Glam Estate Group unveils 8 Atelier Residence, redefining approachable luxury living in Phuket

Glam Estate Group has officially launched its newest residential project, 8 Atelier Residence, a 48-unit luxury condominium in the sought-after Pasak neighbourhood of Choeng Thale, Phuket. This refined low-density development promises to offer a fresh take on boutique condo living by combining timeless Indo-Chinese aesthetics with modern-day functionality. Thus, positioning itself as a standout in a market dominated by high-end villas.

The development marks the latest step in Glam Estate Group’s mission to create residences that deliver design, convenience, and investment potential.

A distinctive approach to condominium living

8 Atelier Residence is the only luxury condominium development in a neighbourhood otherwise defined by premium villas. That gives buyers a rare opportunity to enjoy the privacy and ambience of villa living while having access to the amenities and ease of a condominium lifestyle.

Built as a boutique residence, units range from one-bedroom (51.8 sqm) to three-bedroom units (up to 122.7 sqm), with a 276.3 sqm penthouse crowning the development.

The interiors, developed in partnership with Phuket-based studio 88 My Space, reflect a curated design language that draws on Indo-Chine influences. Warm tones, bespoke furniture, chevron wood flooring, and recessed gold-accented ceilings are some of the elements that distinguish the property.

In addition to the aesthetics, 8 Atelier Residence is created for a resort-style lifestyle. The development features a 45-metre swimming pool, rooftop garden, full-size gyms, and both sauna and steam rooms. There are also co-working and co-dining areas, plus private meeting rooms for residents.

Security is a top priority, with 24-hour CCTV, on-site security staff, a concierge service, and private parking for 49 cars and 19 motorcycles. Select floors are also pet-friendly, which is a rare feature in high-end Phuket developments.

Set in Phuket’s most promising growth corridor

Located on Pasak Soi 8, 8 Atelier Residence boasts a peaceful, residential setting just minutes from Bang Tao’s popular beach, dining, and leisure attractions. Residents are within close reach of leading international schools, medical centres, retail hubs, and wellness destinations, including Porto de Phuket, Boat Avenue, Blue Tree Phuket, and Laguna Golf Club.

Despite its serene surroundings, the development offers excellent connectivity. Multiple access points to both main and secondary roads allow residents to bypass the traffic often found in coastal areas.

Moreover, 8 Atelier Residence is at the centre of Phuket’s next wave of development. The area will soon benefit from several large-scale projects. These include a proposed 300-billion Baht integrated resort and entertainment complex, a new Bumrungrad International Hospital, and the government-backed Phuket International Medical Hub.

Its transport infrastructure is undergoing major upgrades, too. The forthcoming Light Rail Transit system, the Muang Mai Intersection development, and the long-anticipated Kathu-Patong tunnel are all expected to improve connectivity and further boost property values across the island.

Competitive pricing in a high-growth market

Early pricing for 8 Atelier Residence is well below the average for new developments in Choeng Thale. One-bedroom units start at approximately 5.6 million Baht, with an average price per square metre of 110,000 Baht. This price is about 32% lower than the sub-district’s current average.

Comparative analysis of similar projects shows that 8 Atelier Residence delivers strong value, especially given the high level of finish and inclusion of full furnishings. Larger nearby developments often exceed 200,000 Baht per square metre and feature several hundred units, in contrast to 8 Atelier Residence’s boutique scale and design-led approach.

Outlook for capital growth and rental returns

Phuket’s condominium market continues to show strong signs of long-term investment potential, particularly in fast-developing areas like Choeng Thale. Buoyed by consistent international demand, a robust return of tourism, and ongoing infrastructure upgrades, the region is evolving into one of the island’s most desirable property hotspots.

Rental yields in the area are among the most competitive in Thailand, with average returns of 9 to 10% in high-demand areas such as Bang Tao and Laguna, according to recent data published by CBRE and other property consultants.

With its combination of location, pricing, and design, 8 Atelier Residence is well suited to both yield-focused investors and buyers seeking long-term capital appreciation.

A rare opportunity in Phuket’s evolving market

Sales have already begun through selected real estate channels, with listings currently live on platforms such as Dot Property. Construction is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025, with project completion anticipated by early 2027. Buyers can expect a freehold ownership structure, competitive payment terms, and full transparency during the build process.

As the only low-density condominium in its immediate area, 8 Atelier Residence offers a niche yet highly desirable option for buyers seeking a primary residence, holiday home, or income-generating asset in Phuket’s west coast corridor.

For more information, the official brochure, floor plans, and pricing information can be found on Dot Property.

