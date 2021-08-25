Best of
Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand
When seeking to purchase, sell, or rent a home, finding the most qualified agents to help you with the process is crucial. In Thailand, we’re spoilt for choice with hundreds of agents in the country. However, finding the right agent for you can be quite tricky; especially when searching for one who can be trusted. We’ve listed some of the best real estate agents in Thailand who promise to fulfil all of your property needs.
1. FazWaz
FazWaz is a real estate marketplace offering properties for sale and rent. Based in Thailand, they operate in 6 major regions and thus are easily accessible. In addition, they “provide instant access to the largest selection of new-build condominium homes, brought together on an easy-to-use platform that aims to simplify the process of researching and identifying a property to buy”. Recently, they have launched their “Insights” app which delivers comprehensive data for Thailand’s real estate market.
Overall, their services are top-tier – with their real-time market data and experienced local agents, they can instantly match buyers and renters with their dream property.
Services Offered: Sales, leasing, property management & research, consultancy and real estate investments.
Property Types: Includes all kinds of residential and commercial properties. These include condos, houses, villas, land and more.
Areas Served: Phuket, Bangkok, Koh Samui, Pattaya City, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin.
2. CBRE Thailand
Founded in 1988, CBRE was the first real estate firm to open in Bangkok. Nowadays, they have grown to become market leaders in the industry and have over 1,300 property professionals in Thailand. In addition, they have won multiple awards; including the title of “Worlds Best Real Estate Agency Website” at the International Property Awards in 2019.
They offer strategic guidance and execution in property sales and leasing of all kinds. This consists of a custom mix of products and services, within the categories of advisory & transaction, research & consulting, valuation as well as property and facility management.
Services Offered: Sales, leasing, property management, property research, evaluation and market research. thus
Property Types: All property types. This includes residential and commercial properties, such as golf courses, hotels, factories, office spaces, condos and more.
Areas Served: 19 locations in Thailand, with a focus on Bangkok and Phuket.
3. RE/MAX Thailand
Founded in 1973 in Colorado, RE/MAX are a international real estate brand. In fact, many consider them as no.1 in the world for real estate brokerage services. It currently has more than 100,000 agents in 100 countries worldwide. Their presence is well-known in Thailand to, with over 28 branches across the country.
Their professional agents can help you buy, sell and rent properties. Furthermore, they are often praised for their outstanding local knowledge and have made a name for themselves due to their customer centred services.
Services Offered: Guidance on buying, managing, renting out and selling commercial and residential properties.
Property Types: Residential: condo, villa, land and penthouse. Commercial: hotel & hospitality, industrial, farm/land and office. thus
Areas Served: The majority of Thailand with offices in Bangkok, Songkhla Chiang Rai, Koh Samui, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Surat Thani, Phuket and beyond.
4. Knight Frank Thailand
Knight & Frank are a UK based real estate agency with around 500 employees in Thailand. Established in Bangkok in 1998, they’ve since expanded to Phuket, opening an office there in 2004.
Their expert specialist departments advise and consult on all aspects of property. Furthermore, their services are extensive, including residential, industrial and commercial property sales as well as project marketing, rental services, consultancy and more. Thus, whether you’re an investor, corporate or homeowner, Knight Frank can support all of your personal and business property needs. Finally, some of their notable projects include the Niche Mono Sukhumvit – a high-rise and luxury condo in Bangkok.
Services Offered: Sales, leasing, project marketing, valuation services, property management and consultancy.
Property Types: Residential and commercial properties such as condos, apartments, villas, multi-family projects, hotels, land, offices and more.
Areas Served: Focus mainly on Phuket and Bangkok.
5. Colliers International Thailand real estate
First founded in 1898 in Canada, then 2007 in Bangkok, Colliers International Thailand have decades of experience. They provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. Furthermore, “with annualised revenues of $3.3 billion and $45 billion of assets under management, [they aim to] maximise the potential of property to accelerate the success of their clients”.
Their services are broad and they operate across the whole country with around 250 employees nationwide. In addition, they boast an impressive roster of clients including Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and Singha.
Services Offered: Residential sales & leasing, retail, office, industrial, real estate management, advisory, evaluation and finally, capital markets & investments services.
Property Types: All types of commercial and residential including condos, villas, hotels, land, offices and family-homes.
Areas Served: Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Phuket, Pattaya, Jomtien, Hua Hin, Cha Am, Koh Samui and Chiang Mai.
