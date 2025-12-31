Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: December 31, 2025, 10:37 AM
50 1 minute read
Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner | Thaiger

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Jealous Gunman Kills Ex-Girlfriend and Self, Critically Wounds New Partner

Key insights from the news

  • A shooting occurred at a gas station in Chon Buri at 1:30 AM on New Year's Eve, resulting in three victims: the gunman, Mr. Weksan, and his ex-girlfriend, Ms. Amonrat, who was killed, while her new partner, Mr. Noppadol, was critically injured.
  • Mr. Weksan, 30, shot Ms. Amonrat, 31, and Mr. Noppadol, 32, after becoming enraged upon seeing them together, before turning the gun on himself, leading to his death.
  • Witnesses, including Mr. Sorawut, the gunman's friend, indicated that Weksan had initially intended to buy snacks but was provoked by the sight of his ex-girlfriend with another man.
  • Police are investigating the incident, collecting forensic evidence, and examining the circumstances that led to this tragic event, including Weksan's emotional state prior to the shooting.

CHON BURI — At 1:30 AM, Pol. Capt. Pichamon Sata, Deputy Inspector of Bo Thong Police Station, received reports of a shooting at a local gas station. Police arrived at the scene alongside medical personnel from Bo Thong Hospital and rescue volunteers.

Officers found the body of the gunman, identified as Mr. Weksan (surname withheld), 30, lying near a coffee shop in the parking lot. He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the right temple. Near his body, police discovered a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol, a mobile phone, and 14 spent shell casings scattered across the ground.

Inside a parked Toyota sedan with Chachoengsao license plates, authorities found the body of Ms. Amonrat (surname withheld), 31, in the driver’s seat.

A third victim, Mr. Noppadol (surname withheld), 32, was found partially slumped out of the vehicle. He had been shot in the head and left arm. Emergency responders rushed him to Bo Thong Hospital, where he remains in a coma under close medical supervision.

Mr. Sorawut (surname withheld), a friend of the gunman, told police he had driven Mr. Weksan to the gas station in an Isuzu pickup truck. He believed his friend merely wanted to buy snacks. “I parked near the restrooms. Weksan saw a car belonging to his ex-girlfriend parked there and rushed over,” Mr. Sorawut stated. “When he saw her sitting with a new man, he became enraged. He pulled out a gun, shot both of them, and then turned the gun on himself to escape the guilt.”

Ms. Yaowalak, the gunman’s sister, revealed that her brother had been at home earlier that evening. She suspects he tricked his friend into driving him to the station, possibly intending to negotiate or clear the air with his ex-girlfriend. However, upon seeing her with a new partner, he likely lost control of his emotions, leading to the tragedy.

Related Articles

Police are continuing their investigation and collecting forensic evidence to close the case.

Photo from: Khaosod

Latest Thailand News
Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner | Thaiger Crime News

Jealous gunman Kills ex-girlfriend and self, critically wounds new partner

5 seconds ago
Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Arrests 8 foreign sex workers for soliciting tourists on Pattaya beach road

55 minutes ago
New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat | Thaiger Hot News

New Year Nightmare: Undercooked ‘Moo Krata’ Claims 13 dies in Korat

2 hours ago
Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant

17 hours ago
Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists head to koh chang for new year as ferry traffic jams stretch 1km

18 hours ago
Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car | Thaiger Thailand News

Naval officer rapes woman and allegedly leaves her naked on back of car

18 hours ago
New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule &#038; free parking locations revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

New year 2026: BTS-MRT last train schedule & free parking locations revealed

19 hours ago
Thai politician&#8217;s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai politician’s daughter sues actor in first case under new sex crime law

19 hours ago
FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic | Thaiger Thailand News

FDA raids illegal factory reviving banned ‘old man forgets walking stick’ tonic

20 hours ago
Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid &#8216;Azkaban&#8217; mockery | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM candidate defends sea prison plan amid ‘Azkaban’ mockery

21 hours ago
CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB raids illegal factory in hua hin, seizes over 13,000 items including expired milk sold online

21 hours ago
From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online | Thaiger Pattaya News

From 20 baht keychains to viral success, couple’s cat business wins hearts online

22 hours ago
2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation | Thaiger Phuket News

2 Phuket men pose as police and extort foreigners with fake donation

23 hours ago
New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties | Thaiger Thailand News

New Thai law tightens sex crime and bullying penalties

23 hours ago
Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan | Thaiger Phuket News

Boat taxi from Phuket Airport to Patong tested again in congestion relief plan

24 hours ago
Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother files police report after housekeeper spikes toddler’s milk with antiseptic

24 hours ago
New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304 | Thaiger Thailand News

New year exodus brings heavy traffic to isan on highway 304

24 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai motorcyclist injured in Phuket road dispute, foreign suspect flees scene

1 day ago
The best New Year&#8217;s eve dinners around Thailand | Thaiger Things To Do

The best New Year’s eve dinners around Thailand

1 day ago
5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world | Thaiger Travel

5 Recommended places for countdown celebrations in the world

1 day ago
Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards | Thaiger Pattaya News

Another Chinese suspect arrested in Pattaya bar stabbing that injures 3 guards

1 day ago
Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man breaks down recounting alleged police assault in Pattaya

2 days ago
Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards save Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach

2 days ago
CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle | Thaiger Bangkok News

CCTV exposes Thai housemaid pouring disinfectant into baby’s bottle

2 days ago
Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after falling 200-metre cliff in Tak

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsSouth Thailand News
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: December 31, 2025, 10:37 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara