have direct beach access, but the convenience of its setting more than makes up for it. It’s located just minutes from Bangtao Beach and within walking distance to cafés, restaurants, wellness centres, and retail hotspots like Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket.

For investors, there’s solid value on offer. Units start at 5.6 million baht, with an average price of 110,000 baht per sqm, which is about 32% below the average of 144,000 baht per sqm for comparable condos around the area. In addition, early buyers benefit from a 10% discount on the first ten units, and foreign freehold quotas are available.

The estimated gross rental yields in Phuket, including Bangtao and neighbouring Laguna, is estimated to be more than 8%. Combined with upcoming infrastructure improvements and the arrival of high-end branded residences, 8 Atelier Residence’s long-term potential for capital appreciation is strong.

While many developments in Phuket opt for minimalism or resort-inspired modernism, 8 Atelier Residence offers something more intimate and expressive. It’s rare to find a condo that feels as carefully designed as a high-end private villa. That rarity is part of its market strength.

