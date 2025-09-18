Searching for a pet-friendly condo in Thailand? The options are finally growing

If you have a pet, you know how tricky searching for pet-friendly condos in Thailand can be. You can walk your furry friend through leafy streets, take them to a café with outdoor seating, or let them run on the beach at sunrise, but bringing them into your home is often another story since most condominiums (the go-to choice for expats) shut the door on cats and dogs.

But the pet market in Thailand is booming, and demand for pet-friendly condos is impossible to ignore. So, is the reality finally changing? The short answer is yes. Across Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, and other big cities, developers are opening their doors to four-legged residents. More and more projects, like Arise Vibe in Phuket, are showing that the future of Thai living might just include your pet.

Project overview Arise Vibe Price range From ≈2.5 million Baht Price per sqm ≈94,000 to 102,000 Baht Location Si Sunthon, Thailand, Phuket Unit types Studio (25.8 m²), 1BR, 1BR Plus, 2BR, 2BR Plus (up to 91.6 m²) No. of units 411 units across 3 low-rise buildings (Building A is designated as a pet-friendly building) Pet policy Smaller units (25.85 to 34.59 m²) allow up to two pets. Larger units (38.81 to 102.66 m²) allow up to three pets. Construction status Under construction Delivery date Q2 2026

The availability of pet-friendly condos in Thailand

According to FazWaz, only about 10 to 15% of condominiums across Thailand allow pets. Bangkok leads the way with the largest selection of pet-friendly condos, though they’re concentrated in upscale areas like Thonglor, Phrom Phong, and Ekkamai. Phuket is slowly catching up, with choices in quieter residential zones, while Pattaya offers a moderate number and Samui the fewest.

These condos draw residents who see pets as part of their lifestyle and are willing to pay extra for that privilege. And pay extra they do: pet-friendly condos in the country can cost up to 20% more than non-pet-friendly ones.

Despite the scarcity and the higher cost of pet-friendly condos, the trend is gaining momentum. Thailand’s pet care market is projected to reach US$1.3 to US$1.5 billion by 2025. The driving factor? Well, put simply, pets are being humanised. Owners are buying gourmet foods, enrolling their animals in spas, and shopping for accessories as carefully as they do for their own wardrobes.

This social shift has practical implications for the property industry. People who see their pets as family expect their homes to reflect that. A dog-friendly rooftop park, an on-site grooming station, or simply the permission to live with a cat can now be a deciding factor when choosing a condo in Thailand. Developers are starting to catch up. Many of them are now branding entire projects around the idea of accommodating pets, in the same way that earlier waves of condos were branded around wellness or work-from-home amenities.

Where to find pet-friendly condos in Phuket

Finding a condo in Phuket that welcomes pets can be a challenge, but the market is slowly opening up. Currently, most pet-friendly options are located away from the busiest tourist areas, in neighbourhoods that suit long-term living. Areas like Cherng Talay and Si Sunthon have become hotspots for expats and families who want space, quieter surroundings, access to lifestyle facilities, and the freedom to live with their furry friends.

Among the new developments, Arise Vibe in Si Sunthon is the one that makes pets part of the master plan. The condo project is made up of three low-rise buildings, and Building A has been designed specifically for residents with pets.

The policy is clear and practical: smaller units, from 25.85 to 34.59 sqm, allow up to two pets. On the other hand, larger units, between 38.81 and 102.66 sqm, can welcome up to three. This means whether you’re looking at a compact studio or a spacious two-bedroom plus condo, there’s room for both you and your furry companions.

Altogether, the project offers 411 units, each of which comes with high-end finishes, a built-in kitchen, a balcony, and large windows that flood the space with natural light. Many are available fully furnished through promotional packages, so moving in with your pets is as easy as unpacking the boxes.

The developer behind Arise Vibe, Ornsirin Group, is well established in Chiang Mai, with more than 30 projects completed in northern Thailand. Their first venture in Phuket brings that experience to a growing neighbourhood.

Community living with resort-style amenities

Outside of the units, Arise Vibe is home to the largest standalone clubhouse in Phuket, with over 30 facilities for residents. There’s a 60-metre saltwater pool winding through tropical gardens, a kids’ pool, and jacuzzis. Fitness fans have access to a boxing gym, yoga studio, climbing wall, and fitness centre. For remote workers, the Harmony Hub offers co-working lounges, a library, private meeting rooms, and a live studio for content creators.

Not every facility is open to pets for the convenience of all residents, but there’s still plenty you can enjoy together. The landscaped gardens and walkable grounds, for example, give you room for everyday strolls. Plus, the shuttle service to Bang Tao Beach puts you minutes away from one of Phuket’s most pet-friendly stretches of sand.

In addition to the lifestyle amenities, the development also includes underground parking, EV charging stations, smart lockers, retail corners, and 24-hour security.

The quiet location pet owners look for

Si Sunthon has long sat in the shadow of Cherng Talay, but its quieter streets are exactly what pet owners look for. There’s room to walk without having to deal with heavy traffic, and the beaches nearby are local favourites for people who bring their pets along.

At the same time, you’re never too far from daily essentials. Phuket international schools such as UWC Thailand, BISP, and Kajonkiet Thalang School are close by, as are hospitals and malls like Robinson Lifestyle Thalang and Porto de Phuket. Looking ahead, infrastructure projects like the Phuket Light Rail and a planned expressway are expected to further increase accessibility and boost property values.

A rarity in Phuket

The demand for pet-friendly living spaces in Thailand far outstrips supply. The majority of buyers and renters with pets struggle to find suitable options, often competing over a small pool of units. This scarcity means properties that openly welcome pets like Arise Vibe tend to hold their value better and enjoy stronger rental demand than standard condos.

It’s also worth noting that the units at Arise Vibe are designed to be Airbnb-ready. Professional management services are available for owners who want to rent them out. For pet owners specifically, the convenience of a pet-friendly setup makes these units stand out on rental platforms, where competition is high but genuine pet-friendly listings are limited.

From a pricing perspective, the project is also competitive. Units start at around 94,000 baht per sqm, well below the 150,000 baht average in Cherng Talay. That gap makes entry more accessible while leaving room for appreciation as Si Sunthon continues to grow.

As pet ownership rises, the availability of pet-friendly condos will follow. Already, developers are adding pet-centric features to new projects. With the country’s pet care market showing no signs of slowing down, property that accommodates this culture is only going to become more sought after.

For those searching for a pet-friendly condo in Phuket, Arise Vibe may be the answer. Units are now available at a special price, starting from 3.9 million baht for a 1-bedroom plus with views (down from the original 4.2 million baht). Secure your unit today or get in touch with a Dot Property agent for more details.

