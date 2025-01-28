The Island Collection Villas, where luxury meets tranquillity in Phuket’s most sought-after location

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya16 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
110 3 minutes read
The Island Collection Villas, where luxury meets tranquillity in Phuket’s most sought-after location
Image via The Island Collection Villas

Phuket has seen a strong comeback in property value, especially for high-end villas and condos close to exclusive beaches like Layan. And as tropical island living becomes more attractive than ever, buyers seek properties that offer both luxury and serenity.

Completed in November 2024 with just nine exclusive pool villas available, The Island Collection Villas meet this demand perfectly. Developed by Siamese Stone, a joint venture between Siamese Asset, Ritta, Cornerstone, and Dynasty Development, these villas provide exclusive residences in one of Thailand’s most desirable areas.

Here’s what makes The Island Collection Villas stand out in Phuket’s luxury property market.

1. Prime location in Phuket

Living space at The Island Collection Villas
Image via The Island Collection Villas

Situated on Kok Tanode Soi 3, The Island Collection Villas’ prime location offers the best of both worlds: convenient access to high-end amenities and a peaceful setting for those seeking tranquillity.

Related Articles

World-class golf courses, Michelin-starred dining, cosy cafés, and premium shopping at Central Phuket and Boat Avenue are practically on your doorstep. Layan Beach and Phuket’s renowned beach clubs, such as Xana Beach Club, are only a short drive away for those looking to unwind and fully embrace island living.

Plus, Phuket International is close by, and these villas are ideal for frequent travellers or anyone who needs easy access to global destinations. Therefore, they’re the ultimate choice for both full-time residents and those looking for a high-end holiday home.

2. Modern tropical design with unmatched quality

Dining room at The Island Collection Villas
Image via The Island Collection Villas

The Island Collection Villas showcase an innovative design influenced by modern tropical living, with Siamese Stone setting a new benchmark for opulence, comfort, and quality.

These exclusive pool villas offer four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and generous multi-functional spaces across a spacious 907-square-metre build-up area. Each one is created with careful attention to detail, incorporating high-quality materials and thoughtful design elements.

With this level of quality, you can be sure to enjoy an exceptional living experience and a sound, enduring investment that will stand the test of time.

3. Limited availability, high demand

Walk-in closet of a luxury villa in Phuket
Image via The Island Collection Villas

Phuket has a competitive luxury real estate market, and exclusive properties are increasingly rare, particularly in high-demand locations like Layan Beach. With only nine units available, The Island Collection Villas offer an exclusivity that can’t easily be replicated.

Recent trends in Phuket’s real estate market reveal a steady rise in demand for upscale, limited-edition villas driven by both local and international interest. High-end villas in prestigious locations, particularly near the beach, remain in short supply as development space becomes increasingly limited.

This scarcity is especially attractive to investors, as it suggests greater resilience in property value. Additionally, Phuket continues to be one of Thailand’s most sought-after destinations, which draws high-end buyers looking for unique lifestyle investments.

4. Strong potential for rental income

Bedroom
Image via The Island Collection Villas

Phuket is a magnet for international tourists, consistently ranked among the top travel destinations in the world. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported over 3.6 million visitors to the island.

Since its recovery post-pandemic, luxury accommodations have been in high demand throughout the year. And with rental yields in Phuket averaging 9 to 10% per year, The Island Collection Villas are set to provide strong returns.

5. A lifestyle investment with flexible ownership options

Bathroom
Image via The Island Collection Villas

If you’re looking for a luxurious second home or vacation property in Phuket that also serves as an income-generating asset, The Island Collection Villas are the best choice for you. With a flexible ownership structure offering both freehold and leasehold options, these villas allow you to enjoy private, high-end living with the added benefits of financial returns.

6. Built by the best, designed to last

The Island Collection Villas exterior
Image via The Island Collection Villas

The Island Collection Villas are built by some of the most reliable and experienced names in the business. This project is made possible by the joint venture of Siamese Asset PLC, Ritta Holding, Cornerstone, and Dynasty Development.

As a heavyweight in Thailand’s real estate scene, Siamese Asset is known for creating modern, innovative, stylish properties that are as functional as they are stunning. Backing up their creative vision is Ritta Holding, which boasts over 40 years of construction experience. They’re all about delivering on time and building to the highest standards.

Meanwhile, Cornerstone keeps everything running smoothly. Their meticulous approach also guarantees that no detail, no matter how small, is overlooked. And finally, Dynasty Development rounds out the team with their unmatched expertise in creating bespoke luxury properties. With a portfolio that screams sophistication, their involvement means The Island Collection Villas will improve both your lifestyle and investment portfolio.

Together, this joint venture created something you can count on: homes that aren’t just beautiful but also built to last. When you invest in The Island Collection Villas, you’re investing in quality, reliability, and a team that delivers every time.

Prime location, exclusivity, rental potential, and lifestyle benefits are just some of the benefits that The Island Collection Villas offer. With only nine units available, each villa represents a rare investment opportunity in a property market that is expected to continue thriving.

The Island Collection Villas have now been fully completed, and Siamese Stone is excited to invite you to visit the Island Collection Sales Gallery and experience these exceptional properties firsthand. Contact Siamese Stone Development at +66 835 293 388 or register online to receive special privileges.

Sponsored


Latest Thailand News
Bangkok&#8217;s Suvarnabhumi leads Southeast Asia aviation industry Aviation News

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi leads Southeast Asia aviation industry

14 hours ago
Bangkok prison scrutinised for bribes and Chinese inmate privilege Bangkok News

Bangkok prison scrutinised for bribes and Chinese inmate privilege

14 hours ago
Chinese New Year spending in Thailand hits 51 billion baht Business News

Chinese New Year spending in Thailand hits 51 billion baht

14 hours ago
Russian couple accused of dining and dashing at many Phuket restaurants Crime News

Russian couple accused of dining and dashing at many Phuket restaurants

14 hours ago
No promises on 400 baht minumum wage: Labour chief Economy News

No promises on 400 baht minumum wage: Labour chief

15 hours ago
Drowsy truck driver crashes into parked pickup, injuring woman and killing dog Crime News

Drowsy truck driver crashes into parked pickup, injuring woman and killing dog

15 hours ago
Chiang Mai to join UNESCO’s World Heritage list Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai to join UNESCO’s World Heritage list

15 hours ago
Thailand to launch digital TM6 for tourists, delays 300-baht fee Politics News

Thailand to launch digital TM6 for tourists, delays 300-baht fee

16 hours ago
The Island Collection Villas, where luxury meets tranquillity in Phuket’s most sought-after location Destination Guide

The Island Collection Villas, where luxury meets tranquillity in Phuket’s most sought-after location

16 hours ago
China exposes 36 scam gangs targeting victims with 100k callers China News

China exposes 36 scam gangs targeting victims with 100k callers

16 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver denies raping victim despite her fleeing in underwear Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver denies raping victim despite her fleeing in underwear

16 hours ago
Worker electrocuted in shocking Pattaya restaurant accident Crime News

Worker electrocuted in shocking Pattaya restaurant accident

17 hours ago
Chinese nationals deny dine and dash, citing a misunderstanding Crime News

Chinese nationals deny dine and dash, citing a misunderstanding

17 hours ago
3 poachers caught with wildlife carcasses in Kanchanaburi Crime News

3 poachers caught with wildlife carcasses in Kanchanaburi

17 hours ago
Motorcyclist’s dangerous Pattaya stunt sparks outrage Crime News

Motorcyclist’s dangerous Pattaya stunt sparks outrage

17 hours ago
Thailand seeks parliamentary consent for Cambodia maritime dispute talks Thailand News

Thailand seeks parliamentary consent for Cambodia maritime dispute talks

17 hours ago
Bangkok train ridership surges 60% amid free transport initiative Bangkok News

Bangkok train ridership surges 60% amid free transport initiative

18 hours ago
Elephants wreak havoc on Prachin Buri sugarcane farms Central Thailand News

Elephants wreak havoc on Prachin Buri sugarcane farms

18 hours ago
Malaysian tourists die in motorcycle crash on Thai road Road deaths

Malaysian tourists die in motorcycle crash on Thai road

18 hours ago
Thailand plans integrated casino complexes to boost economy Thailand News

Thailand plans integrated casino complexes to boost economy

18 hours ago
Phuket’s burning ban: Violators face 20 years amid smog crisis Environment News

Phuket’s burning ban: Violators face 20 years amid smog crisis

18 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist hits South Korean man on zebra crossing Bangkok News

Thai motorcyclist hits South Korean man on zebra crossing

18 hours ago
Major drug bust: 10,000 meth tablets found in fuel tank Crime News

Major drug bust: 10,000 meth tablets found in fuel tank

18 hours ago
South Korean tourists outnumber Chinese in Chiang Mai amid direct flights boost Business News

South Korean tourists outnumber Chinese in Chiang Mai amid direct flights boost

19 hours ago
Rare algae bloom turns Laem Bali Hai shoreline green Environment News

Rare algae bloom turns Laem Bali Hai shoreline green

20 hours ago
Destination GuideHot PropertyProperty News
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya16 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
110 3 minutes read
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

Related Articles

Condo or resort? Inside PEYLAA, the upcoming Phuket project that promises to let you live the moment

Condo or resort? Inside PEYLAA, the upcoming Phuket project that promises to let you live the moment

2 weeks ago
Thailand&#8217;s new luxury lies in wellbeing, culinary tourism, and brands

Thailand’s new luxury lies in wellbeing, culinary tourism, and brands

2 weeks ago
Some like it hot: Phuket property market in 2024

Some like it hot: Phuket property market in 2024

4 weeks ago
Sea view vs mountain view: Which Etherhome Phuket condo unit suits you?

Sea view vs mountain view: Which Etherhome Phuket condo unit suits you?

4 weeks ago