Phuket’s residential market accelerates as US$14 billion pipeline signals new era of global investment

Phuket real estate forum 2025 debuts to strong acclaim with 300+ industry leaders and powerful insights into the island’s future

Photo of Bill Barnett Bill BarnettPublished: November 25, 2025, 9:55 AM
483 3 minutes read
Industry leaders share insights at the inaugural Phuket Real Estate Forum 2025

Phuket’s real estate market is entering a defining new chapter, driven by rising global demand, surging long-stay migration, and a robust pipeline of investment totalling US$14 billion (455 billion Thai baht). As the island transforms into a long-term residential and lifestyle destination, its momentum was underscored this week at the Phuket Real Estate Forum 2025, which made a high-impact debut at SAii Laguna Phuket with more than 300 industry leaders in attendance.

Phuket continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and long-term appeal. As of September 2025 YTD (Year-to-Date), Phuket International Airport recorded 6.3 million arrivals, 3.8 million international and 2.4 million domestic, marking a 0.7% increase year-on-year, including a 9.2% surge in Q1 driven by strong global demand.

On the real estate front, Phuket’s transformation is accelerating. The island now hosts 43,481 residential units in the primary market and a hotel pipeline of 5,208 new keys slated to open between 2026 and 2029, bringing total inventory to 102,109 keys within four years. This ongoing expansion reinforces Phuket’s position as one of Asia’s most compelling luxury lifestyle and investment destinations.

Phuket's residential market shows growth with 43,481 units in the primary market.

The Phuket Real Estate Forum 2025, hosted by C9 Hotelworks, in collaboration with Delivering Asia, FazWaz/Dot Property Group, ThirdHome, Creative Concept AV, and the Phuket Hotels Association, explored how investment, lifestyle, and design are converging to redefine the island’s future.

In a keynote address, C9 Hotelworks emphasised the profound shift toward long-stay residency and global community-building.

“Phuket is moving beyond tourism toward becoming a world community.”

Related Articles

“The convergence of real estate and hotels is reshaping resort economies across Asia. The next growth story will be written at this intersection.”

He highlighted Phuket’s remarkable investment trajectory, noting US$10 billion in existing resort-grade real estate and US$14 billion in future supply now in development.

Keynote speakers discuss the future of Phuket real estate and long-term residency trends.
Keynote speakers at the press conference (from left to right): Jessica Lucksanawong, Titiwat Kuvijitsuwan, Proudputh Liptapanlop, Wade Shealy, Poomchai Mattayompoppinyo, Bill Barnett, and David Johnson

During a high-profile panel discussion, leaders across development, finance, hospitality, and design shared insights into the next wave of growth.

Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of Proud Real Estate PLC, whose The Residences at InterContinental Phuket Resort carries a project value of US$77 million, highlighted the growing sophistication of global buyers.

“Phuket has matured into a global residential destination. Buyers prioritise wellness, design, and long-term community living, and branded residences allow us to deliver that with credibility and consistency.”

Titiwat Kulvijitsuwan, CEO of Capstone Asset, reinforced that lifestyle-led development is shaping the new investment landscape.

“The next wave of development in Phuket is driven by lifestyle. Buyers want authenticity, wellness, and purposeful design — not just square meters.”

Design leaders from Gardens of Eden and BLINK Design Group, along with Sudara Residences Phuket, echoed the shift toward placemaking, sustainability, and projects deeply integrated with the island’s natural environment.

Developers discuss lifestyle-driven projects shaping the future of Phuket real estate.
Industry leaders discuss The Phuket Greenprint: Rethinking Design for Tomorrow

A notable forum highlight was the participation of ThirdHome, the world’s largest luxury home exchange platform, which launched in the region this year.

Wade Shealy, Founder, CEO & Chairman, highlighted the platform’s value for developers and global second-home buyers.

“Second-home buyers today want more than a deed; they want flexibility, mobility, and global access.”

“By integrating ThirdHome, Phuket developers can transform their properties into passports to the world. This gives buyers a powerful added benefit, while allowing developers to stand out in an increasingly competitive premium market.”

He noted that ThirdHome is prioritising Southeast Asia as developers race to capture a new wave of affluent buyers seeking flexible, borderless lifestyles.

“Phuket is no longer just a holiday destination; it’s becoming a global home base, and that creates immense value for owners and developers alike.”

Innovative trends in Phuket real estate include co-living and crypto-enabled transactions.
David Johnson, CEO of Delivering Asia, shares the stage with Wade Shealy, Founder and CEO of ThirdHome, discussing Owning the Stay: Vacation Homeshare’s Impact on Real Estate

Industry leaders and experts, including Boon Yongsakul, Chairman of Boat Pattana, and Adeline Phua, Managing Partner of lyf of The Ascott Limited, discussed how Phuket’s fundamentals are driving new projects and redefining the market, alongside ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

These improvements include enhanced drainage, expanded water supply, new expressways, and upgraded waste management, complemented by planned airport expansion set to support the next decade of growth.

Emerging trends such as co-living, serviced apartments, homeshare platforms, rent-to-own models, and crypto-enabled transactions further highlight how Phuket is becoming a sophisticated, multi-layered real estate ecosystem.

The Phuket Real Estate Forum 2025 is part of The C9 Sessions, an initiative designed to educate the industry, inspire innovation, and encourage cross-sector collaboration. With more than 300 delegates in attendance, the inaugural forum offered a front-row view of how Asia’s resort economies are being redefined, from the ground up, through the convergence of real estate, hospitality, finance, and design.

