Sea view vs mountain view: Which Etherhome Phuket condo unit suits you?

Phuket is a haven for anyone seeking tranquillity, luxury, and breathtaking natural beauty. If you’re buying a condo in Phuket, you know that you’re not only choosing walls and windows but also the view that will greet you every day.

Would you prefer to wake up to lush green hills, the sparkling waters of the Andaman Sea, or maybe a bit of both? Etherhome Seaview Condo by Eden Home Development in Rawai, Phuket, offers all three, so the choice comes down to finding the view that best suits your lifestyle. But how do you decide? Let’s break it down.

How do the views of your condo in Phuket impact daily life?

Believe it or not, your chosen view shapes more than what you see. It influences how you live. Both options give you the best of Phuket, but they cater to different needs. Choosing a view is about understanding what energises you and where you feel most at home.

Sea view units

As you would expect from a property on a tropical island, Etherhome Seaview Condo has some of the most beautiful views of the Andaman Sea in the whole of Phuket. And if you’ve ever dreamed of waking up to the glittering blue ocean, Etherhome’s sea view units are where it’s at.

These condos are built to highlight the beauty of Phuket’s coastline, with large glass windows and private terraces designed to draw the outdoors in. One of the most obvious reasons to buy a sea view unit is the visual serenity. You’ll get to wake up to a wide, open horizon that will help you feel more focused and calm.

The ocean’s ever-changing nature, the shifting tides, colours, and skies, will also bring a dynamic energy into your home. In addition, a sea view provides a stunning backdrop for hosting friends or family gatherings.

Mountain view units

Don’t be fooled by the name. Etherhome’s mountain view units also include partial views of the sea. Therefore, these condos offer a more grounded perspective, framed by Phuket’s lush green hills with a hint of the Andaman Sea in the distance. The greenery of the hills, paired with partial sea views, offers the best of both worlds, the balance that many find irresistible.

If you’re the type of person who values intimacy, mindfulness, and a closer connection to nature, the mountain view option is perfect. It offers the kind of environment where you can unwind after a busy day, practise yoga on your balcony, or enjoy quiet moments of reflection. It’s less about the buzz of activity and more about finding stillness amid Phuket’s natural beauty.

Comparing the units: Does size or layout matter?

The choice of view offered by Etherhome doesn’t limit your options for unit types. This award-winning condo in Phuketoffers a variety of layouts for every lifestyle. Compact one-bedroom units, with a total size of 51 square metres, provide cosy luxury, ideal for singles or couples. With open-plan living areas that flow seamlessly into private terraces, these units make the most of their space while making sure the views remain the star.

If you need more room, two-bedroom units of 102 square metres are a great choice. They offer functional yet spacious layouts perfect for small families or professionals working from home.

Families or those who enjoy hosting may lean towards the larger three-bedroom option, which ranges from 126.5 to 182.2 square metres. These units combine thoughtful design with plenty of room to entertain. At the more luxurious end of the spectrum, Etherhome’s penthouse units, sprawling over 610.35 square metres, give you the best of the best. These residences redefine luxury with expansive terraces, multiple bedrooms, and breathtaking views that encompass both sea and greenery.

Which view holds more value in terms of investment potential?

From an investment perspective, both views at Etherhome hold unique advantages. Sea-view units remain the top choice for short-term renters and holidaymakers. Their scarcity and global appeal ensure consistent demand, higher occupancy rates, and premium rental income. In Phuket, zoning laws limit the construction of sea-view properties, further increasing their exclusivity and long-term appreciation potential.​

On the other hand, mountain view units with partial sea views cater to a growing market of wellness-focused travellers and long-term residents. These units provide a tranquil lifestyle while still offering a touch of ocean charm, making them attractive for extended stays and family living. As Phuket continues to evolve as a luxury destination, both options present lucrative opportunities for personal and investment use.

Which one suits you best?

Ultimately, the choice between sea view and mountain view units comes down to your lifestyle and what resonates with you. If you’re drawn to the open expanse of the ocean, the sea view option offers an energising and inspiring environment. On the other hand, if you prefer a space that feels grounded and tranquil, with a hint of ocean to complete the scene, a mountain view unit might be your perfect fit.

At Etherhome, you don’t have to compromise on location, quality, or luxury. The only decision you need to make is what view you want to wake up to every day. Every unit at this condo in Phuket reflects the island’s natural beauty, from the vast beauty of the Andaman Sea to the quiet charm of the hills.

Schedule a visit at Etherhome Seaview Condo and see for yourself. Your perfect view is waiting.

For more information, visit Etherhome Seaview Condo’s website.

