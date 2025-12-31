Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road
PATTAYA — Chon Buri Immigration officers launched a crackdown on foreign sex workers along Pattaya Beach Road on New Year’s Eve, arresting eight women for soliciting tourists and damaging the city’s tourism image.
Acting on orders from Pol. Col. Naphatpong Khositsuriyamanee, Superintendent of Chon Buri Immigration, Pol. Maj. Kittiphat Hongchuwech led an investigation team to survey the area around Soi 13 to Soi 13/4 on Pattaya Beach Road. Authorities had received reports of foreign women aggressively soliciting passersby for prostitution, causing public nuisance.
The team deployed an undercover foreign agent to stroll along the beachfront to observe the situation. Once the women approached the agent and offered sexual services, officers who were lying in wait recorded photographic evidence. The team then revealed their identities and executed the arrests.
Police apprehended a total of eight foreign nationals during the operation
-
5 nationals from Uganda
-
2 nationals from Uzbekistan
-
1 national from Madagascar
Officers transferred all suspects to Pattaya City Police Station for interrogation. Police charged them with “contacting, soliciting, or pestering persons in public spaces for the purpose of prostitution, causing open nuisance to the public” under Section 5 of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act B.E. 2539 (1996).
Authorities imposed a fine of 1,000 baht on each individual. Following the legal process, Immigration officers revoked their permission to stay in the Kingdom (issuing form TM.83). The group remains in custody pending deportation proceedings to their respective home countries.
