Connect with us

Best of

Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand

Felicia

Published

 on 

When seeking to purchase, sell, or rent a home, finding the most qualified agents to help you with the process is crucial. In Thailand, we’re spoilt for choice with hundreds of agents in the country. However, finding the right agent for you can be quite tricky; especially when searching for one who can be trusted. We’ve listed some of the best real estate agents in Thailand who promise to fulfil all of your property needs.

Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand

1. FazWaz

FazWaz is a real estate marketplace offering properties for sale and rent. Based in Thailand, they operate in 6 major regions and thus are easily accessible. In addition, they “provide instant access to the largest selection of new-build condominium homes, brought together on an easy-to-use platform that aims to simplify the process of researching and identifying a property to buy”. Recently, they have launched their “Insights” app which delivers comprehensive data for Thailand’s real estate market.

Overall, their services are top-tier – with their real-time market data and experienced local agents, they can instantly match buyers and renters with their dream property.

Services Offered: Sales, leasing, property management & research, consultancy and real estate investments.

Property Types: Includes all kinds of residential and commercial properties. These include condos, houses, villas, land and more.

Areas Served: Phuket, Bangkok, Koh Samui, Pattaya City, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin.

Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via FazWaz

2. CBRE Thailand

Founded in 1988, CBRE was the first real estate firm to open in Bangkok. Nowadays, they have grown to become market leaders in the industry and have over 1,300 property professionals in Thailand. In addition, they have won multiple awards; including the title of “Worlds Best Real Estate Agency Website” at the International Property Awards in 2019.

They offer strategic guidance and execution in property sales and leasing of all kinds. This consists of a custom mix of products and services, within the categories of advisory & transaction, research & consulting, valuation as well as property and facility management.

Services Offered: Sales, leasing, property management, property research, evaluation and market research. thus

Property Types: All property types. This includes residential and commercial properties, such as golf courses, hotels, factories, office spaces, condos and more.

Areas Served: 19 locations in Thailand, with a focus on Bangkok and Phuket.

Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via CBRE

3. RE/MAX Thailand

Founded in 1973 in Colorado, RE/MAX are a international real estate brand. In fact, many consider them as no.1 in the world for real estate brokerage services. It currently has more than 100,000 agents in 100 countries worldwide. Their presence is well-known in Thailand to, with over 28 branches across the country.

Their professional agents can help you buy, sell and rent properties. Furthermore, they are often praised for their outstanding local knowledge and have made a name for themselves due to their customer centred services.

Services Offered: Guidance on buying, managing, renting out and selling commercial and residential properties.

Property Types: Residential: condo, villa, land and penthouse. Commercial: hotel & hospitality, industrial, farm/land and office. thus

Areas Served: The majority of Thailand with offices in Bangkok, Songkhla Chiang Rai, Koh Samui, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Surat Thani, Phuket and beyond.

Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via RE/MAX

4. Knight Frank Thailand

Knight & Frank are a UK based real estate agency with around 500 employees in Thailand. Established in Bangkok in 1998, they’ve since expanded to Phuket, opening an office there in 2004.

Their expert specialist departments advise and consult on all aspects of property. Furthermore, their services are extensive, including residential, industrial and commercial property sales as well as project marketing, rental services, consultancy and more. Thus, whether you’re an investor, corporate or homeowner, Knight Frank can support all of your personal and business property needs. Finally, some of their notable projects include the Niche Mono Sukhumvit – a high-rise and luxury condo in Bangkok.

Services Offered: Sales, leasing, project marketing, valuation services, property management and consultancy.

Property Types: Residential and commercial properties such as condos, apartments, villas, multi-family projects, hotels, land, offices and more.

Areas Served: Focus mainly on Phuket and Bangkok.

Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via Knight Frank

5. Colliers International Thailand real estate

First founded in 1898 in Canada, then 2007 in Bangkok, Colliers International Thailand have decades of experience. They provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. Furthermore, “with annualised revenues of $3.3 billion and $45 billion of assets under management, [they aim to] maximise the potential of property to accelerate the success of their clients”.

Their services are broad and they operate across the whole country with around 250 employees nationwide. In addition, they boast an impressive roster of clients including Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and Singha.

Services Offered: Residential sales & leasing, retail, office, industrial, real estate management, advisory, evaluation and finally, capital markets & investments services.

Property Types: All types of commercial and residential including condos, villas, hotels, land, offices and family-homes.

Areas Served: Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Phuket, Pattaya, Jomtien, Hua Hin, Cha Am, Koh Samui and Chiang Mai.

Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via Colliers International

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Felicia

Felicia is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from life style to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter working for many news and media companies, where she worked with several brands in England and Myanmar to help them increase their online presence. She is a graduate from University of Brighton, England.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Best of48 seconds ago

Top 5 Real Estate Agencies in Thailand
Best of4 mins ago

Best Wedding Venues in Bangkok
Thailand16 mins ago

Husband and wife arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine to Hong Kong

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Video45 mins ago

Thailand News Today | 7 policemen arrested over killing of drug dealer | August 25
World45 mins ago

Indonesian navy seizes tanker and crew, says they stole oil
Thailand2 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 25
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Mobile vaccination bus to travel around Bangkok, exact locations to be visited unknown
Thailand2 hours ago

Covid delays construction of 3 train lines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Record 156 Covid-19 infections as Phuket edges near 800 a week
Best of3 hours ago

Top 5 activities you must do in Chon Buri
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Purchase of 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits paused again
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 18,417 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

7 arrest warrants approved for police suspects in Nakhon Sawan torture killing case
Best of5 hours ago

The best weekend getaways from Bangkok
Transport5 hours ago

Phuket-Samui flights on Bangkok Airways resume from today
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending