New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Jealous Gunman Kills Ex-Girlfriend and Self, Critically Wounds New Partner
CHON BURI — At 1:30 AM, Pol. Capt. Pichamon Sata, Deputy Inspector of Bo Thong Police Station, received reports of a shooting at a local gas station. Police arrived at the scene alongside medical personnel from Bo Thong Hospital and rescue volunteers.
Officers found the body of the gunman, identified as Mr. Weksan (surname withheld), 30, lying near a coffee shop in the parking lot. He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the right temple. Near his body, police discovered a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol, a mobile phone, and 14 spent shell casings scattered across the ground.
Inside a parked Toyota sedan with Chachoengsao license plates, authorities found the body of Ms. Amonrat (surname withheld), 31, in the driver’s seat.
A third victim, Mr. Noppadol (surname withheld), 32, was found partially slumped out of the vehicle. He had been shot in the head and left arm. Emergency responders rushed him to Bo Thong Hospital, where he remains in a coma under close medical supervision.
Mr. Sorawut (surname withheld), a friend of the gunman, told police he had driven Mr. Weksan to the gas station in an Isuzu pickup truck. He believed his friend merely wanted to buy snacks. “I parked near the restrooms. Weksan saw a car belonging to his ex-girlfriend parked there and rushed over,” Mr. Sorawut stated. “When he saw her sitting with a new man, he became enraged. He pulled out a gun, shot both of them, and then turned the gun on himself to escape the guilt.”
Ms. Yaowalak, the gunman’s sister, revealed that her brother had been at home earlier that evening. She suspects he tricked his friend into driving him to the station, possibly intending to negotiate or clear the air with his ex-girlfriend. However, upon seeing her with a new partner, he likely lost control of his emotions, leading to the tragedy.
Police are continuing their investigation and collecting forensic evidence to close the case.
