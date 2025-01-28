The Island Collection Villas, where luxury meets tranquillity in Phuket’s most sought-after location

Image via The Island Collection Villas

Phuket has seen a strong comeback in property value, especially for high-end villas and condos close to exclusive beaches like Layan. And as tropical island living becomes more attractive than ever, buyers seek properties that offer both luxury and serenity.

Completed in November 2024 with just nine exclusive pool villas available, The Island Collection Villas meet this demand perfectly. Developed by Siamese Stone, a joint venture between Siamese Asset, Ritta, Cornerstone, and Dynasty Development, these villas provide exclusive residences in one of Thailand’s most desirable areas.

Here’s what makes The Island Collection Villas stand out in Phuket’s luxury property market.

1. Prime location in Phuket

Situated on Kok Tanode Soi 3, The Island Collection Villas’ prime location offers the best of both worlds: convenient access to high-end amenities and a peaceful setting for those seeking tranquillity.

World-class golf courses, Michelin-starred dining, cosy cafés, and premium shopping at Central Phuket and Boat Avenue are practically on your doorstep. Layan Beach and Phuket’s renowned beach clubs, such as Xana Beach Club, are only a short drive away for those looking to unwind and fully embrace island living.

Plus, Phuket International is close by, and these villas are ideal for frequent travellers or anyone who needs easy access to global destinations. Therefore, they’re the ultimate choice for both full-time residents and those looking for a high-end holiday home.

2. Modern tropical design with unmatched quality

The Island Collection Villas showcase an innovative design influenced by modern tropical living, with Siamese Stone setting a new benchmark for opulence, comfort, and quality.

These exclusive pool villas offer four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and generous multi-functional spaces across a spacious 907-square-metre build-up area. Each one is created with careful attention to detail, incorporating high-quality materials and thoughtful design elements.

With this level of quality, you can be sure to enjoy an exceptional living experience and a sound, enduring investment that will stand the test of time.

3. Limited availability, high demand

Phuket has a competitive luxury real estate market, and exclusive properties are increasingly rare, particularly in high-demand locations like Layan Beach. With only nine units available, The Island Collection Villas offer an exclusivity that can’t easily be replicated.

Recent trends in Phuket’s real estate market reveal a steady rise in demand for upscale, limited-edition villas driven by both local and international interest. High-end villas in prestigious locations, particularly near the beach, remain in short supply as development space becomes increasingly limited.

This scarcity is especially attractive to investors, as it suggests greater resilience in property value. Additionally, Phuket continues to be one of Thailand’s most sought-after destinations, which draws high-end buyers looking for unique lifestyle investments.

4. Strong potential for rental income

Phuket is a magnet for international tourists, consistently ranked among the top travel destinations in the world. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported over 3.6 million visitors to the island.

Since its recovery post-pandemic, luxury accommodations have been in high demand throughout the year. And with rental yields in Phuket averaging 9 to 10% per year, The Island Collection Villas are set to provide strong returns.

5. A lifestyle investment with flexible ownership options

If you’re looking for a luxurious second home or vacation property in Phuket that also serves as an income-generating asset, The Island Collection Villas are the best choice for you. With a flexible ownership structure offering both freehold and leasehold options, these villas allow you to enjoy private, high-end living with the added benefits of financial returns.

6. Built by the best, designed to last

The Island Collection Villas are built by some of the most reliable and experienced names in the business. This project is made possible by the joint venture of Siamese Asset PLC, Ritta Holding, Cornerstone, and Dynasty Development.

As a heavyweight in Thailand’s real estate scene, Siamese Asset is known for creating modern, innovative, stylish properties that are as functional as they are stunning. Backing up their creative vision is Ritta Holding, which boasts over 40 years of construction experience. They’re all about delivering on time and building to the highest standards.

Meanwhile, Cornerstone keeps everything running smoothly. Their meticulous approach also guarantees that no detail, no matter how small, is overlooked. And finally, Dynasty Development rounds out the team with their unmatched expertise in creating bespoke luxury properties. With a portfolio that screams sophistication, their involvement means The Island Collection Villas will improve both your lifestyle and investment portfolio.

Together, this joint venture created something you can count on: homes that aren’t just beautiful but also built to last. When you invest in The Island Collection Villas, you’re investing in quality, reliability, and a team that delivers every time.

Prime location, exclusivity, rental potential, and lifestyle benefits are just some of the benefits that The Island Collection Villas offer. With only nine units available, each villa represents a rare investment opportunity in a property market that is expected to continue thriving.

The Island Collection Villas have now been fully completed, and Siamese Stone is excited to invite you to visit the Island Collection Sales Gallery and experience these exceptional properties firsthand. Contact Siamese Stone Development at +66 835 293 388 or register online to receive special privileges.

Sponsored



