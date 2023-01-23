Check out these amazing houses in Bangkok’s posh areas – All under 800,000 USD!

PHOTO Modern 7 Bedrooms Townhouse in Ekkamai via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Are you in the market for a stylish and luxurious house for sale in the posh neighbourhoods of Bangkok, with a budget of fewer than 1 million dollars? Then you’ve come to the right place. This article will take you on a tour of what your money can buy in Bangkok’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, all for under 1 million USD. From sleek and modern to spacious and elegant, you’ll be surprised at what you can get for under one million dollars in this vibrant city. So sit back, relax, and get ready to be inspired as we showcase the best of what Bangkok’s real estate market has to offer.

An all-white townhouse for those looking for luxury

Price for sale: $664,000 (฿22,000,000)

Ready for the ultimate luxury living experience? Look no further than this stunning townhouse located in the heart of Bangkok’s Ekkamai 12 neighbourhood. This 200 sqm property boasts 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a home office, providing ample space for you and your family to live in comfort and style.

Completed in June 2022, this townhouse was designed by leading architects and features high-end finishes throughout. With 3.5-meter high ceilings in the master bedroom, a walk-in closet, and a marble bathroom with separate bedrooms and sitting areas, you’ll feel like royalty every time you enter. The kitchen and bathrooms are outfitted with granite and marble counters, and the high-quality Winset windows let in plenty of natural light.

Moreover, the indoor atrium is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the sun, and the 2 balconies and pocket garden provide ample outdoor space for you to enjoy. And with a 2 car garage, you’ll never have to worry about parking. The indoor/outdoor kitchen area is perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a family meal.

And with a base price of $664,000 ($3,320/sqm), this townhouse is a steal. So don’t wait; come see it for yourself and experience the ultimate in luxury living.

This house has a rooftop swimming pool!

Price for sale: $664,000 (฿22,000,000)

This townhouse is an ideal choice for families looking for a comfortable, modern and convenient lifestyle. With a great location in the heart of Ekamai, you’re never too far away from everyday conveniences. The Park Lane 22 property is perfect for a family who wants to enjoy a luxurious and contemporary lifestyle in a central location.

So, don’t miss out on this great opportunity and come take a look at this beautiful townhome at The Park Lane 22. You and your family will love the comfort and convenience of this luxurious, modern and contemporary home. You can easily access it from the BTS Station and nearby shopping malls. With the stunning rooftop swimming pool, relax with your family and spend quality time together.

The perfect place to live for a big, happy family

Price for sale: $691,000 (฿)

This 7-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Ekkamai is perfect for large families who are looking for a luxurious and spacious home. Located in the popular Khlong Tan Nuea area, you’ll be surrounded by the beauty of Bangkok. Moreover, this sprawling 430 SqM house has been recently renovated and is ready for you to move in. Featuring 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a rooftop terrace, you’ll have plenty of room for your family. You’ll also get the benefit of covered parking, balconies, and a luxurious bathroom.

Imagine the joy of living in this beautiful home surrounded by the vibrant culture of Bangkok. From the convenience of nearby shopping and entertainment to the peacefulness of the local temples, you’ll be surrounded by beauty.

This is your chance to own a piece of paradise! Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity. Contact us today to learn more about this 7-bedroom townhouse in Ekkamai and see how you can make it yours.

Bright, airy, and modern

Price for sale: $754,000 (฿25,000,000)

This incredible opportunity to own a luxurious townhouse in Phattanawet, Pridi Banomyong 26, is one that you cannot pass up! It’s the perfect place to live, with airy, open spaces, modern design, and plenty of natural light that fills the home with a warm and inviting atmosphere. As you walk in, you will be greeted with Travertine marble floors and a beautiful marble staircase, and after a long day, you can relax in your own private marble plunge pool.

The home has 4 bedrooms, 4 ensuite bathrooms, 1 guest toilet, and an additional large room that can be used for an office, gym, or entertainment room. With three big balconies and a rooftop terrace, you will have plenty of outdoor space to enjoy. This home also includes a Kohler bathtub, 4 rain showers, and plenty of storage space. With a 114 sqm land size and 265 sqm usable area, the home is conveniently located near St Andrew’s International School and Bangkok Prep T77 and only 5 minutes to Ekkamai, Sukhumvit 71. This is your chance to own a luxurious home for under 1 million dollars in the heart of Bangkok.

Warm and inviting 3-bedroom house in Sukhumvit 49

Price for sale: $739,000,000 (฿24,500,000)

This house for sale in Bangkok is the perfect solution for any family looking for a cosy and comfortable home. With a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms, this 250 SqM townhouse is ideal for living and entertaining. Furthermore, this property oozes a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The townhouse has a full western kitchen, a large kitchen and dining table, and a private garden. Moreover, it features a balcony and covered parking. You will also love the cute and quirky features throughout the house, together with its very modern and stylish interior.

Imagine coming home to this lovely house every day and getting to enjoy its warm atmosphere. You can have the best of both worlds – a cosy and quiet home in a great location. his house is just minutes away from Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and is available for a base price of ฿24,500,000 (฿98,000/SqM).

